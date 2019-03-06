Jesus Christ, Superstars: Great Kaopectations (April 25, 1992)

Pro Wrestling Editor
03.06.19

WWE Network

not a league for panty-wastes and sissies!

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: We began an ill-advised look back at the weekend morning jobber slaughterhouse that caused a lot of people to become fans, and to have very low expectations. Also, Ric Flair invented photoshop, the true parentage of the Road Dogg was revealed, and The Ultimate Warrior hugged a bunch of children.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page. If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for April 25, 1992.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARSWWEWWFWWF SUPERSTARS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP