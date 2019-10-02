Jesus Christ, Superstars: No Warrior Nation (November 14 & 21, 1992)

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The fearsome Damien DeMento debuted, hailing from The Outer Reaches of Your Mind! Also, Doink the Clown is hanging around. He’s from the regular parts of your mind!

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for November 14 and 21, 1992.