WrestleMania’s First Women’s Main Event Kicked Off With Some Epic Entrances

04.08.19 26 mins ago

WWE

WrestleMania 35‘s main event was set up as an epic. Not only was it the climax of a heated, months-long feud between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, but it was a winner-take-all match for both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships as well as the first women’s match to main event a WrestleMania event.

The first entrance in the arena was that of Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. As previously announced, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts played her theme song, “Bad Reputation,” live in MetLife Stadium. Rousey entered wearing the most “Rowdy” Roddy Piper-tribute version of her gear, along with custom shoes made for this event.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP