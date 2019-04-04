WWE WrestleMania 35: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE WrestleMania 35 — the Granddaddy of Them All, the Showcase of the Immortals, the Ultimate Thrill-Ride, or whatever else you want to call WWE’s biggest show of the year — airs this Sunday, April 7, live from New York (New Jersey) on WWE Network. The show features a massive 15 matches, battle royal appearances by Saturday Night Live cast members, Superstars going into and coming out of retirement, and all the pyro and ballyhoo you’d expect from WrestleMania. We’ll be here all weekend with news, updates, results, and more.

Here’s the complete WrestleMania card as we know it.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Card:

1. Winner Takes All Raw & Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

3. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

4. No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

5. Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

6. WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor (The Demon King)

8. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Boss-n-Hug Connection (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics

9. Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

10. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

11. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

12. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

13. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

14. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

15. WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, More TBA

blah blah