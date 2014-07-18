Your Official With Spandex WWE Battleground 2014 Predictions

We’ll be here on Sunday with a live thread and results, then again on Monday with a Best and Worst of WWE Battleground 2014. Until then, here’s your complete card:
WWE Battleground 2014 Card:
1. Cameron vs. Naomi
2. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway: John Cena vs. Kane vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
3. Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal – Announced participants: Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Curtis Axel, Diego, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Heath Slater, Kofi Kingston, Rob Van Dam, R-Truth, Ryback, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Great Khali, Miz, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder
4. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho
5. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee vs. Paige
6. 2 out of 3 Falls for the Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family
7. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
8. Jack Swagger vs. Rusev
And now, for the predictions, presented in familiar “what should happen” and “what will happen” format.
Cameron vs. Naomi
What Should Happen: I don’t really care about the Funkadactyls exploding anymore, so let’s go crazy with it. Give me a full-on anime ending to the match where we remember the Funkadactyls are supposed to be representatives of a great, lost space colony of … uh, dancing dinosaurs. Have their rage build and build until it can build no more, then the screaming Funkadactyls are FUSED INTO ONE RAMPAGING, PROBABLY TWERKING FUNK MONSTER. Bring back Linda Miles and give her some robot shoulderpads. I don’t know.
What Will Happen: Naomi winning and moving on to being a real wrestler seems like the way to go, which means WWE will probably give Cameron a fluke, cheap win of some kind and stretch things out until SummerSlam. I’m predicting GURL HI, basically.
Staff Picks:
Danielle Matheson – Out of all the wrestlers who use flying asshole to the face-based offense, Naomi might be the only one I like. Winner: whoever gets Cameron to stop saying “Girl, bye.”
David D. – This will be a catch-as-catch-can battle of wills in which Naomi will carry Cameron to a one star match. I think this will be better than most people think, actually, since I believe in Naomi as a wrestler. Still, Cameron will probably win to *drumroll* continue the feud. There’s a theme here.
Austin Heiberg – THE WAR FOR PLANET FUNK. Speaking of planets, I don’t want to live in a world where Cameron has a PPV victory on her own steam. I got Naomi here, via some sort of ass-based offense.
Nate Birch – Considering Cameron lost to “I guess we won’t fire her, but we want to” Emma on Main Event, I’m pretty sure Naomi has the momentum going into this one. But maybe it’s the ol’ WWE reverso booking logic, and Cameron looking like hot garbage before the PPV means she’ll win at the show itself! But no, Naomi’s winning.
Jessica Hudnall – This is going to make me so sad. Total Divas will be irreparably changed forever! I’d like for Naomi to win because she’s actually good at wrestling, so screw it, I’m going with the person I like more, like I do with my UFC predictions. I honestly do hope this leads to Cameron’s boyfriend Vinnie fighting Jimmy Uso to defend his BABE’S honor.
Ashley Burns – Like I’m going to pick against my girl Naomi. Better yet, like I’m going to pick the reason that Ray J ended up on an episode of Total Divas.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway: John Cena vs. Kane vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
What Should Happen: Something exciting. The build to Battleground has been the safest, most boring thing in the world, so I want all Hell to break loose here. I want Lesar showing up in the middle and trouncing EVERYBODY. I want Seth Rollins to try to cash in and get run over by Lesnar. I want Ambrose and Reigns out there forming a shaky alliance with Rollins to clear Brock out of the ring. I want Cesaro, Curtis Axel and CM Punk storming the ring and obliterating The Shield. I WANT JOHN CENA TO START BURNING HAMMERING FOLKS.
What Will Happen: John Cena wins. What else do you pick?
It’s weird, because the messages are mixed. They’ve supposedly “leaked” the SummerSlam main event in poster and video form to make sure EVERYBODY sees it, but Cena’s supposed to be taking a few weeks off to film a movie. So which is it? Is Cena steamrolling everybody and moving into the SummerSlam main, or is he losing (to Orton) to clear up that title picture? If he takes time off and comes back, can’t he just fight Brock in a non-title match? Can’t he just take a month off as champion? Daniel Bryan held the belt without defending it because people liked him.
Staff Picks:
Danielle Matheson – Woof. Winner: John Cena
David D. – John Cena Attitude Adjusts Kane onto Randy Orton who’s been Attitude Adjusted onto Roman Reigns for the win. I don’t know about Roman Reigns being in so many title matches and coming up short. It’s sort of what TNA did with Samoa Joe for a while. Reigns should win his first title shot, but what do I know. Besides the fact John Cena will win.
Austin Heiberg – John Cena’s in this match right? And the main event for SummerSlam just got leaked, didn’t it? The forecast calls for a 100% chance of John Cena Beating The Odds. Carry an umbrella in the following weeks, because we’re also looking at a 40% chance of Roman Reigns losing momentum. Now let’s throw it back to Al Roker!
Nate Birch – Aka, the 20-minute time filler before Brock Lesnar comes out and murders everybody. Let’s see, what would be the least satisfying, most deflating conclusion possible? Roman Reigns runs wild and is about to pin Orton when Kane sneaks up and chokeslams him. John Cena then no-sells 20-minutes of offense, pops up and effortlessly AAs Kane onto Reigns’ corpse for the pin. Let’s go with that.
Jessica Hudnall – In theory, Orton and Kane should team up, get Cena and Reigns out of the picture and then Kane gets Finger Poke of Doom’d. But after that big bucket of shenanigans to end RAW, everything is stupid. I don’t have time to check the Steiner Math, but I know that Kane can’t beat John Cena, and he’s not even going to try. Reigns has a chance because we all know how much WWE likes to put the world title on Samoan dudes. I’m honestly just stalling because I don’t feel like typing the inevitable “John Cena is going to overcome the f*ck out of those odds and retain the title”, but that’s what’s happening.
Ashley Burns – John Cena. I mean, that’s overly obvious, right? Or do we need to also pick who is supposed to win and therefore gets screwed over and makes us all groan in the process? In that case, I’d pick Roman Reigns. But it’s Cena.
Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal – Announced participants: Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Curtis Axel, Diego, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Heath Slater, Kofi Kingston, Rob Van Dam, R-Truth, Ryback, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Great Khali, Miz, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder
What Should Happen: Something unexpected. Unlike most matches, a battle royal should be able to go to ANYBODY. It should be chaos theory at work. There are so many intangibles, and if you’re a “favorite to win” like Miz or Cesaro, the other guys should be gunning for you and throw you out early. Give it to Heath Slater, man. Throw him a bone. The Intercontinental Championship doesn’t really mean anything right now, so give it to somebody who desperately needs it and let them defend it against guys like Diego and Titus O’Neil. Give any of those guys purpose.
What Will Happen: I’ve gotta call a Cesaro win. His new t-shirt reportedly says BATTLE ROYALTY on it, and winning two important battle royals in the span of a few months is reason enough to justify it. Plus, it makes him a big deal when the next Royal Rumble comes along.
Staff Picks:
Danielle Matheson – My heart tells me to Bo-Lieve, but is overridden by my need to see Cesaro swing at least seven participants into the sun. Winner: Cesaro
David D. – Cesaro has been losing a lot on RAW, which seems to mean that he’s getting ready for a secondary title run so he can keep losing. He’s my pick to win, though it’d be cool if they put the belt on Del Rio because lulz.
Austin Heiberg – First of all, why is only one Matador in this match? Regardless of that, I have Bo Dallas and Cesaro as the final two guys in the ring. Bo’s streak ends when Cesaro flings him into low orbit. Also, look for Kofi shenanigans and Rybaxel just being a general delight.
Nate Birch – They’re actually been giving Kofi one of his regular mini-pushes, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say this is the match where they finally let “battle royal specialist” Kofi Kingston win a battle royal.
Jessica Hudnall – Bo Dallas because it’s his job to ruin things for Wade Barrett in over-the-top-rope style matches. I’d like for Big E or Cesaro to win because those dudes are snazzy as hell, and my darkhorse is Heath Slater, but I BO-LIEVE, I BO-LIEVE THAT HE WILL WIN!
