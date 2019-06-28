WWE

The Undertaker has been a bigger presence in WWE in 2019 than many may have expected when the year began. After a brief appearance the night after WrestleMania, he showed up again to promote a match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia that turned out to be even crazier than the fact those royal-family-funded shows are happening. Given what we know to expect from WrestleMania season and how those events in Saudi Arabia have played out so far, this wasn’t too surprising. However, the Dead Man’s return to Raw to save Roman Reigns (!) and set up a tag team match in which he and Reigns will pair up (!!) to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon (!!!) at Extreme Rules, was.