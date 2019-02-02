WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Val Venis finally came, Kane put on a windsuit and a ski mask to get his DNA tested, and Stone Cold Steve Austin got arrested for a few minutes. Don’t worry, it was fine.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for May 25, 1998.