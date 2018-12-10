WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of TLC: At SummerSlam 2000, long before these columns existed and I was still a lowly anonymous wrestling fan writing on op boards, the World Wrestling Federation had its first (branded) “TLC: tables, ladders, and chairs” match. Edge and Christian defeated the Dudley and Hardy Boyz, still clinging to that cool Z from the ’90s. Nine years later, they’d run the first TLC pay-per-view with only one of those people, and it’s probably the last one you’d think.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2009, originally aired on December 13, 2009.