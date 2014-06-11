If I Had An Emmy Ballot 2014: Outstanding Drama Series

The Television Academy of Arts & Sciences released this year’s Emmy ballots on Monday. This means we now know who submitted themselves for consideration and who didn’t, which actors mistakenly consider themselves leads when they aren’t (The Rob Lowe Award), which actors exploit loopholes to submit themselves as supporting actors on shows named after them (The Amy Schumer Award), and which shows have submitted themselves in categories where they arguably don’t belong. (Dan and I discussed this problem at length on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Show.)
And now that the ballots are out, it’s time for our annual two-pronged experiment, in which Dan tries to predict the likeliest nominees in each major category, while I pretend that I’m an actually TV Academy member and pick the six nominees that would make me the happiest. (You can find links to all of last year’s entries at the bottom of the final piece in the series.) We are, as always, playing by the Emmy rules, which means we can’t argue for someone who didn’t submit themselves (say, Alan Cumming for “The Good Wife”), can’t move someone from lead to supporting or vice versa, and can’t declare that “True Detective” is a miniseries(*) and therefore clear more room in the drama categories.
(*) FWIW, we talked briefly about doing movies & minis predictions this year, given how much interesting material there is over there – including weird things like the final season of “Tremé” (which didn’t have enough episodes to qualify as a drama) – but there just wasn’t the time. Suffice it to say, we’d both be pulling for a lot of “Fargo” nominations.”
Usually, we start with the various supporting actor categories, but we decided to switch things up this year and start with the big guns, so you’ll get Outstanding Drama Series today, Outstanding Comedy Series tomorrow, and then the many acting categories over the next week-plus.
Dan’s exhaustive analysis of the category is here (and embedded below), and my picks are coming right up.
As you know, we’re living in a new TV golden age, or a golden glut, or whatever you want to call it. Just lots and lots of amazing original scripted television right now, particularly on the drama side. But because some contenders for this category took the year off (“Rectify” season 2 won’t debut til later this month), while other potential contenders like “Fargo,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Shameless” were submitted in other categories, it was a bit easier to separate the cream of the crop from all of the excellent shows that are airing in such great abundance. While some categories took forever to pare down to a manageable number, I got 9 finalists almost immediately, and 5 locks shortly after that, with the other 4 fighting for a single spot.
By the end of September, it seemed as if the final season of “Breaking Bad” was going to crush everything in its Emmy path, making every other drama nominee simply happy to be there. That may still be the case – and it’s still the show I would vote for in nearly every category for which it’s eligible – but two things happened: 1)Time passed, and 2)”True Detective” happened. Because “Breaking Bad” did so well a year ago, including finally breaking through to win this category, it may be that the voters decide to move onto something newer and shinier. Then again, voters are supposed to watch the submitted episodes of nominated shows, and “Ozymandias” alone may sweep away all thought of any other series. Either way, “Breaking Bad” will be nominated here, and will absolutely deserve it.
As for “True Detective,” we can argue whether it belongs here – especially when the similarly-structured “Fargo” and “American Horror Story” are classified as miniseries – until we’re blue in the face. But, again, this is where the Academy allowed it to be submitted, and it’s absolutely one of the six best contenders. There’s been some backlash due to the ending, and also due to everyone’s more recent love for the similar “Fargo” (another close-ended crime story which features a dangerous character who’s been to Alaska and likes to philosophize), but whether you were satisfied with the resolution of the Yellow King, Carcosa, et al or not, the lead performances, the gorgeous direction and the nimble structure (particularly through the first five episodes, before Old Rust walks out of the interview) alone are more than enough to comfortably put it on my list.
“The Americans” took an enormous leap forward at the start of its second season, and closed that season in even stronger fashion. Here’s a case of a great high-concept idea (KGB spies posing as a married American couple in the ’80s, then falling in love for real) executed perfectly, so that the show functions equally well as an espionage thriller and an examination of the ups, downs and compromises of marriage. Suspenseful, poignant, powerful and stunning, featuring home run performances by Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell and company, it deserves a very serious look from Emmy voters.