Ashley Burns – I’m going with Miz. I’d have picked Dolph Ziggler as the guy who I want to win, but I assume that he and Fandango will knock each other out while fighting over Summer Rae, whom everyone hates because she talks about everyone behind their backs.
FYI — Bo doesn’t have a streak. He already lost the other secondary title battle royal.
His streak is for singles matches, AND HE’S 15 AND BO, MAGGLE!
Bo already lost in a battle royal and the streak is still going so i think it kayfabe doesn’t count
I see a big typo. You have “vs.” after John Cena’s name when it is supposed to say “defeated.”
+1
I noticed that immediately as well. I chalk it up to the new format.
The new format is great, btw.
If Jessica purposefully used her answer for the Cameron and Naomi match for the Paige and AJ match she is my new favorite heel.
I wish I was that clever
let’s pretend you did, because that was awesome.
Wow, i’m shocked at how strong and legitimate the undercard is for a mid July ppv. WWE really could’ve used an Orton/Jericho or Wyatt/Swagger Raw main event the past few weeks to remind fans Battleground isn’t just Cena overcoming odds.
Because I still believe in a place called Hope, Brock comes out and murders Cena, Reigns wins. Rollins comes out – Finger poke of Doom II. Rollins is champ; HHH goes mental; Reigns versus HHH at Summerslam. Brock & Cena at SSlam; Cena loses, and then goes away to marry Nikki, giving Burnsy more reasons to hate watch “Total Divas”.
ITS IN REVELATIONS, PEOPLE!!!
+1
And Randy Orton just kind of quietly disappears to main eventing smackdown again
Honestly, with the way the money is going, I’m not ruling out a Shield reunion before SummerSlam to get the PPV buys up.
I feel like Ambrose needs the win. Reigns has moved on to WHC title matches, Rollins has the briefcase, and it feels like Ambrose isn’t on either of their levels. Who would’ve guessed that a year or two ago? Maybe its just me though
I feel like, as the face, Ambrose *has* to win in the end. But I’d be pretty surprised if this is going to be one-and-done. So I don’t like Ambrose’s chances. As long as he gets to look like a badass crazy person, I’ll be satisfied.
I’m saying AJ reaffirms her heel-ness and takes a GTS at SummerSlam…..
This, uh… this card is actually REALLY GOOD, outside of the buttstink main event.
Agreed 100%. The main even could still be good too, as long as we accept Cena winning as the outcome. Remember, it could always be Cena Vs Orton for the 1,000,001st time
Since they apparently took Sandow and Rose out of the battle royal, I’m hoping they get a match, even though the card is already pretty stacked. At this point the only hope Sandow has of getting a win is by beating Rose, in whom Vince and co. already seem to have lost interest.
In fairness to everyone else, how could Adam Rose lose a battle royal? His party posse would just catch him and throw him back in
That is a brilliant idea that needs to be used.
They’re probably saving that for the Rumble. At least, I hope they are. (They’ll probably be involved in Kofi’s annual elimination survivia, if nothing else.)
Paige wins with a GTS, right? RIGHT!?!?! Because all my trolling heel hearts would go to Paige if that happened
This would be amazing but is AJ even tall enough to sell this properly without getting a concussion?
Beth did and she’s comparably short to Punk as AJ is to Paige: [m.youtube.com]
I don’t wanna be that guy but I have a few problems with these posts.
First off, the reason there is only one matador is in the match is because the other is injured. That has been a well known fact for quite a while now.
As others have pointed out, Bo already lost in a Battle Royal, so if you’re going by that logic then his streak is already over.
And Burnsy, are you really saying you don’t know who Harper and Rowan are, or are you being sarcastic? They’ve been on tv for a year and a half now…this bothers me.
Anyways, people have been way too negative on this PPV. I’m pretty excited for it. Even if it means we’re getting a lot of the same matches at SS because these are almost all good matches, so that’s fine with me.
Burnsy’s been pretty upfront in the Total Divas recaps about not following WWE religiously, so I can believe he sincerely doesn’t know who they are.
Not sure if he should be making picks then
Love the format with everyone else chirping in!
@Burnsy YOU GO LEARN WHO LUKE HARPER IS RIGHT NOW, DAMNIT.
