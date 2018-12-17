WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018. The final WWE pay-per-view event of the year featured a triple threat TLC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of TLC 2018 column.

Kickoff Show

1. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) defeated Cedric Alexander. Murphy retained the championship with Murphy’s Law.

2. Guitar Ladder Match: Elias defeated Bobby Lashley. Despite the previously announced rules being “the first person to climb the ladder and grab the guitar can use it as a weapon,” Elias won the match by climbing the ladder and grabbing the guitar. After the match, Lashley and Lio Rush beat down Elias and hit him with the guitar.