Three or four weeks into this abbreviated half-season of “Mad Men,” I might have felt like bumping it out of the Emmy spot it’s had since birth in favor of one of the shows that just missed the cut. There had been some strong early episodes like “A Day’s Work,” but also some weaker ones. The show is designed to pick up steam as each season moves along, and the stupid bifurcated structure that AMC forced on Matt Weiner seemed to be making that impossible. But then we got the season’s concluding two chapters in “The Strategy” and “Waterloo” – two of the richest, most emotional, best episodes this all-time classic has produced – and I knew it had to be on my fake ballot. If you’re tired of the show’s annual swath of nominations, take it up with Don and Peggy after they’re finished dancing.
I don’t expect “Hannibal” to get any more love at Emmy time this year than it did last year. Then again, I’m not entirely sure how “Hannibal” even exists as a television show, let alone one that airs on broadcast television. How has someone managed to find a new, riveting approach to the very tired serial killer genre in general and the even more tired character of Hannibal Lecter in particular, and how has this incredibly graphic, disturbing, artsy drama been allowed to air on NBC, even Fridays at 10? Miraculously, Bryan Fuller has figured out an approach, and NBC has allowed him to execute his vision, whether it involves Mads Mikkelsen underplaying in hypnotic fashion as Hannibal the Cannibal, the role reversal between Hannibal and Hugh Dancy’s Will Graham, or the macabre, disgusting fates that Hannibal and the show’s other killers plan for their victims. There are other shows on this list (or that didn’t quite make it) that I’d much rather watch again, but few have made as strong an initial impression as each “Hannibal” episode of season 2.
Okay, so that’s five. The other four that seemed clearly ahead of the pack were, alphabetically, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Good Wife” and “Masters of Sex,” and I ultimately decided on the latter by a process of elimination. “Good Wife” was out because I found the second half of this season much bumpier than the incredible first half. “Boardwalk” was out because when I ranked my favorite shows of 2013, much closer to when both shows aired and my feelings for them were fresher, I ranked “Masters” a couple of spots higher. “Masters” also finished ahead of last season of “Thrones,” and I enjoyed that season every so slightly more than the current one. And as for the specific merits of “Masters,” start with Michael Sheen’s fierce, controlled performance and the loose and open one by Lizzy Caplan that perfectly matched him. Then move on to the way that a show set in the late ’50s never felt like a copy of “Mad Men” and managed to generate enormous emotional stakes without the usual life-and-death tropes that buoy so many of the other great dramas of this period, add in textured performances by and character arcs for Allison Janney, Beau Bridges and the rest of the excellent ensemble, then look to the way the show generated humor about sex without ever being sniggering or self-congratulatory about its bluntness, and you have a wonderful show that slots in more than comfortably aside the five other shows on this list.
Also considered: As mentioned above, “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Good Wife.”
What does everybody else think? What would be your ideal field for this category?
Game of Thrones, man. Has to be included.
I totally agree. I’ve read the books and Sunday’s finale is going to be one of the best episodes in the show’s history.
Yeah, what he said. “Masters Of Sex” is a good show, but “Game Of Thrones” is transcendent! This season seems to have just whizzed by!
Alan – when you say “last season of GOT” do you mean the one that aired in 2013 or 2014? Pretty sure the last couple of eps for GOT will miss the emmy deadline, right?
Either way, I cannot fathom a best of list without Game of Thrones. Everyone is most definitely entitled their opinions, but thats just mine.
The Emmys have a hanging episode rule. If a few episodes (I can’t recall the exact number, but it’s definitely less than half the season) extend into the next eligibility period, they still are considered as part of the season that aired during the current eligibility period. Taking Game of Thrones as an example, “The Rains of Castamere” and “Mhysa” both aired after the June 1 cutoff last year, but because the other 8 episodes aired before June 1, those episodes were still eligible for consideration as part of Game of Thrones’ third season. This year, “The Mountain and the Viper”, “The Watchers on the Wall”, and “The Children” will be considered as part of Season 4 under the same criteria.
