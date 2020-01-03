NWA Powerrr’s Zicky Dice Has A Band, And They Just Got A Record Deal

Move over, Chris Jericho: There’s a new pro wrestler/rock band frontman in town, and his name is “Outlandish” Zicky Dice.

Zicky Dice (real name Nick Zoppo) is currently appearing on the YouTube series NWA Powerrr, where he is in the midst of competing in the NWA World Television Championship tournament. But he also moonlights as the singer for California rock band Heart To Heart, which just signed a record deal with independent label InVogue Records. The label will release Heart To Heart’s new EP, Heartbreaker, on February 14. You can check out the music video for lead single “Insufferable” below.