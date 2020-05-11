WWE

Vince McMahon Convinced Rob Gronkowski To Take His WrestleMania Dive By Doing It Himself

TwitterContributing Writer

Making an on-set PPV cameo isn’t the riskiest thing Vince McMahon has done on a WWE set during the pandemic era. According to Fightful, the 74-year-old also tried out one of WrestleMania 36’s most memorable stunts.

Becky Lynch told TV Insider that she watched McMahon, “demonstrate falling off a tower… without a bother,” and Fightful verified with WWE sources how the story went down. While hosting this year’s WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship after diving onto a large group of WWE Superstars. Apparently, Gronk was very nervous about taking the fall off of the platform, and McMahon took a hands-on approach to calming his nerves and took the dive himself.

WWE Network

However, even McMahon safely performing the stunt didn’t calm Gronkowski’s nerves. Ultimately, the dive had to be filmed in such a way that it masked that Gronk didn’t so much jump off the platform as much as he fell off of it after crouching down, “like a toddler jumping into the pool for the first time” — not a great look for Gronk’s party boy WWE persona.

So whenever Gronk returns to the WWE Universe, maybe don’t expect him to try any Kevin Owens-esque stunts while defending his title from R-Truth, Mojo Rawley, etc., but don’t rule out Vince taking falls like Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black.

Pro Wrestling
The Best And Worst Of WWE Money In The Bank 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
Ride Or Die: What We Learned From Episode One Of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’
by:
WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Results
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Open Discussion Thread
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best And Worst Of WWE Friday Night Smackdown 5/8/20: An Episode Of Smackdown
by: FacebookTwitter
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results 5/8/20
by: FacebookTwitter
×