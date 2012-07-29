Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Hazard Pay’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I run down to Costco to get a couple of dehumidifiers…
“Yes, he handles the business. And I handle him.” -Walt
One of the things we’ve learned through four-plus seasons of “Breaking Bad” is that Vince Gilligan has a firm grasp of the show’s pace. He knows how much time certain developments need to build, and he knows how much patience his audience will have along the way.
Of course, he’s mastered that sense of pace within the format of a traditional 13-episode cable season. Season 1 was just getting warmed up when the writers strike ended it with the seventh episode, and now we have this unusual, bifurcated 16-episode final “season,” where we don’t know exactly how Gilligan intends to structure it. Will this summer’s episodes build up to a traditionally insane “Breaking Bad” finale cliffhanger in episode 8? Or will these 16 episodes be treated as a single unit, and this summer’s last episode won’t be that much different from any other eighth episode(*) of a “Breaking Bad” season.
(*) For comparison’s sake, season 2’s eighth installment was “Better Call Saul,” season 3’s was “I See You” and season 4’s was “Hermanos.”
We don’t know, though, and Gilligan understandably isn’t saying. And because of that uncertainty, I’m of two minds on “Hazard Pay.”
Taken in isolation, it’s a very good episode, and an atypical one for the series, in that an idea of Walt’s goes entirely according to plan. He figures out a new business model for their cooking(**), everyone plays their part, and it works. But there’s enough ongoing tension between Walt and Mike, and from Walt manipulating Jesse to break up with Andrea, and from the painful nervous breakdown Skyler is suffering as Walt’s emotional prisoner, that even in an hour where the business is running smoothly, we know bad things are coming.
(**) Two thoughts on this approach from a production standpoint: 1)It saves the show the cost of building another huge set like the superlab, while also not chaining them to a single location (which became an issue when the real-life owners of Jesse’s house sold it after season 1), and 2)The colorful tent and the way it’s unfurled over each house fits very much into the visual aesthetic of this show, while also being a little nod to one of the more famous episodes of “The X-Files,” “Post-Modern Prometheus.”
As the third hour of a 13-episode season of “Breaking Bad,” “Hazard Pay” would be terrific. As the third hour of what’s going to be presented to viewers as an 8-episode group – in which at least 2 of these first 3 have been somewhat relaxed in nature as the series resets itself post-Gus – I’m not sure. Vince Gilligan has my faith until proven otherwise, but he’s doing something the show hasn’t really done before.
But as I said, it was intriguing, exciting and times simply a lot of fun to watch Walt, Jesse and Mike rebuild the business from scratch. If anything, the rapid individual pace of “Hazard Pay” – in which we saw the guys deal with a lot of issues that might have been dealt with one or two at a time in other seasons – suggests that Gilligan is, in fact, very aware of the overall pacing issue and wanted to get as much out of the way as he could before moving into the part where things inevitably start going wrong. I particularly enjoyed Mike addressing the exterminators, sounding like a cross between a Marine drill sergeant and Alec Baldwin in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”
And as things were humming along under the pest tent, we got to see lots of signs of tension elsewhere. Mike is convinced he can control Walter White. Walt is convinced he can outsmart this thug and steal the whole operation out from under him when the time is right. And Jesse doesn’t know what’s going on, other than that Mr. White is finally treating him with respect and kindness and sincerity.
It’s that last part that’s fascinating, and perhaps troubling if you like Jesse. Walt has known Jesse long enough, and been through enough things with him, that I think there’s some degree of genuine affection in the way he relates to him now. But we’ve also seen in his dealings with Mike and Saul and Skyler and, here, Marie, that Walt is at a stage where he will use anyone, and do and say anything to manipulate them into giving him exactly what he wants. And Walt doesn’t want this little boy in Jesse’s life, either because he fears Brock may one day figure out and tell someone how he got poisoned(***), or because he simply doesn’t want his overly-emotional partner to be distracted by the relationship that nearly got the both of them murdered by Gus Fring.
(***) We still don’t know the method of delivery, but I have to assume that putting Brock in a room with Walt was the show’s way of letting us know that Walt didn’t give it to the kid directly. That said, I wasn’t wild about us seeing Jesse and Andrea back together, like nothing strange had happened between them in the episode where a frantic Jesse told Andrea that her son might have been poisoned in a very, very specific way. As with the poisoning itself, it feels like the show has skipped a few steps with this story, and in this case there’s not even the excuse of them having to maintain suspense and surprise.
So Jesse dumps Andrea (off-camera), but remains blissfully ignorant as to how Walt continues to manipulate him. Skyler, on the other hand, has her eyes wide open, but she’s too terrified of her husband to resist him in any way – a squirm-inducing state of affairs that Walt recognizes well enough to move his stuff out of the condo and back into the house. Anna Gunn continues to do an incredible job of playing a frightened, shattered Skyler, who wants to get The One Who Knocks to be The One Who Leaves, but who’s too afraid to do anything but shut down emotionally, and redirect her anger with Walt onto Marie.
And remember how I said once upon a time that Bryan Cranston may be a great actor, but Walter White isn’t? Well, Walt’s been taking acting classes in the theater of life, and he’s gotten pretty damn good at it. He snowed Jesse last season about Brock, and here he tells Marie a story about Ted Beneke – and the genius of it is that the spine of this tale is true. Skyler did sleep with Ted, and Skyler is upset about Ted’s injury. But her anger and depression goes much deeper than that, while Walt gets a little revenge for Skyler’s adultery by telling Marie about it (and exaggerating it into much more than it actually was).
Skyler has her breakdown at the car wash, and when she finally emerges from the bedroom, what movie are Walt, Walter Jr. and little Holly watching?
They’re watching “Scarface.”
Of course.
The one-line pitch for the show, which Vince Gilligan has repeated early and often, is, “We’re gonna take Mr. Chips and turn him into Scarface.” I don’t know that Walt is quite at the Tony Montana stage just yet, but we know that a year from now, he’s going to need Jim Beaver to get him a “little friend” of his own, and we have a bit of foreshadowing of what’s to come when Walt asks this question:
“Everyone dies in this movie, don’t they?”
Even in an episode where things are going well, there is that. Very bad things are coming. We just don’t know how long it will take them to get here, or whether we may have to wait another calendar year for Walt to start shooting at the cock-uh-roaches.
Some other thoughts:
* Speaking of “Scarface,” I talked briefly to Gilligan at the TCA Awards last night, and he said they had to get permission from both the movie studio and Al Pacino himself to get the rights to show that clip, and while Pacino could have made some exorbitant demands, “He couldn’t have been nicer about the whole thing.”
* I am so glad to have Jesse Plemons on the show (as exterminator Todd) for two reasons: 1)As he showed on “Friday Night Lights,” he’s excellent at both drama and comedy, which is an essential balance an actor needs on a show like this, and 2)His presence on a show like this will take all the usual Landry mass murder jokes to the next level.
* While Badger is just goofing around in the music store, it’s clear Skinny Pete has real musical talent, which he’s of course left behind in favor of other pursuits.
* While unpacking his belongings at the house, Walt comes across a copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” which contains Gale’s favorite poem, “When I heard the Learn’d Astronomer.” Some Whitman scholars might also find parallels between this arrogant version of Walt and the narrator of another of the collection’s poems, “Song of Myself.”
* Among Huell’s skills: intimidation, pick-pocketing, and being able to sleep while standing up. The man is versatile.
* Saul’s tour of possible lab locations included a quick, amusing glimpse of Lazer Base (which Saul wanted to be the place where Walt laundered his money, and where Jesse hid out during “Full Measures”) as well as a stop at a box factory that had me doing my best Homer Simpson impression from “Bart Gets Famous.”
* The show keeps finding new, visually gorgeous ways to shoot the cooking process, here not only with the new equipment, but in the way we get to watch the chemicals bonding together.
* Hank doesn’t appear in this one, but Marie notes that, off-camera, Hank’s physical therapy is going well enough that he won’t need the cane anymore, which has to be a relief for Dean Norris. (Hugh Laurie and Laura Innes both dealt with a lot of physical problems from playing characters who leaned on canes all the time.)
* UPDATE: As many of you noted, I did not comment on the final scene between Walt and Jesse, and I should have. So a few thoughts. First, because Walt and Jesse were being isolated in the superlab away from much of the action during the events of “Box Cutter,” I don’t think they have a full picture of Victor’s murder, which was as much about removing a link between Gus and Gale’s murder (Victor was seen by witnesses; Jesse was not), if not more, as it was about sending a message to Walt and Jesse. So whatever interpretation of that event Walt makes is going to be heavy speculation. But he’s furious at Mike at this point, who has just taken hundreds of thousands of dollars away from Walt – some of it for expenses Walt expected, some of it not – and, even worse from Walt’s perspective, has left him feeling emasculated again, in the way that Skyler did at the start of the series and Gus did during much of the superlab era. He boasts earlier in the episode that he’ll be able to handle Mike, but he’s beginning to realize how difficult it is to handle a man like this. Walt and Jesse and Mike are all allegedly bosses of this venture, but in Walter White’s mind, there’s only the one boss: himself. So he’s trying to plant seeds with Jesse that Mike is taking too many liberties, and overstepping his role by taking the hazard pay on top of the money for the exterminators, Jesse, Saul, etc. As happened last season, there’s a definite battle for the soul of Jesse Pinkman going on, and at the moment I think Walt is winning. But we’ll see going forward.
What did everybody else think?
So… how long before Walt kills Mike? We know it won’t be the other way around.
Landry will get to him first
Great episode! For some reason I keep thinking that mike will be the one doing the killing. Walt is very smart but mike is basically a professional hitman so I don’t think it would be that easy. Mike has proven himself to be extremely careful and cautious so I think he’d see it coming. I really, really hate Marie! I haven’t been this annoyed by charater since corinne mackey. It was so satisfying to hear skylar screaming shut up at her. And I’m wondering if I’m the only one who didnt think Walt was trying to manipulate Jesse into breaking up with andrea? I thought he was almost warning him to keep his mouth shut but I don’t get how what he said convinced Jesse to break it off?
@Bgklein – the boy’s name is Lance, c’mon!
Mike is the only one from the old operation that knows who Walt is. If Mike dies, no one can finger walter….But Walter can’t get the precursor either.
i think the manager of the laundry mat, the one who mike visited in jail and the same one whom gomie duped, could finger them all, right?
@Lazy, yea good eye. I think those guys could finger Walt or Jesse in a lineup for sure. They would have to get there first though. Walt is unlikely to be in the lineup. Jesse would be lkely to if it werent for the whole Hank beating him to a pulp earlier.
I don’t think Mike’s going anywhere, for now. I think it would be too much to have Walt outsmart both Gus AND Mike within such a short time, especially given how deluded he is right now.
My hunch is that Walt oversteps his bounds with Mike, maybe even makes an overconfident, failed attempt on his life.
What happens next depends on just how desperate Mike is for Walt’s product. Also, we don’t know what’s going on elsewhere in the meth world. So the big cartel is wiped out, along with the godfather of the Southeast. There’s a huge market just sitting there for *somebody* to step into. Another cartel? Madrical? You’d think Mike would know all the possible players.
I do predict that Walt will soon be reduced to reigning over a bumbling operation of Jesse, Badger and Skinny Pete.
Unless a competitor can woo Jesse over.
Its talked about further down the comments, but my first reaction is to worry about Jesse. The threats about flying too close to the sun, and someone getting their throat cut to send a message for cooking his recipe…..he needs mike, he doesn’t need Jesse at this point.
@Adam
I’ll be watching this show until the end and I sure as hell don’t want to see anyone finger Walter.
Purely speculation on my part but I have a feeling that Lydia will be the cause of Mike’s death. Mike swore after the abusive husband killed his wife that he’d never use a half measure again. This episode, he did, with Lydia, a momentary solution to her wanting everybody that can connect her to criminal activities dead. At the same time, Walter is an incredibly greedy, psychopathic manipulator, somebody with immense pride who always wants more.
I could easily see him kill Mike to eliminate his percentage by making contact with Lydia and being supplied directly by her. Also consider that Mike generally meets with people in pubs or restaurants and Walter, every ricin assassination attempt, planned to put it in a food or beverage. Not to mention that we also got a Mike focused episode and Mike’s attachment to Jesse (and likewise). In addition to that, Lydia may once again propose killing the people on the list directly to Walter (after they make contact, assuming they do) which Walter will be easily able to rationalise and will benefit both of them (while also eliminating Mike). Due to Mike’s profession I believe the ricin, for the previously stated reason, is going to be the tool used to kill him.
I predict Mike eventually dies by the Ricin. You can’t have that vial sitting around all this time and not use it to do something big! And it certainy can’t end the series still taped behind Walt’s bedside table.
@ Feedback
“I’ll be watching this show until the end and I sure as hell don’t want to see anyone finger Walter.”
Me neither. Good thing they don’t allow that kind of stuff on basic cable.
I’m here to say that I predicted the new lab would be at the car wash (my only prediction ever). That would have been too easy. I like the new set-up alot.
I did the exact same thing but should have known they would come up with something more brilliant & less obvious.
I’m not sure it’s all that brilliant. First, meth cooking has a very distinctive and very obnoxious smell. Park your op next to a cop’s house and you’re done. Or have neighbors complain repeatedly and someone will get wise. There are a lot of moving parts to this particular operation and a lot of ways it could all go horribly wrong.
Jack, quite true. For example, if someone wanted to take out Walt and Jesse simply turning on those giant Raid canisters while they’re inside could do it – depending on how quickly it kills and whether they’d notice the smell before taking off the hazmat suits.
Also, didn’t they show smoke actually being pumped out of the house? Might a neighbor be slightly alarmed by toxic fumes billowing out of a sealed off fumigating house?
I think it was a pretty good setup. I am not sure many people know what a meth lab smells like and there are already going to be expected terrible scents from the fumigation. For all I know a meth lab and a fumigation bomb smell the same. How many of you know the difference? I would expect the neighbors would expect terrible fumes to come from a fumigating house. Most neighbors are also blissfully ignorant.
Can things go wrong? Sure. However, really that seems unlikely. Who is going to go into a house that they have been told is very poisonous (and that they’ve supposedly given all the keys for to the fumigators)? And what would you tell the cops? That there are awful smells coming from the house being fumigated next door? I would also count on Mike (if not Walt, Jesse, or the fumigators) to make sure the house was not a cop’s house or next door to a known cop.
Are there risks? Sure. However, they are mobile and harder to track down as a result. There is a small window for somebody to A) Notice evidence of them cooking (above and beyond what they are expecting by a house being bug bombed), and B) Do anything about it before they are done with the job and leave. I think the fact they are not doing sweeps for electronic devices, or using an opaque tent, is problematic since they almost got busted by the nanny cam. Those things are pretty common these days and not necessarily easy to find. And we know SOMETHING goes wrong. However, if you are going to cook meth, this seems like as good a plan as any, better than the alternatives. Although the tortilla factory had its perks.
-Cheers
Dave your 100% right . It has less drawbacks then the businesses were they set up permanent shop . People arent going to question the smells , they are mobile and can get out . The nanny cam was the only thing that bothers me.
Our neighbors had their house fumigated about 5 years ago. It was extensive and they had to leave for 48 hours, but they didn’t tent it. However they did seal the house. Anyway, you couldn’t smell anything. And think about it: If your neighbor’s house is tented because it’s being bombed with horrifically toxic poisonous chemicals (look it up: this stuff is nasty and very dangerous, even flammable in some cases) and your entire neighborhood starts smelling nasty chemicals, the likelihood is high that someone will freak out. And if you’re a neighbor, the neighbors are gone, you don’t have their contact info, then who are you going to call? The fire department, and they are geared to enter a building in those scenarios.
Anyway, whatever, it’s a plan that has some major holes, but all depends on the writers.
@Jack, I am presuming the neighbors would think it was a slight leak and I’ll take the liberty of believing most would believe a fumigated house would have SOME terrible smells, or at least that it might be a possibility. Plus, when I’ve read about houses getting busted for making meth or the like, usually it’s gone on for quite some time before they’re busted, and not on their first attempt. If it happens once, particularly when there is a totally obvious and rational reason for it, people will just look past it. They do it all the time. I can buy it if it somehow goes wrong. That happens all the time in real life, so why not in Breaking Bad?
But no. I think in almost all circumstances, people are content to believe that the bad smell from their neighbor’s house that is getting fumigated is probably from the fumigation and not a mobile meth lab and until/unless it gets really bad for a long enough duration they would probably ignore it. So I disagree with any major holes even if there is a small window for error (which is still a lot smaller and more of a moving target than the other options).
-Cheers
Not sure I’m convinced no one would complain about the
smell. These days people freak out if someone walks by their house smoking a cigarette. All it takes is one ninny to raise a fuss. That said, I could also see the cops shrugging it off.
However, if the undercover cop theory discussed below is true, perhaps Todd knows the smell of a meth lab.
I’m surprised Walt doesn’t use his chemical knowledge to somehow disguise the smell. Just mix it with something else to throw anyone off.
Also, do people normally leave a nanny-cam recording all the time? I seems odd that people would just record their own living room 24/7.
It clearly makes sense to double check it, but I’m just curious how serious the threat actually was.
It would be pretty damn funny if the camera remained on, but based on it’s angle the family came home to find only that two exterminators stayed in the toxin-filled house to throw back a couple of brews and watch The Three Stooges in their hazmat suits. What exactly would you tell the cops?
Huell, I am not sure. However, I can see them leaving it on to make sure the fumigators did not steal any of their stuff (probably why they knew to look for it and turn it off).
-Cheers
I also predicted the carwash as the new lab. Now I think about it though, the car wash would have been pretty risky. Sure the fumes could be disguised I`m guessing, with some chemicals used in the car wash. But I think the main concern would be that Hank and Marie would have visited from time to time, if not often. It would only take one time for Marie to see Jesse and mention it to Hank. Love the fumigation idea, certainly seems plausible, guess there`s an element of risk like with anything else.
Another poster mentioned this idea so full credit to them, but it`s cool so I have to put it on this thread. Wouldn`t it be cool to see Walt cook in Hank and Marie`s house, after Mike, Saul and Jesse all try to talk him out of it and Walt stubbornly refuses. Then something goes wrong on this particular cook. Possibilities are huge!
Fantastic episode. The look of the show has been different this season, especially in that gorgeous cook scene. Loved the Skyler scene and I was so glad to see Scarface playing, won’t Walt see how it’ll all end? Can’t wait to see more from Plemons and Skinny Pete/Badger
Anna Gunn has done an amazing job with Skyler this season. I am curious where she goes from here. I doubt Skyler and Walt can stick together for too much longer, yet I think the coin-flip at the Four Corners was her last real chance for a clean break. I also felt for her because of what the future means for her family. Walt’s inevitable/presumed downfall will have to be devastating to Walt Jr. Holly could have to grow up with both parents in jail if not dead. At this point, I am curious how Skyler functions. She is boxed into a corner and seems like she can either just take it or make some sort of uncomfortable decision to do something about it, which seems unlikely considering what Walt has turned into and her reaction to finally realizing it.
-Cheers
I don’t think Huell was actually sleeping. I could be wrong, but I recall that he always sounds like he’s having difficulty breathing, I assume because of his weight.
It was an okay episode. It did what it had to do: get them up and cooking again. I guess I just dislike Marie enough that her appearance practically always knocks a half-letter grade off an episode.
Also, there was some good corporate synergy there: Scarface is prominently featured in the commercials for AMC’s Mob Week, which starts tomorrow.
It’s amazing to see how Walt manipulates Jesse, playing the understanding friend when he’s trying to get him to break up with Andrea, and then not even giving a damn when Jesse tries to talk to him about the break-up afterward. It’s typical Walt; he can’t be political enough to even pretend that he cared about Jesse’s feelings.
I didn’t think Huell was sleeping either. It played more as Mike just being pissed that this guy was keeping him out of the room with the other “playas”. That’s why he busted in, sort of, laid out a plan and tried to take control.
Yeah… I don’t think Huell was sleeping. He’s just tremendously overweight and I think they were suggesting because of this, he seemed like pretty inept security in comparison to obviously dangerous Mike.
And I love this episode, from start to finish. The tension is like a slow burning fire and we’re just all waiting for that first explosion. Walt is such a supreme scumbag that I am utterly transfixed every time he is on the screen. I love this show! :)
Yeah, that was tremendously impatient and impolitic of Walt, wasn’t it?
The decision to have a Mob Week, when AMC could make bank merely by running their usual One Damn Movie (um, Just Can’t Get Enough Of….) all week long, only makes sense in light of the SCARFACE footage they snagged. Before it didn’t make sense; now, it does.
Was I the only one to find the Scarface scene a bit on the nose given Gilligan’s well known “Mr. Chips becomes Scarface” comments, Walt buying a “little friend,” etc.
A random Scarface scene playing in the background somewhere as a tribute is fine. How about a little “Go pelican!!” on in a TV in a bar. But to play THAT scene AND have a whole conversation about it?? We get it!
It would be like an extended scene of Tony Soprano enjoying The Godfather, just I case we forgot that, ironically, Tony is also a mob boss and wishes he could be as cool and in control as Michael Corleone.
@Huell: It’s a fair critique, that this was “on the nose”. But just FYI, The Sopranos did in fact feature scenes where the characters watch (or at least talk about watching) the Godfather movies. I’m fairly sure it happened more than once, but the specific one that comes to mind right now involved a heated discussion between Tony and Anthony Jr. after the latter went to the nursing home intending to kill “Uncle Jun(ior)”.
@SLACKERINC
Yeah, there were many passing mentions of Godfather in the show – Carmela once even expressed her hatred of Part 3 – but I recall these as coming across as offhand references to popular culture that were believable coming from those characters. These references were there to add color and humor, not to be seen as symbolism or foreshadowing (or misdirection).
A closer equivalent would be something like Tony and the gang excitedly saying “make him an offer he can’t refuse” along with the TV or (GODFATHER/SOPRANOS SPOILER ALERT – you know, just in case) Tony and Christopher watching famous Michael/Fredo scenes early in the final season.
@Huell, I think it kind of depends. I like it because it’s an obvious not to the inspiration of Scarface on the show and shows an awareness by Walt of the possible consequences. I think it depends on whether they make this turn out just like Scarface, or if that is a red herring. Without getting too spoilerific, in Terriers they kind of set us up for one ending and end up with a more subdued yet perhaps more effective ending. At any rate, it played with my expectations without being a bait-and-switch.
All that said, that is kind of why I think Breaking Bad will NOT end like Scarface. That seems too obvious. He has become Heisenberg, like Mr. Chips became Scarface. I just suspect Gilligan has a different ending for Walt, if for no other reason than I think it will be a bit more intimate and somehow revolve around Jesse and Hank.
-Cheers
@Huell Actually, Tony Soprano is regularly shown watching segments of “The Public Enemy” throughout the series, which was just as big of an influence on the show as “The Godfather,” I’d argue.
