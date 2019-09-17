Jesus Christ, Superstars: Demento, Fresh And Full Of Life (November 7, 1992)

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Marty Jannetty returned from having glass removed from his entire body to sneak up on Shawn Michaels and accidentally assault Sherri Martel. Also, Doink the Clown made his first appearance, and future WWF Champion Yokozuna sat on his first whole man.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for November 7, 1992.