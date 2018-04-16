‘WWE Supercard’ Will Launch A Massive New ‘Last Man Standing’ Event

2K/Cat Daddy

Just before WrestleMania 34, the mobile game WWE SuperCard dropped a big update to bring a lot of little improvements and a new card tier to fans and players. That was a precursor to their next major update, which arrives on April 18: a new Last Man Standing event mode, which should give players plenty of reason to spend time on the current fourth season of the game.

In addition to giving us some hands-on time with the new event at Cat Daddy Studios, 2K supplied us with some documentation on Last Man Standing, including a really tremendous, concise explanation and overview of the mode. It’s like they do this for a living!

Last Man Standing is a solo event focused on clearing progressively more challenging Arenas while simultaneously competing against other players on a Leaderboard. Using a new deck focused on your top 12 cards, you’ll be placed in an Arena with up to 25 cards.

Basically, you’ll be presented with a series of progressively more challenging “arenas” — game board screens filled with face-down cards — and you try to clear the board without losing all your lives, as you decide whether to cash in points or let it ride for bonus multipliers. The end result is that, unlike some past events that can be pretty involved, you get a pretty solid batch of rare or better cards, plus you get a chance to gain an ultra-exclusive Last Man Standing event card with some beefy stats when the event runs its course.

This is what a typical Last Man Standing arena looks like, and there’s a whole lot of information in just this one screen shot, so I’ll do my best to break it down for you, but in actual gameplay it is exceptionally simple to pick up on and burn through a bunch of arenas in one go.

2K/Cat Daddy

On this example screen (Arena 3, in this case), you’ve got seven cards and one obstacle, and five lives available. An “obstacle” card is something like a ladder, a fire extinguisher, a chair or a table — if you select that card, it’ll cost you a life. If you turn over a Superstar card, you’ll have the usual quick one-on-one match against them, and if you lose, you’ll also lose a life. You’ll notice the three buttons on the bottom, which you can pay credits for. The first option is to pay credits to reveal up to a certain number of obstacle cards, so you don’t have to leave anything to chance. A “block” will make it so even if you DO lose a match or turn over an obstacle, you won’t lose a life. And the multiplier is just what it sounds like: you’ll receive twice as many points for a success.