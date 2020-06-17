WWE canceled its tapings yesterday after a developmental talent was diagnosed with COVID-19, and today they’re trying to make up for lost time.

After filming on June 16 was called off in order for all of WWE’s on-site staff to be tested for the coronavirus, the company planned to tape a total of eight episodes of TV today, according to PW Insider. Their goal was to film next Monday’s episode of Raw, next Monday’s Raw Talk, next Friday’s Smackdown, this and next Friday’s episodes of 205 Live, and next weekend’s Main Event at the Performance Center starting at 11 AM. Additionally, WWE planned to tape this week’s and next week’s episode of NXT at Full Sail, and tonight’s NXT, “may broadcast live on the USA Network.” Overall, that’s about thirteen hours of TV.