Champskins, I am saying that I preferred Masters of Sex season 1 to Game of Thrones season 3, and in turn I preferred Game of Thrones season 3 a bit over Game of Thrones season 4.
Mad Men, Masters of Sex, Game of Thrones, and Arrow are my absolute favorite dramas on the air right now. I think Arrow is unfairly maligned, for obvious reasons
Critical and fan perception of Arrow’s quality has been on an upswing since near the end of Season 1, similar to what happened with Spartacus. It’s pretty tough to find someone who speaks badly about the show.
I watch it. It’s good, not great. The writers have a good heart and they want to do good characterization, but there are so many plot-holes and silly stuff happening that it’s hard to take it seriously.
Good Wife over Mad Men. Don’t punish the latter because its greatest episodes came earlier chronologically, and do reward its degree of difficulty for doing 22 episodes instead of 7.
Mad Men at its best is far better than Good Wife at its best, IMO. I understand the degree of difficulty of doing that many episodes, but still.
There is absolutely nothing keeping CBS and the Kings from doing a 13-episode season of “The Good Wife” except money. In that, everyone makes a lot more of it if you do 22 episodes. I agree that it has a higher degree of difficulty when it comes to quality, but given all the many other positive trade-offs when it comes to having the full money and might of CBS promoting you, I think it evens out.
That said, I hope it gets back into the best drama fold this year. I wouldn’t pick it to win, but it had a great season.
So then the question is “what are we measuring — peak value or overall value or something else?” I’d argue that with a seven-episode run, there’s much less margin for error, or Ginsburg’s nipples.
Yeah, I’m with Alan on this point. When Mad Men is hitting on all cylinders (like in “A Day’s Work,” for example), it’s much better than The Good Wife (a show I do like) in every way imaginable. I mean, it’s not even close. To be honest, all the people pushing the angle that “The Good Wife is the best show on TV” are really souring me on the show itself.
It’s a very good show, perhaps the best show on network television (though I think I would go with Person of Interest this year, especially since the last stretch of The Good Wife was substantially weaker than the first part of the season). But let’s not go crazy. Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Americans, Mad Men, etc. (I actually haven’t seen True Detective yet, to my great shame) are just operating on a different level than The Good Wife is.
If Thrones nails the finale then any chance you would have it above Masters of Sex?
I would absolutely put Game of Thrones and Masters of Sex over Mad Men. This season of Mad Men was terrible.
Personally, I found this season of Mad Men a huge improvement over the previous 2 or 3 seasons.
True Detective doesn’t deserve a nomination because it mostly sucked. Just goes to show that film actors and HBO prestige are enough to convince critics/viewers that a middling mediocrity is a masterpiece.
Yeah because there were tons of movie stars in The Sopranos, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Deadwood, or any number of other prestige dramas.
That, or it goes to show that you may sometimes disagree with popular opinion.
BB/TD/MM are pretty much locked in.
My other three would be Game of Thrones, Masters of Sex, and The Good Wife.
I’m surprised you thought The Americans ended strong. I thought the season fell apart in the second half.
Hannibal, I just don’t know why some people hold in such high regard.
Hannibal FANS on the other hand, they are real charmers!
Breaking Bad, Hannibal, True Detective, Game of Thrones, The Americans, Mad Men. In that order.
I’ve seen 14 of the eligible shows but there aren’t that many I’m passionate about. It doesn’t help that I’m the one guy who didn’t love Breaking Bad or True Detective. Sorry! Just not my thing.
My favorite six of the eligible dramas, in alphabetical order:
The Americans
Arrow
Game of Thrones
Hannibal
Mad Men
Orphan Black
Shows that were almost my #6: Breaking Bad, Masters of Sex, Sleepy Hollow
Mad Men is my top pick. It’s my favorite drama of all-time, and that didn’t change this year.
Alan (and also Dan if he sees this), out of curiosity, which shows did you submit for this year’s TCA?
