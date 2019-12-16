WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2019 Results

1. Humberto Carillo defeated Andrade (with Zelina Vega) . Carrillo pinned Andrade after a moonsault, but Andrade blamed Zelina for his loss.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 results. The show a TLC match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and another one between Roman Reigns and King Corbin. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of WWE TLC 2019 column.

TLC 2019 Results

— The show opened with a Firefly Fun House ‘TLC Edition’ in which Bray was decorating a ladder like a Christmas tree and talking about who’s been naughty and nice.

2. Ladder Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day defeated the Revival. Big E hit the Big Ending on Dash Wilder off the ladder, and then Scott Dawson had his hands on the belts, but Kofi Kingston knocked him off the ladder and got the titles for the New Day.

— Kayla Braxton briefly interviewed King Corbin backstage, who said he plans to show the Big Dog who’s his master.

3. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy. After taking a beating (and a broken nose) from Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black hit the Black Mass and got the pin.

— Charly Caruso was backstage with Rusev, who said he’s in great spirits about his divorce from Lana, because tonight he has a Tables Match with Bobby Lashley.

— As the Viking Raiders came out for their Open Challenge, the winners of a KFC contest were shown eating fried chicken at a ringside table.

4. Open Challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders versus the OC ended in a No Contest. All four men were outside the ring when the Ref counted ten. Then they fought on the outside, and Karl Anderson went through the KFC table.

You can only expect this kind of mayhem at Tables, Ladders and Chicken. 🍗 ➡️ https://t.co/NsQTgz3q4X pic.twitter.com/ojGMrwQiCU — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) December 16, 2019

— Kayla Braxton was backstage with the Miz, who let us know that his daughter Monroe is safe, and that she and the rest of his family are in hiding from Bray Wyatt. He went on to say that it doesn’t matter if the Fiend changes him, because this is the most personal match of his career.