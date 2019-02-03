WWE Worlds Collide 2019 Results

WWE streamed Worlds Collide in two installments on February 2 on their YouTube channel and the WWE Network. The tournament featured fifteen male superstars from NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live battling it out for a shot at the championship of their choosing, and ended up featuring a lot of inter-brand matches. Quick, editorial-free results and spoilers for WWE Worlds Collide are below.
WWE Worlds Collide Results:
Morning stream:
1. First-round match: Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews.
2. First-round match: Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks.
3. First-round match: Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne.
4. First-round match: Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP.
5. First-round match: Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander.
6. First-round match: Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese.
7. Quarter-final match: Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee.
8. Quarter-final match: Tyler Bate defeated Dominik Dijakovic.
9. Quarter-final match: Velveteen Dream defeated Humberto Carrillo.
