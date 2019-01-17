Multiple Superstars Are Reportedly Trying To Leave WWE

WWE

It’s quite a time in pro wrestling, with AEW making their presence known, ROH making moves too, and even Impact making some good offers. WWE’s still solidly at the top by a wide margin, of course, but it’s easy to understand why performers might feel like they have more options, and those who don’t love how WWE uses them might understandably want to go elsewhere.

Just yesterday we reported on the rumor that the Revival asked for their release, and the source of that rumor, Sean Ross Sap of Fightful, has now clarified what he specifically heard, which is that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder attempted to quit on the spot at Monday’s Raw.