WWE’s NXT UK brand has been on TV for almost three months now, and their first live event, NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool, happens tomorrow, Saturday January 12. That makes it the perfect time for the grand opening of WWE’s UK Performance Center, the company’s second fully equipped training facility and the first one outside the U.S. Like the first Performance Center in Orlando Florida, the new PC in London will provide signees with all the skills they need to become WWE Superstars, offer medical care and physical therapy, and serve as the home base for its local NXT brand.
The WWE UK Performance Center Is Officially Open
Elle Collins 01.11.19 1 min ago
