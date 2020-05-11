Making an on-set PPV cameo isn’t the riskiest thing Vince McMahon has done on a WWE set during the pandemic era. According to Fightful, the 74-year-old also tried out one of WrestleMania 36’s most memorable stunts.
Becky Lynch told TV Insider that she watched McMahon, “demonstrate falling off a tower… without a bother,” and Fightful verified with WWE sources how the story went down. While hosting this year’s WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship after diving onto a large group of WWE Superstars. Apparently, Gronk was very nervous about taking the fall off of the platform, and McMahon took a hands-on approach to calming his nerves and took the dive himself.
However, even McMahon safely performing the stunt didn’t calm Gronkowski’s nerves. Ultimately, the dive had to be filmed in such a way that it masked that Gronk didn’t so much jump off the platform as much as he fell off of it after crouching down, “like a toddler jumping into the pool for the first time” — not a great look for Gronk’s party boy WWE persona.
So whenever Gronk returns to the WWE Universe, maybe don’t expect him to try any Kevin Owens-esque stunts while defending his title from R-Truth, Mojo Rawley, etc., but don’t rule out Vince taking falls like Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black.