@Nate: “I have a feeling Jericho wants to lose, but WWE wants him to win.” And I have a feeling that this happens way too often with veteran wrestlers. WWE gets in their own way far too often IMO
I even think Cena himself usually wishes they’d let him lose more often when it’s important to his opponent and his credibility won’t ever get hurt, but unfortunate situations panics the company into insisting he wins for some reason…
Wow. Rusev vs Bo, Streak vs Streak at Wrestlemania is my new favourite idea.
I’d like to ruminate about the plane strike yesterday and the escalating situation in Ukraine and Russia, and how that would/should impact Rusev and Lana’s gimmick right now. I can only see the real life situation getting worse before it gets better, so I wonder what WWE will do going forward. I have a feeling that at the very least, we wont be seeing Putin on the Jumbotron anymore.
But who knows? I remember watching heel Sgt. Slaughter as a kid.
That’s an interesting thought. It would kind of be a shame to change course on Russev/Lana, and potentially kill some of their heat. But it could also look pretty tacky to continue with the Putin stuff, depending how things progress.
For some reason, I have a feeling WWE doesn’t have the guts that they had during Slaughter’s heel run. Being a public company probably has a lot to do with that.
Austin’s Jericho/Wyatt blurb has Kanye West in my head now, thanks. IIIIIII put the Wyatt in a sarcophagus
Let’s go Swagger, without a hint of irony.
Regardless of who wins the IC rumble, I would love to see them use it as a step towards making the belt mean something again. Anything is better than its current form as one of the two belts that you can win then get the grand prize of losing non-title matches for weeks on end until it changes hands. Like Honky Tonk Man & Ultimate Warrior days. Use it as a stepping stone to the WWE/WHC belts and as a way to push the legit talent that isn’t Orton or Cena.
I’d really like the IC title to go to Cesaro, because he’s the kind of guy who can work killer matches no matter what the stupid booking is. With the world title gone, the IC championship is the de facto “Wrestler’s belt,” and the guy who’s consistently knocking out one Match of the Year after another seems like a good choice. The main title picture is going to be filled with nonsense for the foreseeable future, anyway, so I’d like it if we continued the trend of having a fairly solid string of IC title defenses at PPVs.
Also, if they are looking at an eventual Cesaro/Lesner feud down the line, having IC Champ Cesaro vs. WWE Champ Lesner would be a pretty great place to start.
My fantasy booking since Mania has featured Cesaro slaying the Beast that is Lesnar. I’d love to see him win this battle royal and every other one he touches including the Royal Rumble, though it is more likely he will be considered a favorite in the Rumble due to his battle royal streak, make the final four, and lose it to Roman Reigns.
I really fuckin’ hope Reigns loses momentum because he needs seasoning majorly. He is improving but I do not think he is ready for the big main event against Brock next year and I doubt he will be ready in time.
With Axiel. I think Reigns is going to be great and could put out a good match with Lesnar. But frankly, my dream is for Cesaro to be God King of WWE and rule over us.
Still believe Rollins should try to cash in, waiting for the ref to come down, and Ambrose comes down in pinstripes finding different ways to emote “NOPE” when Rollins demands he count.
Outside of Rollins and Ambrose and maybe Swagger vs Rusev, this event is doing nothing for me. Then again, I thought Payback would be awful, and ended up loving it, and I also thought that Wyatt vs Cena would be a good feud that would benefit Wyatt.
So please don’t listen to my predictions.
Quick question, when was the last time we had 4 different Women Plots? We have Summer Rae and Layla feuding then teaming, we have Funkadactyls breaking up, we have Stephanie making Baseball Bellas life hell and we have this Paige AJ battle for the belt.
additionally, how can WWE have four different women feuds all be my least favourite feuds going on at the same time?!! (of course this is not counting NXT.) this all just makes me sad and depressed for life.
My fantasy AJ/Paige booking:
Somewhere in the middle of their match Paige realizes that the Divas division is set up for them to fail and in her anger gets DQ’d by hitting the ref and possibly destroying the announcer’s table. Back in the ring AJ is baffled by Paige’s behavior and then both women start performing the finale of ACT I of Wicked: “Defying Gravity”. Where in Paige becomes the heel, reviled by everyone, and AJ is the hero and Champion of the Wizard.