@Huell Normally I would agree with you on the Scarface scene, but I think it worked perfectly in this case. There are so many perspectives to take into account. Skyler terrified from the sounds and images of gore and extreme violence. Having a sense of dread for what may happen. Walt Jr. watching an awesome ultra violent movie and bonding with his dad. The “Say hello to my little friend!” line. Anyone who’s anyone is gonna repeat that line out loud and have fun with it. The most prominent perspective I think is how oblivious Walt seems to react to the violence of the scene. Him bonding with his son asking “Everyone dies in this movie, don’t they?” Maybe they could’ve been more random with it and showed the chainsaw in the bathtub scene. Either way, I forgot to breathe during the entire scene. I was completely horrified and thrilled at the same time.
Was that last little speech by Walt to Jesse a valed threat for agreeing with Mike about splitting the money? Thats how took it.
Yeah, I wasn’t quite sure who that was aimed at. Maybe both Jesse and Mike?
Sort of seemed like that by the tone but I think its pretty unlikely. His “threat” was couched in the context of a physical violence which I don’t think would work too well with Jesse. Jesse is not afraid of Walt. Definitely not physically. Moreover, he feels a certain amount of loyalty to him but I think he is past the stage where he feels like he really needs him and he clearly doesn’t. Walt wouldn’t want to challenge that loyalty by throwing out some veiled threat that Jesse certainly wouldn’t take well.
I took it as a threat to both about the danger of not knowing your place.
It was even more confusing because we couldn’t remember who was Victor
Yeah, that confused the hell out of me…I’m going to assume it was more of a threatntoward Mike because he was the one pissing Walt off. But I’m not 100% sure.
That comment was all about “respecto”. It had nothing to do with Jesse, more so to do with Walt’s new personality he must create to take the respect he wants. Remember, Mike just told him, you aint no jesse james. Walt realizes that he must go take his respect from Mike, lets see how he does it.
I thought it was aimed at Mike’s guys. The ones they’re paying to keep their mouths shut
Almost positive it was about Mike. Jesse’s stunned look was more because of how Walt was talking, not because he felt threatened himself.
I agree, it was aimed at Mike. Walt says he thought it was aimed at keeping him in check. My take was he now thinks Gus was sending Mike the message. Which just makes him all the more clueless, Mike it keeping things floating.
+! on a threat against Mike, although the implication is that telling Jesse that is raising the bar for Jesse as well. If I can threaten Mike, just imagine what I can do to you.” And Jesse’s reaction confirmed that to me.
I think it was directly aimed at Jesse, especially with Jesse’s reaction to close the episode. Jesse looked very threatened, but not intimidated. Walt specifically mentions how Victor could cook on his own (hinting to Jesse not to do the same). He also mentions how Victor “tried to cook that batch on his own…and take liberties that weren’t his to take…maybe he flew too close to the sun, and got his throat cut”. I don’t see how that is related to Mike, especially with Jesse’s reaction.
Mike’s Jesse James comment is quite the dig if you consider that James’ killer is specifically remembered as a coward.
Walt was making mention of Victor “taking liberties that weren’t his to take.” I took that as referring to Mike taking such liberties by adding people to their payroll without consulting Walt at all – taking some liberties with “Walt’s” money, as it were.
I’m with Badger. The whole preceding scene was about Mike making business decisions that Walt didn’t like. Couple that the the beginning meeting with Saul, it’s clear it was all about Walt trying to stay on top of Mike.
I think it _was_ a threat to Jesse (and through him, to Mike)–Icarus was the son who didn’t know his place when he flew too close to the sun.
I added some thoughts on the last scene to the end of the review, FYI.
That was a great closing scene. The thing that jumped out the most to me though was Jesse standing there alone holding the bag i.e. left holding the bag. Also. I’ve long contended that Saul records all of his going on’s in his office, last season not sure which episode it was but he had a stash of voice recording tapes in his office. When everyone was in Saul’s office Mr. Goodman made sure to state “let it be known that I am doing this under duress”
“So he’s trying to plant seeds with Jesse that Mike is taking too many liberties, and overstepping his role by taking the hazard pay on top of the money for the exterminators, Jesse, Saul, etc.”
I think that is right on Alan. It doesn’t make sense for Walt to threaten Jesse. It wouldn’t be effective. As I said in another comment, Jesse doesn’t fear Walter White and a threat from him that Jesse actually perceived as a threat would more likely end in another savage beat down for Walter. Moreover, at this point, Walt knows he can effectively manipulate Jesse so why threaten him.
It makes much more sense that his little speculation at the end was another run at manipulating Jesse so that he can use him against Mike when the time comes.
it wasn’t about Mike. it was about Jesse and his “WE’re owners now, not employees” statement. Walt wanted to remind him that he shouldn’t get too cocky, especially since he already behaved in a very arrogant way (Mexico with Gus, where he took Walt’s place as a cook etc). He uses Victor as an example to tell Jesse to watch his behaviour, cause he could be the next Victor. (now that Walt is on top of this business).
What the hell was going on in that last scene? Was Walt threatening Jesse? Was he suggesting offing Mike? What? So confused.
The latter is how I took it.
Absolutely the latter. Not that Walt would hesitate killing Jesse if he felt he was a threat though.
It wasn’t about killing someone or threatening someone. It was about the lengths you must go to in order to earn the respect of the criminal underworld. Walt is starting to realize as the boss he will have to think how gus would think and he is trying to figure out why Gus killed Victor…Because victor overstepped his bounds and Gus wants to keep full control, its more about walt realizing he will have to do something to earn respect.
Adam, That is a perfect, thoughtful explanation of a scene that I found very ambiguous. Thank you!
@Adam: I’ve seen a lot of comments this season about Walt needing to emulate Gus in every way he can think of if he wants to succeed as a boss. But I would submit that he needs to do *better* than that. Gus Fring was a cool character, but his organisation took a lot of heat (with several casualties) from the Mexican cartel, he left some loose ends for the DEA to find (including letting Gale have a lab book at home), and he ended up, of course, with his face blown off.
I thought walt’s comment was in the context of his manipulation of Jesse, and comparing Victor with Jesse is apt, because Walt still doesn’t believe that Jesse can cook. Even though we know Jesse cooked 96% pure in Mexico, and suggested a way of elegantly fitting too-large equipment into their now much smaller lab – Walt will never give Jesse the respect he deserves, and if Jesse gets too big for his boots, Walt will do away with him like Gus did with Victor. So, while the larger issue might be about respect in general, this is an up close and personal warning that Walt is giving Jesse – I don’t think it applies to Mike because Mike can’t cook, and neither can the guys who are receiving their hazard pay while they are languishing in jail.
@Slackerinc. I am not saying be like Gus, I am saying have the respect of the underlings as Gus did. Gus killed Mikes friend Victor right in front of him. Walt tries to turn Mike against Gus at the bar, and Mike kicks his ass in the middle of the bar, because Mike has that much respect for Gus.
So I agree he has to be better, I am only talking about Walts current lacking of proper respect which he will have to earn.
Not that he has to be Gus.
I agree with Adam’s analysis. Also it’s another indication that Walt is really starting to believe in his invincibility and inevitability as the new drug lord. “I’m the one who knocks,” “I’ve won,” “Because I say so” Walt thinks he can be the next Gus but he doesn’t have the patience. As Mike pointed out it took Gus 20 years to build his empire.
Oopsy. Meant to say, I took it as a threat to Jesse, but I like Adam’s analysis, too – if for no other reason than the level of manipuation Walter’s doing on Jesse takes micromanagement next level.
I went sideways with it — I thought about not Jesse or Mike, but those seven deadweights Mike is supporting through Walt’s cash.
“What are you feeling about the money?” wasn’t the beginning of something aimed at Jesse, because he knows Jesse’s under his control (he wouldn’t have ditched his family to be — something even Walt gives lip-service as important — if he wasn’t) It was about Mike asserting his control over the whole process — the invisible team of men he controls that makes distribution possible.
Walt didn’t mind having middlemen, as long as they answered to him. But now, the double insult of paying for men that aren’t doing anything but keeping their mouths shut — and, on top of that, they’re Mike’s men, explicitly.