I heard a Mad Men segment recently and you said you could only submit 2, but didn’t say which ones and I was curious.
As for the best “dramas” of the year, Mad Men, Mad Men and Mad Men.
Ugh. No. Mad Men gets worse every season. It’s so repetitive and pandering.
Opinions…
I loved season 6 and even though I didn’t love this season as much, I still though it was great. I don’t agree with the majority about the last two episodes being drastically better than the other ones. I actually though they were all very good.
It’s just one of the most complex, layered and better written shows on TV.
Why is it repetitive? Season 7’s Don was radically different from Season 6’s Don. And pandering? Pandering to whom?
Eh… radically? I mean I appreciated the measure of growth s07 Don had over the previous season’s, but c’mon.
Definitely don’t agree with that guy’s “repetitive” remark though, and saying a show’s pandering doesn’t… even mean anything. Think he was just upset about you dropping MM 3 times lol
Ideal Nominees
1. “Game of Thrones” – Objectively, Breaking Bad might have been slightly better, but Thrones is my favorite show on television. It’s having it’s best season to date, and the finale airing this Sunday will push it to an even higher level . I’m OK with picking from the heart here.
2. “Breaking Bad” – An all-time classic season and ending to an all-time classic show. It would be a richly deserving repeat champion.
3. “True Detective” – This show boasted arguably the single best performance (McConaughey) and direction (Cary Fukanaga) of any show this year. And I loved the ending, so no backlash on that front.
4. “Hannibal” – Turned in a second season that was even better than its first, and the finale left me breathless. Honestly, I’m just so damn glad that this show is able to exist.
5. “The Americans” – Another sophomore sensation that took a creative leap this year. Standout performances all-around from one of the most well-rounded and criminally underrated casts on TV.
6. “Mad Men” – Only having seven episodes due to the infuriatingly split season knocks it down a bit, because not all of those episodes were stellar. But “The Strategy” and “Waterloo” stand up to the very best hours that the show has ever done. It’s still comfortably among the best programs on TV.
Actual Predictions
1. Breaking Bad
2. True Detective
3. Game of Thrones
4. House of Cards
5. Mad Men
6. The Good Wife
7. Downton Abbey
(Due to a rule change this year, the seventh place vote-getter in this category will earn a nomination if its total number of votes is within 2% of the sixth pace show. I think that there will end up be seven nominees this year.)
*Fukunaga. The very least that I can do is spell his name right. Damn.
>Hannibal
Yeah, half the surreal vibe I get from watching the show is acknowledging every 5 minutes that it even exists, let alone getting a minimum of 2 seasons out without hassle. Dammit NBC you make it really hard to hate you.
Liked your mention of Fukunaga as well, guy was fantastic.
Pretty much mine except I’d replace Masters of Sex with
As much as I do love Game of Thrones, this season has a few serious blotches on it for me to say it deserves to be in this category. Jamie’s rape/not rape of Cersei and the gratuitous and underwhelming affair that was The Mountain and the Viper are both stains on this season that I think keeps it from overtaking the likes of Hannibal, The Americans or Masters of Sex. Maybe the finale will change my mind, but right now, I think it’s where it belongs on this ballot.
My dream team for this year would have to be:
The Americans
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
Hannibal
Mad Men
True Detective
Honorable mentions: Boardwalk Empire, Masters of Sex, Orange is the New Black.
What an incredible year for drama. I’d probably pick Breaking Bad to win, followed by Game of Thrones and True Detective.
Is it already time for Emmy Ballots? I feel like I’ve just read your 2013 “If I Had An Emmy Ballot” series!
That really is a glut of great television dramas. Of all the contenders Alan mentions, I watch all except “Hannibal.” If I were to follow his example and list the shows I would like to see nominated, I think I would have to start with “Breaking Bad” and “True Detective,” for all the reasons he mentions. Season 5B of BB was simply phenomenal. Although the conclusion may have been just a tad bit too pat, that doesn’t take away from the phenomenal writing, acting and directing that led up to it. TD was unlike anything I can recall previously seeing on TV. Although a description like “eight hour movie” may be a bit cliche, it’s incredibly appropriate in this case. As Alan mentions, the structure was incredibly imaginative and perfectly executed. And of course, McConaughuy and Harrelson were both in top form.
