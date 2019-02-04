WWE Spoiled The Remaining Teams In The Women’s Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match

WWE

It’s been weeks now since Alexa Bliss announced on Raw that the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be awarded at Elimination Chamber, where three teams from Raw and three teams from Smackdown will compete in the chamber to become the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Since that initial announcement, we’ve begun to learn for sure who the teams will be. The Riott Squad defeated Natalya and Dana Brooke for a place in the chamber, then Nia Jax and Tamina defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James to earn their place as well. On Smackdown, where there aren’t enough female mid-carders to have qualifying matches, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose declared for the match. Over the weekend, the IIconics did the same on social media. That only leaves spots for two teams, one from Raw and one from Smackdown.