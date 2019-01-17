Multiple Superstars Are Reportedly Trying To Leave WWE

It’s quite a time in pro wrestling, with AEW making their presence known, ROH making moves too, and even Impact making some good offers. WWE’s still solidly at the top by a wide margin, of course, but it’s easy to understand why performers might feel like they have more options, and those who don’t love how WWE uses them might understandably want to go elsewhere.
Just yesterday we reported on the rumor that the Revival asked for their release, and the source of that rumor, Sean Ross Sap of Fightful, has now clarified what he specifically heard, which is that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder attempted to quit on the spot at Monday’s Raw.
Free The Revival!
This whole Pokemon collecting thing is finally falling apart. Hope some of these talented fools get to go somewhere, make some money and win some glory.
The whole idea of traveling with the whole company and not working sounds stressful but at the same time, these guys are getting paid to do nothing. I’d happily do that for a couple of years.
Or maybe they want to wrestle somewhere other than rote, ignored house show matches (or do standup or whatever)
Yeah, I’m with signor. I think that probably sounds better than it is. If you have to live the lifestyle of making town after town for 250-300 nights a year, you probably want to have the redeeming quality of being creatively fulfilled. Only so much of that can be achieved in an 8 minute house show match.
They are going to get the Neville treatment.
God damn it, we’re going to get a bunch of “entitled, whiny millennials” promos from Ronda now, aren’t we?
*in Teen Girl Squad vice* NEVILLE’D!!!