That list that Nervous Nellie had? I bet if Walt gets in touch with her, they’ll have common cause to reduce the payroll significantly — especially once she starts charging the full rate for the precursor. Of course, that sooner or later means taking on Mike, so if Walt goes down that path, he’ll have to have one hell of a plan, ’cause Mike will not go down without implicating him from the grave. We know Mike has a better lawyer that Walt does…
despised Mike when I first watched him and loved Walter. Funny how things change. I hope that craphead doesn’t off Mike. What has WW become?!?!?!
I added some thoughts on the last scene to the end of the review, FYI.
DE-Humidifiers…
I thought Walt’s speech at the end was obviously pointed at Jesse for cooking without Walt towards the end of season 4 and his sort-of alliance with Mike
Sorry. That wasn’t replying to you.
I think you mean – Doosh’-Humidifiers?
BIGLOG,
No, Doosh-Humidifiers are on first, Dat-Humidifier is on third and Dis-Humidifier-Don’t-Woik is our shortstop.
To make it even better, during the epsiode AMC was running ads for “Mob Movie Week” or some such thing, including clips from Scarface.
Boy, I sure am glad that I don’t worry about how they are going to split the seasons and how each episode might work within an 8 or 13 episode season. Way overthinking it IMO.
You are absolutely right! I wish critics would just review the episode and stop trying to predict the future like they know more than the creator of the show. Breaking bad has yet to disappoint so they should just relax, enjoy the show and leave the worrying to the professionals.
Couldn’t agree more. Alan himself has commented recently saying he can’t in retrospect understand why he was being so harsh about season 1….this was simply a great episode
Agreed, but I do think the episode was off in its pacing. Jesse breaks up with Andrea off camera? Really? That didn’t seem true to the show at all. Especially considering what Andrea has been through as a result of her relationship with Jesse. And while I loved Skyler screaming at her sister to “shut up,” her passivity with Walt has come way too quickly. This season definitely has a rushed feeling about it.
@Runningpal: I thought it was a great ep but I do think your criticisms are fair. The breakup should have been on screen, and there’s something slightly off about Skyler’s passivity even if it can ostensibly be explained by her learning how dangerous Walt is.
I don’t know, I just see jesse and Andrea having the ‘talk’ as soon as Brock goes to bed after that scene. And as far as skylars passivity, I mean, she just found out her husband coolly murdered three people like it was nothing, while dealing with her own spiral into criminality. She’s effed and she knows it. At the same time, I am not fully objective – this show has earned way more than the benefit of the doubt with me!
@Evan: Don’t get me wrong: I believe this show is quite simply the greatest series ever on TV (or if there’s a better one, I managed to miss seeing it). Bar none.
But I seem to react in almost the opposite way (maybe not fair to Vince Gilligan et al, I realise): because I consider it so great, instead of cutting the show slack, I find grating any deviation from perfection.
The ‘break up’ scene was the non verbal exchange between Andrea and Jesse, while Andrea and Brock were playing video games – you could see the far away look in Jesse’s eyes, an almost dead look. I thought he looked the same way as he did after he killed Gale, and contemplating telling Andrea that, probably prompted him to rehearse breaking up with her in his mind. TO Jesse, it was a done deal in that moment, so we, the viewers, didn’t have to see it.
but I would have traded the scene with Badger and Pete to see something of Jesse’s telling Andrea they were through, he would pay rent, etc. Badger and Pete were wasted if they were just buying one-off equipment for Jesse.
The break up scene would have been interesting if only to give us some insight into how that relationship was supposedly going so well only a week (?) after her son’s near death, Jesse’s suspicious behavior at the hospital, etc.
Also, it would be interesting to contrast how Jesse deals with Andrea’s questions, etc.
Many things do seem rushed. It’s a shame they had to throw off the structure and rhythm of the show for the final “season.”
@Huell: I wonder if the breakup scene took place off-stage because Jesse told Andrea too much. Mike’s and Walt’s exchange about buying silence sets up a scenario where Jesse comes clean with Andrea (as he did with the addicts’ group in season 4). Andrea also suspects that Jesse had some part to play in the deaths of the dealers that killed her little brother (if I remember correctly), and obviously she must still be a bit shaken with Jesse’s suggestion that Brock had been poisoned. Jesse’s been wanting to talk about his burdens – he mentions Gale, to which Walt doesn’t respond – so I could see Jesse taking Walt’s advice and sharing his secrets with Andrea only to find that she’s as horrified as Skyler is and wants out of her relationship with Jesse. So when Jesse tells Walt he’s going to continue paying her bills, I couldn’t help but see Walt growing paranoid about Andrea and Brock as loose ends. It seems to me that blackmail is all over this series (Skylver vs. Ted; Mike’s guys vs. Walt; perhaps Goodman with everyone).
So they can’t go with a Scarface-type ending for Walt after having shone that clip in tonight’s episode, can they? Foreshadowing such as that would be a little too telegraphed for this show. In my opinion, it was just shown as a nod to Scarface and as a way to throw the audience off for what will be the actual ending.
*shown
We also saw a clip of the 3 stooges getting shot in the ass by a gorilla with a machine gun FWIW
I agree. I even said on this blog last week that Walt will kill everybody and jokingly said “say hello to my LITTLE friend!” and then they mocked that idea this episode! scratch that. but i do think everybody still dies…
Yeah, that was an interesting choice for The Stooges.
Scarface – watched in the comfort of his house, where he is in control – is how Walt envisions himself as a crime boss.
Stooges – watched in the outside world, in someone else’s home, where he faces constant challenges – is how Walt fears being viewed by those around him.
The question is what kind of leader will Walt become: Tony Montana or Moe Howard?
It would have been funnier if they were watching the Three Stooges short “Ants in the Pantry”. Reminded me of “Pulp Fiction” when Eric S. was vegging out and watching the Stooges.
One of the funnier episodes the show has had in a while. Between Walt’s description of Mike being an intimidator and Jesse’s tortilla, I laughed pretty hard through all of the tension that was building.
Yeah the tortilla had me lauging plus just the sight of Skinny Pete and Badger got me going. Love those guys!!!
Skinny Pete – ticklin’ the ivories something BAD! Loved it.
And the band name “Vaminos Pest” isn’t too shabby either.
IT’S all in how you look at it. I didn’t think it was funny at all! This episode was off the usual pace, but not funny. My opinion,
Thanks for the insight, unclevanya.
hah! there is already a gif of jesse taking the tortilla
i love the world wide web…thank you tim berners-lee! :)
I found this to be a great episode and laughed at quite a few things, including the tortilla. And comments fro Walt `He controls the business and I control him`, Walt`s arrogance is so strong now it`s hard not to laugh at him (depending on the situation of course)
Walt took a shining to Landry. I can’t believe they wouldn’t bring him in without a purpose. Perhaps Walt will groom him as Jesse’s successor when the inevitable fallout happens?
Ooh, you might be right.
I think you are onto something.
He earned himself a gold star with his initiative with the nanny cam.
Excellent theory. Will def be watching closely at that one, because I thought the last scene was more of a threat to Jesse since Walt knows Todd could feasibly replace hom
Yes, since he’s so recognizable as Landry, I took that casting as the show’s way of tipping us off that he’s going to have a role of some significance.
I agree with Jinjee, which probably isn’t good for Todd, since supporting characters in the meth business seem to have a hard time staying alive.
I’ll call it, now: Undercover cop.
That casting’s too useful for a day-player, and if anyone were in place to catch Heisenberg, it would have to be someone who was already part of a criminal organization.
And, he talked to Walt when he was explicitly told not to: This does not bode well, but makes sense if he was told by his handler to figure out what the heck those roadie cases were about, and what was so important to retire that gang from stealing, for the duration….
So he warned Walt about the nanny cam, but what did Walt do about it? He couldn’t really turn it off, could he?
great idea about landry being an undercover cop! or at least having some purpose such as walt trying to replace jesse. i bet he warned walt about the nanny cam to wheel him in and to trust him.