After that, I think my list would veer pretty differently from Alan’s. I’ve been pretty critical of “Boardwalk Empire” over the course of its run but I can’t deny that Winter and Co have built a winning formula for that show and have executed it almost perfectly the past couple of years. On a somewhat more personal note, the study of racial dynamics is of large interest to me and it’s extremely difficult to pull off on a fictional TV show. But with the introduction of Dr. Narcisse, this past season, BE did that probably better than any show ever has.
Like its HBO brother, “Game of Thrones” has also found ideal footing in the past couple of years. The way the show manages such an enormous cast and such diverse shooting locales, while still maintaining a tight narrative structure may be the most impressive thing that any show is currently doing. Factor in how it still conveys its message on power structures and I have to include it. Also, even though I only view it through the prism of a TV show, I am a book reader. But it says a lot to me that Benioff, Weis and their staff have made this show an entity unto itself.
It seems that I’m a bigger fan of “The Good Wife” than Alan is. I acknowledge that the second half of the season wasn’t as great as the first but taken as a whole, I still think it was one of the six best dramas this season. The death of Will Gardner may have been the best moment on TV so far this year. I don’t like the way some of the people from the show were complaining about how they have to make 22 episodes while most of their competitors are at 13 (or less). But I do acknowledge that it’s a more difficult task. I don’t think it affects how I feel about the show though. Also, a couple of years ago James Poniewozik tweeted something that I still think is true. He said that TGW often addresses the sames types of issues that “Mad Men” does but, for some reason, doesn’t get the same amount of credit.
My last spot comes down to “The Americans.” Even though I don’t think that season two was *quite* as good as season one, I do think that it’s still the best show on television. All of these shows often forgo standard TV tropes but “The Americans” probably does so more often (and better) than most. It takes what easily could be a silly premise and turns it into an incredible narrative that keeps me on my toes every week. Making a story about espionage a compelling weekly TV drama isn’t easy. This show does it.
I really would like to see Bates Motel receiving some indications, especially for Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore.
Aah the live adaptation of a harem anime.
Highmore was built for the role but as much as I enjoy the show it’s only a high-tier guilty pleasure for me. I treat my love of it like the shameful fetish that it is
In proper order:
1. Breaking Bad
2. Game of Thrones
3. True Detective
4. Mad Men
5. The Americans
6. Boardwalk Empire
Cause Stone Cold said so.
I respect a lot of the shows you mention more than I like them. I think I need to do a marathon of many of them. I love Lizzy Kaplan, but “Masters of Sex” makes sex boring. Jon Hamm is cute as heck and Elizabeth Moss was killer in the sublime “Top of the Lake,” but “Mad Men” leaves me cold. That said, my ideal top five drama picks would be:
“Orphan Black” Tatiana Maslany would be enough to get this nominated, but she is backed by a solid supporting cast and writing that remembers humor is so crucial to dark situations.
“True Detective” Not much humor in this one, but it was so was so well shot and acted, I was hooked.
“Penny Dreadful” All the show needs to do is submit this past week’s episode centering around Vanessa’s breakdown and it would be a shoo in for consideration in a just world. Harrowing in the best way.
“Game of Thrones” One of the most epic T.V. series ever. It treats every episode like a feature film.
“Downton Abbey” The rape stuff left me cold, but everything else was on point this season. It makes even the most seemingly banal situations, such as Lady Grantham misplacing something and accusing someone of theft, with gorgeous import. Love it.
My nominees would be (in alphabetical order)
1. The Americans
2. Arrow
3. Breaking Bad
4. Game Of Thrones
5. Person Of Interest
6. True Detective
Would have had Fargo in there if it counted as a drama.
You mean mini-series. Of course it counts a s a drama.
