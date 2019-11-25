Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2019 results. The show featured a no holds barred match for the WWE Championship, Bray Wyatt defending the Blue Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, and a series of Raw vs. Smackdown vs. NXT matches for brand supremacy. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2019 column.
Survivor Series Kickoff Show
1. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won a Tag Team Battle Royal. The match included The O.C., the Street Profits, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, the Revival, Roode and Ziggler, the Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, the Forgotten Sons, Breezango, and Imperium. Ziggler and Roode eliminated the Street Profits to win the match.
2. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defeated Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. Kalisto hit Salida del Sol on Tozawa, only to get hit with a frog splash by Rush.
3. Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era. The Raiders hit The Viking Experience on Kyle O’Relly onto Bobby Fish, then pinned Fish to win.
Survivor Series Results:
1. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Toni Strom, and Io Shirai) defeated Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) and Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross). Io Shirai and Candice LeRae were taken away with undisclosed injuries early in the match. The camera totally missed whatever happened, and it wasn’t explained. Bianca Belair then eliminated Nikki Cross with a roll-up. Belair eliminated Sarah Logan with a 450 splash. Charlotte Flair eliminated Carmella with Natural Selection. Kairi Sane hit the Insane Elbow on Toni Storm, but was quickly hit by a Meteora from Sasha Banks and pinned. Asuka eliminated Dana Brooke with a kick to the face. Charlotte and Asuka argued among themselves, so Asuka spit green mist in Flair’s eyes and walked out. Lacey Evans eliminated Flair with the Women’s Right. Natalya pinned Lacey Evans with a roll-up. Banks and Natalya eliminated Toni Storm with a combination Sharpshooter/Bank Statement. Banks then pinned Natalya with a normal punch. Shirai and LeRae returned to the ring to cheat for Ripley, who won with the Riptide.
2. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and United States Champion AJ Styles. Styles hit Nakamura with a Phenomenal Forearm. Strong dumped Styles out of the ring and stole the pin on Nakamura.
3. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) defeated Pete Dunne after countering the Bitter End into a Canadian Destroyer and hitting the Last Shot.
4. Universal Championship Match: The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan with the mandible claw.
5. Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) defeated Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) and Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Damien Priest, Matt Riddle, and WALTER). McIntyre eliminated WALTER quickly with a Claymore Kick. Owens eliminated Shorty G with a Bullfrog splash. Ciampa eliminated Owens with a rope-assisted DDT. Orton pinned Priest after an RKO, but got rolled up by Matt Riddle and eliminated. Orton RKO’d him after the elimination, allowing Corbin to pin and eliminated Riddle. Braun Strowman was counted out. Corbin hit Ricochet with End of Days to eliminate him. Rollins eliminated Ali with a Stomp. Reigns eliminated McIntyre after a spear. Reigns then speared his own partner, King Corbin, and allowed Tommaso Ciampa to pin Corbin. Reigns and Rollins teamed up, and Rollins pinned Ciampa with a Stomp. Lee was able to pin Rollins with his Ground Zero jackhammer. Reigns kicked out of a Spirit Bomb. Lee then went for a moonsault but missed, and Reigns hit a spear to win the match for Team Smackdown.
6. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Rey Mysterio. During the match, Dominick Mysterio arrived and teased throwing in the towel, but Lesnar stopped him. Mysterio and Dominick low blowed Mysterio, then hit him with a double 619 and double top rope splashes. Lesnar recovered, however, and caught Mysterio for an F-5.
7. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Baszler tapped out Bayley with the Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Lynch attacked Baszler and put her through an announce table with a leg drop.