In this strained metaphor:
AJ=Glinda
Paige=Elphaba
Vince=The Wizard
and of course
CM Punk=Fiyero
+1. I am almost 100% sure that maybe 25 ppl in the standard WWE crowd would get it tho…
Even though in a Post Owen World, we couldn’t have Paige floating overhead the entire time, this is still a fantastic idea. An idea that, I am not afraid to admit, I’m familiar with.
Paige/AJ has a chance to be so great if WWE is willing to give them a chance. Same with Ambrose/Rollins. Looking forward to both of those. Can’t decide who should win Ambrose/Rollins. The Usos should lose, they’ve had a good run. Jericho should win to look like a threat going into SS. The rest of the matches don’t need predictions, honestly.
In my fantasy this is how the show turns out and leads to Summerlsam:
Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho
I want Bray to re all dominate this match and then lose to a fluke rollup. Beat the hell out of Jericho post-match with the rest of the Family. This sets you up for a blow off in some kind of gimmick match at Summerslam.
Battle Royal-
I want Bo to win this. In my mind I’m seeing Bo, Cesaro and Khali as the last 3. Bo and Cesaro agree to work together to get Khali out, Bo obviously betrays Cesaro and somehow gets both of them out. Cesaro goes face on Monday night and swings Bo 45 times. They wrestle at Summerslam for the title.
Ambrose vs. Rollins
I honestly don’t care who wins. I’d prefer Ambrose because he could use it and it will help for what I’m planning later. Not necessary though, this match will be fantastic.
Fatal 4 Way
This booking works with or without Bork, but I would prefer Bork. After 15 minutes of essentially a 2 on 1 on 1 match Bork comes down. He F5’s Cena and Reigns and then walks away because he’s a hired gun so he doesn’t really care what happens after that. Orton goes for the pin with Kane standing guard. Kane yanks Orton off, they argue and brawl out of the ring. Reigns and Cena wobble up simultaneously, get some back and forth going. Cena puts up Reigns for the FU, Reigns gets out, Cena turns around, Superman punch, Reigns wins. Crowd goes apeshit.
Post-match. Triple H comes out with Rollins. They beat on Roman and Rollins officially cashes in his briefcase. Ambrose runs down and ruins it. Show ends with Reigns standing tall, Ambrose laughing, Triple H furious, and Rollins borderline tears.
Next night on Raw Triple H sets up Rollins vs. Reigns for Summerslam. I’m not sure exactly how yet, but Ambrose gets added (maybe by Vince?) To make it a triple threat. We also set up Bork vs. Cena for #1 contender spot.
So Summerslam is:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
#1 Contender for Night of Champions
Bork Laser vs. John Cena
Entire Arena Takes a Piss Break Match
Kane vs. Randy Orton
Intercontinental Title Match
Bo Dallas (c) vs. Cesaro
Extreme Rules Match
Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho
Tag Team Title Match
Wyatt Family(c) vs. The Dust Bros
(Post-match Ascension Debut)
Flag Waving Contest
Lama vs. Zeb Colter
Lama? What is Lama?
Lana’s pet llama. Obviously.
+1
Anyone bought merch off wweshop? How is the fit?
I have, but I don’t really know how to answer that question. I’m five-eight, about 145 pounds, and I usually order mediums. The sleeves hit a couple inches above my elbow, and the shirt is slim-fitting, but not tight.
My other dream scenario for Paige/AJ is for them to fight each other in Metal Gear REX and RAY.
Probably one for AJ too, given her love of Metal Gear Solid.
On Metal Gear Rex. All moves but left punch, right punch, and jumping roundhouse banned.
And AJ sets a 3 minute timer that passes 30 seconds before the match actually starts…
Thanks for reminding me how frustrating that part was :/
AJ survived the torture and is picked up by CM(eryl) Punkberg, while Paige tries to gun them down. Sadly, Paige dies from Alicia Foxdie.
*credits*
Or did she?! Emma sure has a pale looking arm these days…