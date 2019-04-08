This Sunday’s WrestleMania featured the first women’s main event in the history of the WWE PPV, a high-profile triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Rousey went into the show holding the Raw Women’s Championship and Flair the SmackDown Women’s Championship, with Lynch having earned a spot in the match by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. This match was set to be winner-take-all, with both titles on the line.
WrestleMania 35’s Main Event Crowned A Women’s Double Champ
Emily Pratt 04.08.19 2 hours ago
