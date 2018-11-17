The Best And Worst Of WWF Survivor Series 1987

11.17.18 29 mins ago

WWE Network

WWE Survivor Series 2018 happens this weekend, so to help celebrate that, we’re going back in time over 30 years to recap the inaugural Survivor Series event, WWF Survivor Series ’87 in our own, imitable vintage Best and Worst style.

If you’ve never seen the first Survivor Series, you can watch it on WWE Network here. If you like what you read, follow it up by jumping about a decade into the future and reading what went down at the 1997 show. Maybe you’ve heard about that one. A guy screws himself at the end.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Survivor Series 1987. I said, are you ready, for the Survivor Series? WHO WILL SURVIVE?

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSSURVIVOR SERIES 2018VINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 1987WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018WWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP