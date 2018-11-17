We Ranked Every WWE Survivor Series Women’s Match, From Mae Young To Raw Vs. SmackDown

11.17.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE

WWE‘s Survivor Series is approaching fast. The 2018 and first post-Evolution iteration of The Only Time When Raw And Smackdown Go Head To Head (besides those other times) includes two matches involving women: a 5-on-5 tag team elimination match and the Champion vs. Champion’s Friend/Rival/It’s Complicated/Get Well Soon, Becky match of Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. Before it was derailed by injury, the women’s singles match was the most highly anticipated on the card, an extremely uncommon occurrence if not a first in the history of this PPV.

Over the thirty-one previous Survivor Series events, women wrestled in a total of twenty-seven matches. Some had multiple women’s and/or mixed tag and/or intergender matches, and the 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, and 1997 shows didn’t include any female wrestlers. Some of the matches are forgettable, some terrible, and some show highlights. Like I did before this year’s SummerSlam, I’m going to look back on the history of women on the autumnal WWE Big Four show, and rank all the Survivor Series matches in which women wrestled.

