The reign of the Boss ‘N Hug Connection has come to an end, at least for now. The new, and second ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, the IIconics. They won the titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35, in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also included the Glamazons Beth Pheonix and Natalya, as well as Nia Jax and Tamina. If you haven’t already seen it, you can check out the heelish finish right here:
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Were Crowned At WrestleMania
Elle Collins 04.07.19 5 mins ago
TOPICS#Sasha Banks#WWE
