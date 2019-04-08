WrestleMania’s First Women’s Main Event Kicked Off With Some Epic Entrances

WWE

WrestleMania 35‘s main event was set up as an epic. Not only was it the climax of a heated, months-long feud between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, but it was a winner-take-all match for both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships as well as the first women’s match to main event a WrestleMania event.

The first entrance in the arena was that of Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. As previously announced, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts played her theme song, “Bad Reputation,” live in MetLife Stadium. Rousey entered wearing the most “Rowdy” Roddy Piper-tribute version of her gear, along with custom shoes made for this event.