I meant in the drama category, I do count Fargo as a drama.
1. The Good Wife
2. Breaking Bad
3. Game of Thrones
4. Mad Men
5. True Detective
Wow. The 100 is in other contenders but not Shameless? Lost all respect.
Jill – I think you’re referring to my gallery? And “Shameless” is a comedy this year for Emmy purposes. It will get a slide in that Contenders gallery, going up tomorrow.
-Daniel
Oh, my total bad. Sorry! Completely forgot about Shameless category.
Still scratching my brain about The 100 though. if that’s there, why not The Vampire Diaries? The Originals? Many other shows on TV that i’m sure are better? Or did The 100 get that much better since you reviewed it?
Several people have a similar list to mine with one exception… my 6 choices would be:
– Breaking Bad
– True Detective
– Game of Thrones
– Hannibal
– Boardwalk Empire
– Mad Men
I have Boardwalk Empire back on my list. After HATING the previous season, the addition of Jeffrey Wright’s character as well as the increased presence of Michael K. Williams’ character made the show excellent.
Just left off: Good Wife. You could convince me that based on the 1 ep model that Good Wife is one of the best 6 shows. I like to use the overall season, so it just misses IMO.
I always “save” Mad Men for DVD viewing, so I can’t take it into consideration here. My six are as follows:
Breaking Bad
Game Of Thrones
Masters of Sex
The Americans
Hannibal
Vikings (Yes, I know, people are laughing at this one.)
I consider True Detective a mini-series. I understand that many people, and HBO, disagree with me about that, but that doesn’t change my opinion. For the purposes of this exercise (which is all academic anyway), my response to HBO submitting the show in an inappropriate category is to simply ignore it FOR AWARD PURPOSES. That doesn’t mean I love it any less as a mini-series.
No way, Vikings totally belongs on that list! This season was such a marked improvement
Ain’t a single female co-lead as glorious as Lagertha
This seems a bit odd timing-wise, less than a week before GoT’s finale.
1. Breaking Bad: One of the best seasons of what is now the best show of all time along with The Wire.
2. True Detective
3. Hannibal
4. The Americans
5. Mad Men
6. Game of Thrones
Had Rectify aired in the 2013-2014 period, it would’ve put it at number 4… hopefully the second season (premiering June 19) will be as good as the first.
Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, True Detective, Hannibal, The Good Wife/ The Americans
I will be happy if the unlikely happens and The Americans and/or Hannibal get nominated. For me, these shows belong right up there next to Breaking Bad and True Detective and, depending on my mood, I could be convinced that the deserve to win the category.
Mad Men is too up and down for me. While there are great episodes, there are a lot of clunkers for me as well. For that reason, I would not nominate the series as a whole. Give it writing, directing, and acting Emmys for the great episodes, but acknowledge that there are other shows that are more consistently good.
I don’t have the same problems Alan did with the Good Wife, so it would be on my list.
The final spot would be a toss up between Masters and Game of Thrones. Maybe they will both get in under the new rules allowing 7 nominees.
Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, The Americans, and Orphan Black. I would include Broadchurch if it was eligible. Do I need a 6th, because I don’t feel like True Detective deserved a spot.
Alan, I love TGW. I think much more of that than Game of Thrones for a nomination. But that really shouldn’t matter. Reason being. Breaking Bad trumps them all.
That’s your winner
What about SHAMELESS.? I binged that this winter in two weeks. Why isn’t that even considered? Liked it more than everything, except BB. The acting also.
Shameless switched categories this year. It’s now classified as a Comedy Series on the Emmy ballot (for it’s darkest and most dramatic season, but whatever). That’s why it’s not mentioned here.
My 5 nominees for Best Drama Series would definitely be: Hannibal, The Good Wife, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad.
True Detective definitely deserves nominations for directing and McConaughey, but I felt the writing only got worse as the season went along.
I ultimately was disappointed with True Detective. If you go back and watch the monologue about “time is a flat circle” that sounded so interesting the first time, and listen to it again, you are like, what a bunch of gibberish masquerading as something profound .