Hmm. The undercover cop angle is very interesting.
I just re-watched the scene in the car with Saul and I think there’s something to it.
1) When Saul points out the guys he rattles the first two names off, but pauses slightly as if to recall the name “Todd,” implying that Todd may be newer than the others.
2) When asked about vetting the workers Mike said “if it comes to that.”
This seems an odd thing to have Mike say, given that I can’t imagine any reason for Mike to risk not checking out three strangers so close to his operation.
“So he warned Walt about the nanny cam, but what did Walt do about it? He couldn’t really turn it off, could he?”
No, but he could make sure their operation was set up in a place the nannycam wasn’t filming.
@Alan, wouldn’t Walt a/o Mike probably be the ones to choose the house? By the time he found the camera, it’s possible everything was in place to be set up at that house. Plus, I thought Todd said he disconnected the nanny cam.
-Cheers
@Huell, I sort of cocked my head in surprise when Mike said he’d vet those guys “if it comes to that,” then immediately decided that he meant “if we go with this scenario,” since WW hadn’t made the call yet. Or since they hadn’t taken a vote yet. (snicker – loved that “why?” response.) But y’all are making good points about potential foreshadowing going on in that scene. Todd as an undercover cop? Totally justifies that casting.
If Todd is a cop, then he’s not long for this world. I just can’t believe an obvious potential problem like that would slip by Mike, who should be able to smell a cop a mile off, especially a newbie like Todd (he would be a very new cop considering his age).
Your prediction isn’t impossible by any means, but Plemmons is an excellent actor and maybe Todd is just the pest guy with a speaking part.
Like the undercover cop angle. With the Denny’s scene at the outset of the season, I’m going with Walt ending up in the Witness Protection Program, courtesy of Hank. In exchange, he brings down Mike, Jessie, Saul, and Madrigal. Even though Hank knows Walt is Heisenberg, it would be the end of his career at the DEA to finger him as the kingpin.
Given his medication to manage his cancer symptoms–now truly inoperable, the rifle is to take out Hank as the final payback for commanding the masculine admiration of Walter Jr.
The most powerful subtext to this show is that if Walt can’t command the respect of his son, he loses.
I’m thinking of the Jesse James line . Maybe he brings Landry in and like Robert redfOrd he brings down Heisenberg.
I like the idea of undercover cop, but what if Mike was bought out by Hank? what if something happened off camera. I mean, how else would Mike be allowed to visit the prisoners without having the FBI down his neck at every prison? That part seemed the most implausible to me.
Hank is in the DEA, not the FBI. The Feds aren’t going to investigate Mike unless Gus’ op could be tied to terrorism or something. Mike went with the company lawyer, so anything said in his presence is privileged, hence no cops.
What is ridiculously implausible is that Mike isn’t being followed and wire-tapped right now. After freezing Fring’s assets they should immediately gotten warrants to be all up in Mike’s business 24/7. Even without direct evidence, it shouldn’t be hard to equate the chief of Gus’ security to Gus’ drug operation to a judge.
On what grounds were they able to arrest all of Mike’s guys, but not MIke? Mike was the “head of security” for a guy who turned out to be a drug kingpin. That makes him at least as suspicious as some heavy who just worked at the laundry building. It only makes sense for Mike not being detained is that the DEA wants him on the street, in which case they should be on him 24/7.
I loved the music during their cook: “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.” Hilarious, laughed out loud.
It was by THE PEDDLERS
I thought Walt actually minimized Skyler’s affair with Ted – he told Marie it wasn’t an ongoing thing, when it was.
Agreed–I didn’t understand that part of Alan’s review.
It had been over for quite a while though. I think that is the gist of what Alan wrote and Walt meant.
Yeah, but how does that look to someone who doesn’t know that Walt is a drug dealer and murderer? Without that key information Skyler looks like an evil slut sleeping around while her husband is dying of cancer.
@Huell, perhaps. Yet what was Walt supposed to tell Marie? It makes Skyler look bad, however Walt could not tell Marie that Skyler had a meltdown because she found out he was a druglord, that he indirectly killed three people with a bomb, and oh yeah don’t tell Hank. Plus, it was kind of the truth and he had to have felt a little bitter about IFT. You could also argue (pretty legitimately) that at the time Walt was still a much more sympathetic character who WAS dying of cancer, doing this admittedly illegal thing for his family. That has changed with Walt becoming the man that he is, sure. It was a convenient, true, and perhaps inspired by revenge and his sense of being the man in charge now. At face value, can you really blame him for using that excuse particularly when it IS the truth and Marie totally had him on the spot?
-Cheers
I think that Walt made the affair look more important by tying it to Skylar’s breakdown. It was more implied than anything, but the implication is that Skylar had a huge breakdown over Ted being injured because her emotional attachment to him was so strong. That makes it more than just a kind of revenge sex that she rubbed in Walt’s face.
@DAVE I – Oh, I understand *why* Walt said what he said, just as it’s easy to explain why he had Gale murdered, blew up an old age home and poisoned a toddler. I’m also not necessarily completely excusing Slyler. My only point was that Walt knew that by leaving out some key information he ensured that Marie would see Skyler in a pretty harsh light. Also, Walt comes off as kind and forgiving saint – pleading with Marie to not embarrass Skyler by bringing up her evil deeds.
It’s even more devious given Walt’s understanding that lies and secrets create distance. The relationship between Marie and Skyler will only become more tense and awkward as both now dance around secrets.
I don’t know where Skyler goes from here. Before the season I though she would become another Carmela Soprano, but her increasing isolation seems so much closer to how a normal person would react (compared to a Carmela who knew she was marrying a mobster, had plenty of time to master denial and from the start had a support system of other mob wives).
It really does come across as realistic and horrifying and another example of what makes this show so unique. Jesse actually struggling with the reality of committing murder. Skyler this season. The show gently shatters accepted TV cliches with a realism that doesn’t shout “Hey! Look! Aren’t we dark, gritty and realistic!?!”
@Huell, maybe I’m just a Walt apologist. However, those other things were pretty well thought out. O.k, he kind of HAD to kill Gale in order to stay alive. However the others were much more premeditated. This was him caught on the spot using the excuse most readily at hand. Taken on its own, I can understand it. Coupled with the rest, sure, Walt looks like the monster he probably is. However, in a lot of these situations it is written where he ALMOST has little-to-no choice.
I don’t know where Skyler goes either. It is pretty compelling to watch, yet I really feel for her at this point when there is almost no escape, and certainly no great options.
-Cheers
I really enjoyed both the scene with Skylar and Marie and also Walt and Marie. I guess Walt did what he had to do but he did get some satisfaction out of it too. I really like what they have done with Skylar from her becoming involved to what she is like now, but I was really enjoying seeing her work in the business with Walt and Saul, and I hope she will get back into it. I would like to see her deal with Jesse and Mike too. I think she made her choice at the four corners not to run so she will stay with Walt.
By the way, I was wondering if they were going to address their living situation as Walt was back at the house since the bombing and just sort of moved back but last season he said he wasn`t moving back. They addressed that too tonight, Walt can`t be kicked out now he is the king! Cheers
That scene was Walt at his Evil Genius best. He has compromised Skylar within her own family now. He’s cast her as the villain and himself as the martyr. He completely owns her now. Walt’s done a lot of terrible things … but that one was right up there. Terrible and masterful all at the same time.
By acting as Skylars apologist, and playing it down to Marie, he gets to look even more the perfect husband to her.
Yeah, totally agree with ricky. Downplaying it is precisely what Meek Defeated Walt would have done. Heisenberg knew exactly how Marie would interpret it.
I wonder if at some stage Walt will also slip to Marie about Skylar smoking while pregnant and trying to minimise that to get Marie to hate Skylar more. At Walt`s birthday there will probably be some tension between Marie and Skylar, with Skylar trying to keep herself together for other reasons too.
