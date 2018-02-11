WWE Held Another Massive Performance Center Tryout Camp

#Independent Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
02.11.18 4 weeks ago 6 Comments

YouTube

Every couple of months, WWE invites dozens of wrestlers and athletes to the WWE Performance Center for a multi-day tryout, where they’ll be put through their paces in workouts, ring work, exhibition matches for the more experienced wrestlers, and presentation and promo demonstrations. The last time we got wind of a big tryout class was back in October, when Madison Rayne, Alexander Hammerstone, and others were among the known independent names giving it their all.

It’s still sort of shocking that WWE continues to hold these massive tryouts, considering there are currently right around 100 wrestlers in the Performance Center or under developmental contracts at the moment (including NXT), and … nowhere near enough television time or NXT Live Events to give that amount of people decent time in front of audiences. But the system works, probably!

WWE.com has the full skinny on 37(!) of the names that attended the camp, but here are the most notable:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGWWEWWE NXTWWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP