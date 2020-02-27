1. The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) defeated The Viking Raiders. Ivar missed a top rope moonsault, allowing the Good Brothers to hit the Magic Killer and win the match.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Super Showdown results for February 27, 2020. The latest WWE pay-per-view event from Saudi Arabia featured Goldberg vs. The Fiend for the Universal Championship, a gauntlet match for THE PRESTIGIOUS Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, the first Women’s Championship match in the nation’s history, and more.

2. The Undertaker won the Gauntlet Match for the Prestigious Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. The match also included AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Andrade, and Erick Rowan. Styles and Mysterio were set to be the final two, but the Good Brothers attacked Mysterio backstage. Styles declared that he should win the match by count-out, but as the count was happening, The Undertaker appeared and attacked the Good Brothers. Undertaker then came to the ring, gave Styles one chokeslam (without taking off his hat or jacket), and won the match. You can watch highlights from that here.

3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day (c). John Morrison used a steel chair, which allowed Miz to roll up Kingston with a handful of tights to win the match and the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

4. Angel Garza pinned Humberto Carrillo after a series of pinfall reversals.

5. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) defeated The Street Profits. Rollins delivered a Stomp to Angelo Dawkins on the ring apron while the referee’s back was turned, allowing Murphy to pin Dawkins and win the match.

6. Mansoor defeated Dolph Ziggler with a moonsault.

7. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Ricochet. Lesnar completely squashed Ricochet, giving him no offense and winning with the F-5.