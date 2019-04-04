Six WWE Superstars Cut Playground Promos On Jimmy Fallon

NBC TV

Thanks to the WrestleMania feud between Braun Strowman and the hosts of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update, Colin Jost and Michael Che, I think a lot of us have been expecting the Monster Among Men to have a cameo on SNL this Saturday. That may still happen, but Braun didn’t have to wait that long to promote WrestleMania on an an NBC late night show. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, along with Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston, Carmella, and Drew McIntyre. Jimmy gave them wrestling promo-style insults written by actual children, which the wrestlers delivered with great conviction.