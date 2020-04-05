WWE WrestleMania 36 Results – Night One

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE WrestleMania 36 results for night one, originally aired on April 4, 2020. The first night of the show “Too Big For Just One Night” featured the Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, the ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, a BONEYARD MATCH, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the first of two Best and Worst of WrestleMania 36 columns. WrestleMania 36 Night One Results:

1. Kickoff Match: Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak with the UFO, his no-hands Airplane Spin. – The show opened with a message from Stephanie McMahon, followed by a montage of ‘America The Beautiful’ performances from previous WrestleManias. – Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley opened the show, and waved at the wrestlers from the WWE Performance Center’s little balcony. Michael Cole and JBL were on commentary. 2. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated the Kabuki Warriors (c). Cross hit a neckbreaker on Kairi Sane, and Bliss followed up with Twisted Bliss to win the match. Bliss Cross Applesauce are now two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. You can watch highlights from that here. 3. Elias defeated King Corbin. Corbin said that Elias wasn’t going to compete and demanded a forfeit, but Elias showed up anyway. The referee saw Corbin try to pin Elias with his feet on the ropes, allowing Elias to win with a roll-up with a handful of tights. 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Shayna Baszler. Lynch arrived in her personalized semi-truck, and countered the Kirifuda Clutch into a pin to retain the championship. SHE'S SO COOL. #WrestleMania @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/OjlzRmh6Py — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

5. Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Daniel Bryan. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Drew Gulak at ringside, causing Bryan to dive into them to make the save. Bryan tried to come back into the ring off the top rope and got kicked in the face, and Zayn pinned him. 6. Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: John Morrison (c) defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso. All three men were fighting at the top of ladders and pulled down the hook that had been holding the title belts. Kingston and Uso knocked Morrison off the ladder, but Morrison brought the belts down with him as he fell, winning the match. O.M.G.#WrestleMania @TheRealMorrison @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/JghB1wncvZ — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020 7. Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins Owens originally won by disqualification when Rollins hit him with the ring bell. Owens got on the microphone and taunted Rollins, challenging him to a no rules, no disqualification match. Owens put Rollins through the announce table with a senton off the WrestleMania sign, then hit a Stunner to win the match. You can watch that here. – R-Truth asked Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski to help him out and give him a break from having to defend the 24/7 Championship. They attacked him, obviously. Gronkowski tried to make the pin, but Rawley pulled Gronk off of Truth and took the pin himself to regain the 24/7 Championship.