McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 32: Xavier Woods

This week, the podcast is a tale of two … tales. First, our wonderful writer and NJPW beat writer Emily Pratt joins us to fill in on co-hosting duties for the week and extensively preview New Japan’s upcoming Strong Style Evolved show in Long Beach (even though only three matches were announced at press time). We didn’t get around to ranking the dreamiest New Japan hunks, but we can save that for next time.

Secondly, the New Day’s Xavier Woods joins us for a fantastic sit-down interview, conducted from inside the Blizzard Arena, where Woods was helping the London Spitfire kick off Stage 2 of the inaugural season of Overwatch League. We talked about a lot of video game-related stuff, obviously, but we also talked about a BUNCH of topics, including the New Day’s Black History Month gear, where he wants to take all of his ventures next, and lots more.

You can keep up with Xavier Woods on Twitter, and make sure to check out UpUpDownDown for all of his ridiculous video game-related antics.

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

