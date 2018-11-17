WWE Network

WWE Survivor Series 2018 happens this weekend, so to help celebrate that, we’re going back in time over 30 years to recap the inaugural Survivor Series event, WWF Survivor Series ’87 in our own, imitable vintage Best and Worst style.

If you’ve never seen the first Survivor Series, you can watch it on WWE Network here. If you like what you read, follow it up by jumping about a decade into the future and reading what went down at the 1997 show. Maybe you’ve heard about that one. A guy screws himself at the end.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Survivor Series 1987. I said, are you ready, for the Survivor Series? WHO WILL SURVIVE?