Jesus Christ, Superstars: Yoko, Oh No! (October 31, 1992)

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Nailz teased a confrontation with The Undertaker but is never going to actually step to him, because it’s THE UNDERTAKER, and he is “Nailz.” Also, Jason Helton debuted 1992’s best wrestling move.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for October 31, 1992.