And that’s how I feel about this show in general.
I watched the first 4 episodes of True Detective and have no interest in watching the rest. OTOH, the way Matt Weiner and crew were able to keep developing characters we’ve known for so long in compelling ways was sublime. Mad Men all the way!
Breaking Bad should take the win. True Detective came off as very pretentious, the writing of the last three episodes were just plain bad. It only deserves a nomination for acting and production.
Thanks Jared for the answer Shameless. I think so many of these shows have comedic episodes. I think Shameless is funny sometimes, but seriously heart wrenching . When Debs and the kids go to foster care etc.
I am the biggest fan of Breaking Bad, but someone has to give Shameless notice. Far better than, I decided not to say them.
Assuming that the category ends up with seven nominees…
Mad Men
Breaking Bad
Boardwalk Empire
Game of Thrones
True Detective
Hannibal
The Americans
Masters of Sex would have just missed the list.
How come Alan never talks about Orphan Black?
Apart from last week’s subpar “Tony” episode, the show is fantastic and definitely deserves some Emmy love, not to mention more attention from the bigger name critics (like Sepinwall, Mo Ryan, etc.).
Tatiana Maslany alone makes “OB” must-watch TV (is SHE going to finally get nominated at least??), but it’s also a really compelling show with a great supporting cast. It’s a shame more people aren’t paying attention to it.
Incidentally, I wholeheartedly disagree with the “Orphan Black doesn’t deserve a Best Drama nomination” comment in the write-up here. Yeah, it does deserve that nomination. It likely won’t get it, but it deserves to be.
If it were on a bigger network, with better promotion, and not shoved away on Saturday nights, it would get the recognition it deserves and more critics would be taking the show seriously.
I hope Homeland doesn’t get a nomination. It was abysmal this year.
Continuum. It’s been nominated in Canada over the last 2 years for 57 awards and won 18 from various TV arts orgs. It just won 7 Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia (Leo) awards for the second year running. Every week is more fantastic than the last. Rachel Nichols is the best drama lead actress in this country, and the show’s writing and directing are on the 2014 Emmy ballot, thank God.
My top 6 hypothetical and personal nominees would be
1. Breaking Bad– it had an outstanding and perfectly put together final season that wonderfully crafted a satisfying final chapter to one of if not the greatest drama series to ever be produced on tv. The final eight episodes took me from pulse and heart pounding moments to all out chaos and finnaly to a series finale that truly left me satisfied.
2.True Detective– Whether or not True Detective is a full out drama series or not is up to you to decide. But whatever it is it is deserving of a nomination. It wonderfully told a tightly woven and complete narrative out of only eight episodes. The series to characterization to the next level, and already stands out as one of the best tv shows of 2014.
3. Game of Thrones– while I have only seen 5 of the 10 episodes of season 4 I do believe that it is enough to fully convince once again that Game of Thrones is one of the best production designed shows on tv. It’s sprawling cast and elaborate story lines so perfectly hop from the pages of George R. R. Martin’s epic novels to the small screen to create a epic series.
4. Mad Men– At times I questioned whether or not I was going to include Mad Mens slower than usual half season. But, as those last 2 or 3 episodes of its first half of its final season rolled around and everything came together it proved to me that Mad Men is still able to be the top drama on tv when fully looked at and understood.
5. The Americans– Season two of The Americans built of an already amazing first season. It continued to play of the wonderful chemistry between its two leads, as well dive more into fleshing out its supporting characters. I especially liked the continued development of the Jennings children as well as more seasonal archaeology that the show added. It was the best new series last year and now is so far the best returning series of this year.
6.Hannibal– Just like The Americans, Hannibal built around an astonishing first season that only got better in season two. With a great seasonal arch and the aftermath of season one as well as Will Grahams struggles growing deeper made for another excellent year for the series.
What my personal nominees would have been:
The Americans
Breaking Bad
Game of Thrones
The Good Wife
Masters of Sex
True Detective