By the way, Huell, great comment `Hey aren`t we so gritty, dark and realistic!` I instantly thought of Weeds when I read that, though a few other shows fit that description too. Lol
Unbelievable that you can write a review of that episode without addressing the final scene. But you take the time to name drop. Poor review on all levels.
yes i was looking forward to what he thought about the final scene! the most mysterious part that needed clarification. way to slip up writer man!
I logged on to read this review for the exact reason. I am guessing AS didn’t b/c he had no idea what to make of it.
I added some thoughts on the final scene to the end of the review this morning, FYI.
A different spin for sure tonight.
If someone started tonight for some reason, to watch this show, they would stop after seeing it. That’s my feeling. Watching the first episode, for sure, that same person would like it and see what led to it.
Being a major fan I wonder and think about some rough tough going to happen. So far, I don’t see any humor, even from Saul.
Vince, try to make Breaking Bad whole has his work cut out for him. I hope it won’t disappoint the loyal fans. I know it has to go in this direction. I hate to see it end.
SAUL needs to step it up! he brought the needed comedy to this show…you’re right, he needs to step it up!
Yes the show has become way darker, but that’s the point. The show is about Walt’s transformation after all, and we are in the end stage. But I think it’s a stretch to say there is no humor. Jesse stealing the tortilla, badger and skinny Pete jamming, and huell breathing (or sleeping) at the door were all funny. And the Madrigal episode before had several funny parts ( the tater tot testing and odd death by defibrillator in the red bathroom, mike playing hungry hungry hippos, and mike making several priceless comments). Yes, the humor was more overt at first, but you still get great subtle, if dark humor. Plus, if you start a show like breaking bad at the end, you are doing yourself a major disservice. This isn’t law and order svu where the show is static from start to finish
Exactly James, Saul is not funny, and where is HT? Walt is so smug, very hard to be in his company.
Vince is writing the show, and that’s great, but it’s winding down, it has to end. Changes!
*Anna Gunn :P I am sure you are tired after all the summer’s events, Alan.
The wikipedia entry for post-modern prometheus is the funniest thing ever, as if they expect for someone to look at an episode summary without ever having watched The X-Files.
Good for me- that’s exactly what I did!
I did not see manipulation at all during Walt and Jesse’s conversation. I just think you see Walt a little too black and white, and generally have since season 2.(I still think you give Walt the short end of the stick as to his motives for letting Jane die) He’s done some monstrous things but that doesn’t automatically turn him into a monster. He’s cared about Jesse for a while, maybe he wasn’t being a self centered monster? Telling Skylar was one thing he had to do, maybe he’s trying to actually relate?
If that was the case I don’t think he would have been so dismissive when Jesse tried to tell him what happened between him and Andrea.
Well he had just lost 200k and Jesse was rudely trying to change the subject.
I got the impression Walt was trying to manipulate Jesse but, for me, the writing failed to convey that. The conversation seemed flat and Walt’s motives confusing. Better writing would have clarified his intentions.
I didn’t see the manipulation at first. But, I can see it now after thinking about it. I think Walt realized that Jesse hadn’t even considered what, or if, he was going to tell Andrea. His little heart to heart talk with Jesse was to get Jesse thinking about it. Once Jesse realized that he’d either have to come clean with Andrea (which would be dangerous) or live a lie, he decided the best thing would be to break it off which is exactly what Walt wanted. Walt is so good at manipulating Jesse, he made it seem like he had total faith and respect for whatever Jesse decided to do.
If you guys (and Alan) read the interview with Mo Ryan/Vince Gilligan, you would know manipulation was not his intent. As Rollie said, Walt is not black and white and Alan needs to allow for this in his analysis. Every single thing Walt does and says is not going to have an underlying nefarious intent.
Walt has been an asshole since the show started. By this point, he’s both an asshole and a monster. Unquestionably.
i took it as walt just wanting jesse to be happy, and to learn from his mistakes. he did, however, stress the words “if shes the one. or THE person you want to spend the rest of your life with.” he was genuine at first, but honestly you cant manipulate or make someone to break up with someone, as manipulating as he is in other instances.
The show plays this out over and over again. Walt plants a seed of doubt in jesse’s mnd, causing a tangential effect, some behavior in jesse that is or is not obvious to the viewer. I figured jesse would
let Andrea (or, um, Epych) in on more secretsthusly ruining their happy slightly ignorant bliss. But when jesse told walt they broke up he didnt react because he never cared about jesse’s family life. His advice was always about business.
I initially thought Walt was being sincere, as well. But that would’ve meant a) he doesn’t get how the knowledge of who and what he is affects his wife, or b) he does know, but doesn’t care, as her knowing takes a load off his own mind. I ruled out option b first, since I just didn’t see the show trying to point to that even though Walt’s behavior leading up to this point would’ve made that plausible. That left option a, but since I read the closing scene of the previous episode as Walt power-tripping and not just being oblivious, option a didn’t make much sense, either. So, I ended up at Walt is NOT being sincere.
Now Minneapple says Gilligan himself says that’s not the case. What?! He is THAT oblivious? Now I have to reassess everything, including the last scene from this episode! If Walt is making himself the hero of some movie playing in his head, and he doesn’t really see the people around him except as characters in his little story, then everything he says or does now isn’t an action or reaction to anything that’s actually there, but some warped version of what’s there. Yeah, I know, it was always thus, but it’s so extreme now that I’m not sure how to interpret Walt’s intent behind anything anymore. But, maybe that’s the point? Dunno.
Anyhoo…. Apologies if this is only semi-coherent. I tried.
Walt is always manipulating Jesse. At all times. Even when he praises him, he does it in that little-too-over-the-top way in an attempt to make Jesse trust him a little more. When he dispense advice, he does it with an ulterior motive. He is always manipulating Jesse. Always.
1) Anna Gunn, not Ann
2) Between the Mob Week promos and the TV session, didn’t Pacino earn a credit for tonight?
Two things bugged me about the episode:
1. Between the horrified look on Syler’s face when she sees Walt watching Scarface and Mike mentioning Custer’s Last Stand, the foreshadowing is a bit too on-the-nose. The writers need to let up a bit and let subtlety work its magic.
2. On a slightly more petty note, video games haven’t sounded like that since 1985, and there were certainly no PSP or Xbox 360 games that sounded like that in 2009 (the year the show currently takes place in). It’s obvious that the writers haven’t played a video game in years and couldn’t be bothered to do any research about them, which is a shame since this is a show known for being detail-oriented. And before anybody brings up the cost of licensing a game for the show, there a plenty of gaming companies who would love to have their games featured on a show like Breaking Bad just for the free publicity. For example, Cliff Bleszinski, creator of the Gears of War series, is a HUGE BB fan and would love to have his games featured on that show.
The game looked like Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing. I’ve never played it but that’s what I would imagine it sounds like.
1. How can you complain about obvious foreshadowing for events that haven’t happened? Perhaps they are just want you think it will be a bloody end.
2. J is right, it is an actual game and Jesse even played it with a fellow junkie last season. They also had Jesse playing Rage last season when it wasn’t even out in 2011 but I’m assuming it was more of a marketing gimmick. Also, the way you are talking about video games makes me believe it is you and not the writers who have never played them in years. No games have sounded like that since 1985, is that a joke?
1 Breaking Bad is obsessed with Chekhov’s Gun. Foreshadowing is nothing new to the series.
2. Read the comments above. You threw out so many inaccuracies that, just like Kyle F, I hope you’re joking around.
I don’t know. Sounds like you’re trying to needlessly complain about tonight’s episode.
Last season they showed Jesse playing Rage. And that was a specific Breaking-Bad version of it (to run with Kinect)
You can play those games from x box live.
