Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Mr. McMahon put Ken Shamrock, The Rock, and Mankind into a triple threat match for a shot at the WWF Championship to keep them from helping Stone Cold Steve Austin avoid a beatdown. Then he sent out Kane and Undertaker to beat them all up anyway, because he’s just the worst.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Breakdown: In Your House, because “in your house” is the worst place your car could break down.