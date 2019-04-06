Charlotte Flair Shared How Her Brother Reid Still Motivates Her Wrestling Career

04.06.19 51 mins ago

WWE

Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and one-third of WrestleMania 35‘s main event, is the subject of the latest episode of WWE Chronicle. The documentary leans heavily kayfabe and features a lot of promo work, but begins with a moving story from Flair’s real life.

The episode opens showing Flair at the grave of her brother Reid, who died of a drug overdose in 2013. She reveals that “when I got my first action figure, the first thing I did was come here and give it to Reid.” Charlotte describes how Reid motivated and continues to motivate her in her WWE career, though he never saw her perform:

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGScharlotte flairREID FLAIRRic FlairWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWEWWE CHRONICLE
