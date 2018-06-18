Here Is Your 2018 Ms. Money In The Bank

WWE

It seems like just yesterday Carmella was still the inaugural Ms. Money In The Bank. Her win of the first women’s Money In The Bank ladder match in 2017, on a Smackdown Live brand MITB PPV, was controversial. When announced, it was sold as a big part of the Women’s Revolution TM, but was won by Carmella due to interference from her male valet (I’m being charitable here) James Ellsworth.

The fan backlash against the first women’s version of this type of match being won by a man that it got us the first intergender WWE match in years, and a redo of the ladder match on Smackdown… which Carmella again won. She held the briefcase so long that she became the longest reigning Money In The Bank holder in WWE History before cashing in on Charlotte to become Smackdown Women’s Champion.