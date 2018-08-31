WrestleMania 35’s Latest Rumored Main Event Will Make You Type Angry Things On The Internet

While it’s important to remember that “rumored WrestleMania main event” and “planned WrestleMania main event” are just conversations and speculation until at least January, they sure are fun to get mad about on the Internet. Back in April, the rumor was that Ronda Rousey would main-event the show against Charlotte Flair, giving WrestleMania its first women’s main event and break Roman Reign’s streak of main-eventing four straight WrestleManias.

The newest speculation, via Joe Peisich of the Barn Burner podcast (via Sportskeeda) (so blame those guys), is that Roman Reigns will main-event his fifth-straight WrestleMania, defending the Universal Championship against his cousin, The Rock. This could explain why The Rock suddenly became the betting favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble despite having not wrestled since squashing Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32.

The explanation is that the match would happen to “get Roman Reigns over,” which just raises further questions, such as, “what,” and, “do you guys really think putting Roman Reigns in another WrestleMania main event, pitting him against arguably the best talker and most popular wrestler of all time, and having Roman BEAT that guy would make ROMAN more popular?” Because what does Seth Rollins know? See, I’m not even done with a 200-word news post and I’m over here like …

So there you have it. Either the women’s revolution extends itself to the WrestleMania main event, or,

