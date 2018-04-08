WWE WrestleMania 34 Live Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial free (and live, ongoing) WWE WrestleMania 34 results. This year’s Showcase of the Immortals is headlined by the in-ring debut of Ronda Rousey, the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan, and nearly a dozen more big matches. We’ll be updating the results as they happen from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, so keep a tab open and refresh if you aren’t able to watch along at home. Here’s tonight’s card, as we know it.

WrestleMania 34 card:

1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

BONUS: Whatever John Cena does with his “fan” experience.

Be sure to check out our predictions for the show as well, and if you’re talking about the show, hop into our open discussion thread for jokes, comments and more.

