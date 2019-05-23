Heat Of The Moment: Sunday Night Heat, Episode 3 (August 16, 1998)

WWE Network

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Mankind took us to promo class, Mark Henry pressed Vader above his head with his bare hands, and Chyna punched Mr. Yamaguchi-san so hard it turned him into a bowling ball.

Previously on Raw Is War: It turns out Val Venis didn’t get his pee-pee choppy-choppied at all; famous dickless man John Wayne Bobbitt saved him at the last minute by turning off the lights, and then helped him dump his girlfriend for causing him to almost get his dick chopped off. You know, wrestling.

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, episode three, originally aired on August 16, 1998.