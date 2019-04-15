The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 7/13/98: Cahooters

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: D-Generation X decided blackface would be a great idea that wouldn’t retroactively embarrass everyone. Brawl For All rolled on, Paul Ellering’s t-shirt asked “who’s gonna eat us,” and The Undertaker became number one contender to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWF Championship by dressing up as Kane.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for July 13, 1998.