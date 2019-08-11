The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Had A SummerSlam Kickoff Match After All

Just two days ago, I was passing along a story that Executive Director Paul Heyman had moved the Fatal Fourway for the Women’s Tag Team Championship from SummerSlam to Monday Night Raw, with the idea that it would get get more time and attention on that show than the crowded SummerSlam card. Late in the game, however, even as the SummerSlam Kickoff Show was winding up, it was announced that the Women’s Tag Titles would be defended tonight after all, albeit on the Kickoff Show, with new champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against former champions the IIconics.

