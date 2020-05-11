Making an on-set PPV cameo isn’t the riskiest thing Vince McMahon has done on a WWE set during the pandemic era. According to Fightful, the 74-year-old also tried out one of WrestleMania 36’s most memorable stunts.

Becky Lynch told TV Insider that she watched McMahon, “demonstrate falling off a tower… without a bother,” and Fightful verified with WWE sources how the story went down. While hosting this year’s WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship after diving onto a large group of WWE Superstars. Apparently, Gronk was very nervous about taking the fall off of the platform, and McMahon took a hands-on approach to calming his nerves and took the dive himself.