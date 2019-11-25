Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2019 results. The show featured a no holds barred match for the WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt defending the Blue Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, and a series of Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT matches for brand supremacy. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2019 column.

Survivor Series Kickoff Show

1. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a Tag Team Battle Royal. The match included The O.C., the Street Profits, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, the Revival, Roode and Ziggler, the Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, the Forgotten Sons, Breezango, and Imperium. Ziggler and Roode eliminated the Street Profits to win the match.

2. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. Kalisto hit Salida del Sol on Tozawa, only to get hit with a frog splash by Rush.

3. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era. The Raiders hit The Viking Experience on Kyle O’Relly onto Bobby Fish, then pinned Fish to win.

Survivor Series Results:

1. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Toni Strom, and Io Shirai) defeated Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) and Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross). Io Shirai and Candice LeRae were taken away with undisclosed injuries early in the match. The camera totally missed whatever happened, and it wasn’t explained. Bianca Belair then eliminated Nikki Cross with a roll-up. Belair eliminated Sarah Logan with a 450 splash. Charlotte Flair eliminated Carmella with Natural Selection. Kairi Sane hit the Insane Elbow on Toni Storm, but was quickly hit by a Meteora from Sasha Banks and pinned. Asuka eliminated Dana Brooke with a kick to the face. Charlotte and Asuka argued among themselves, so Asuka spit green mist in Flair’s eyes and walked out. Lacey Evans eliminated Flair with the Women’s Right. Natalya pinned Lacey Evans with a roll-up. Banks and Natalya eliminated Toni Storm with a combination Sharpshooter/Bank Statement. Banks then pinned Natalya with a normal punch. Shirai and LeRae returned to the ring to cheat for Ripley, who won with the Riptide.