I agree about the video game sounds. While it shouldn’t be a huge deal, I’m always taken out of a TV show or movie when a PSP sounds like one of those old Tiger handhelds. It’s distracting.
c’mon, complaining about the year? give me a break. “that SO wasn’t even out yet”. thats being way too over analytical! it is a good point, however, to suggest better product placement. perhaps they were going for that “old school” effect, or wanted some cheaper licensed product placement.
also a great point about maybe how they want us to believe its going to end bloody, when it really isnt.
You’re missing the point. This is a game the young boy always played with Jesse and his mom. It’s a bonding ritual that young boys love. It doesn’t matter that the game is old and not the latest and greatest (It was probably all they could afford originally anyways.) It’s the fact that he’s playing it with the people he loves.
Great episode. However, Walt’s aggressive approach seems a bit over the top. Makes me think he’s got a plan in the works . . .
I have never seen a reviewer name drop so much in all the years I have been reading reviews. Half of this blog and almost every entry mention somebody the reviewer talked to or knows. I find this to be very bad form and it brings a rather strong “fanboy” element to these reviews which render them virtually useless as a serious narrative.
I’m assuming you’re talking about Alan mentioning Vince Gilligan in this review, and not Walt Whitman or Homer Simpson. Considering Gilligan is the creator/writer for this show, I don’t see how the hell that’s inappropriate. Your mileage obviously varies.
I thought it was another good review by a guy who has proven he knows his subject. His “name dropping” shows that he has met all of the cast and crew and knows what he is talking about.
If you don’t care for it, you can always read somebody else’s reviews.
I completely agree with Jane. I’m sorry but I don’t really care that they had to get al pacino’s permission to show the scarface clip. It’s not relevant to the overall story so I do think it was an excuse to name drop. I always find it funny when people get angry at someone who dares to criticise the critic. Jane is entitled to her opinion just as you are.
@ Svetlana
I’m not angry at all. Like I said, mileage varies. And while others are completely free to voice their opinion on whatever, so am I. Which was what I was doing.
Good grief. He referenced an interview his regular readers already know about so I didn’t think it was mere name-dropping which generally occurs when someone wants to introduce the fact or imply that they spoke with famous person x on the sly. But we all already know about the interview. Now the other criticism above that the review missed the final comments from Walt to Jesse seems more on the mark. And I think some ambiguous items, such as Walt’s point in talking to Jesse about his future plans, are painted as being black and white when they actually resemble something I saw from Jackson Pollack once. As Umberto Eco once mentioned, there’s interpretation, and then there’s over-interpretation. Maybe a bit of that in the review but I don’t see the name dropping charge at all.
-AnonZmoose
I enjoy reading Alan’s stuff, obviously, but I don’t think it’s unfair to suggest he enjoys name-dropping a bit too much. Almost all of his tweets go something like this: “Just had coffee with Bob De Niro… what a guy! My review of _______ will be up at 11pm EST.”
Hmmm . . . I suppose if I had coffee with Bob DeNiro I’d find a way to work it into a tweet. But I don’t think mentioning an interview done as part of my profession and a side conversation therein fits the definition. The only mistake made was that he didn’t link to the interview which I imagine Hitfix would want him to do to keep up traffic velocity.
I stand corrected – he did link to it.
If I met so many famous people, and the conversation was pertaining to the topic, I certainly would mention it.
I liked the review as always, You do a great critique.
nothing wrong with marketing yourself…he BROUGHT you here didn’t he? so i think he’s done his job.
and as a fan, i personally enjoy the insight that they had to get pacino’s permission. it adds to the effect. its like getting the bonus material on the dvd when the writers admit stuff. it shows how careful and specific on how they wanted this foreshadowing to go…showing the scarface clip was a labor intensive process, and proves they went through a lot of work to show us something IMPORTANT
It’s just providing some fun trivia about the show. I found it interesting.
Haha (uncomfortable laughter) remember that scene in Heat where Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro go get coffee together? [/segue back to substantive discussion of the review/episode]
Yes I have been noticing the name-dropping more as of late. It’s distracting and largely unnecessary. The reference to Pacino was laughable and had me rolling my eyes. I’ve been reading your reviews for years Alan but I have to say that most reviewers I respect do not reference celebrities as often as you do.
You guys are of course entitled to like what you like (or not) of my writing, but you do realize that interviewing actors, producers, directors, etc. is a part of my job, and has been from the start, right?
Yeah, Alan is just as bad as those dumb jerks on the news channels, you know, those arrogant reporters who constantly drop the names of senators, congressmen, people from the White House, presidential candidates and other movers and shakers. “The President said this….” “Congress passed that….” “The Supreme Court ruled this…” blah, blah, blah…. It’s just sooooo obnoxious.
I just snorted coffee through my nose. Thanks a lot! No, really — thanks for the morning laugh.
Yes Alan, of course I realize that it is part of your job. I also realize that perceptionis largely subjective. I have been reading your reviews for years because I find them interesting, insightful and analytically challenging. As a psychologist, I’ve often thought that your attributes would have made you a great therapist. However I do find that sometimes your critical analysis is diluted by the Pacino reference for instance. Just my opinion and I will continue to read your reviews.
Can’t wait for the next hideous analogy from Penny Marshall about Jim Nantz and Phil Simms constantly dropping names about the football players they are watching.
The Pacino reference was a bit of behind-the-scenes trivia relayed to Alan by Gilligan. He stuck it under “some other thoughts,” under the main body of the review. Sometimes Alan puts songs played on the show there. Are you gonna accuse him of claiming to know all the musicians? Maybe bragging about how eclectic his tastes are? What?
Oh, for fuck’s sake. This is what I get for leaving that stupid little notification box checked. Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!
Alan, ignore all these haters. you have the BEST breaking bad blog on the web. if they don’t like it, find another blog to be overly-critical about. As you can see by the comments, Alan has plenty of other fans to make up for any loss because he didn’t write a strict “critical analysis”. Why so serious?? Alan, keep up the behind-the-scenes Pacino trivia/comments. It adds to what we don’t see in a 45 min. episode. These haters will still come back every week- its that good.
Wipe your chin, Jimmy.
I took Walt’s comment about Victor to be generally directed at Mike, but not as a specific threat exactly. It’s maybe more of a situation where Mike is taking charge a little too strongly.
The problem with the new arrangement is that the three of them are “partners,” but to Walt that just means they split the money. He makes it clear repeatedly that he’s the brains of the operation and is first among equals, so to speak.
Why would such a street savvy guy like Mike agree to such a ridiculous front? I’ll give the writers bonus points for creativity, but there are way too many cogs in the machine for this plan to work out. One of those pest control guys is going to open his mouth at some point. Either that or that movable meth lab is going to blow up someone’s house.
I don’t see the any of the pest control guys snitching. They are criminals after all, and are being paid handsomely to do nothing but keep their mouth shut. The whole situation works well for them. They don’t have to risk getting caught for stealing anymore, and they are now most likely making more money than they were in the past with the stolen goods. The only thing that can mess the operation up on their end is if they get their trucks searched during the movement of the lab equipment.
I agree. It’s a short term solution at best, a very limited shelf life. And it’s unclear what Walt’s goal is, cook 10 batches and retire, make $1M and retire, cook forever…
the plan if definitely going to lead to someone’s demise…
The pest control guys are getting $10,000 a cook. They’ll keep quiet.
The tension whenever Skyler is on screen is almost too much to handle. I have no clue where her character will end up, but it can’t be good. It makes me very nervous
I Skyler goes to Hank and turns Walt in. That would be fitting, I think, and a great relief.
“I hope Skyler goes to Hank…”
I also think Skyler is now the ticking time bomb of the show. She’s also an accessory to the operation now in a major way though. Money laundering is no joke, and she knows that. I think her breakdown with Marie shows her frustration with being in too deep more than anything. Unless she’s willing to risk lying in criminal court about her role in the operation, while squealing about Walt’s, I don’t see her going to Hank at all. Walt has her role in the operation, her love for her children, and the comfortability the money supplies for the family as leverage against her ever talking.
YA Skyler right now needs a valium, she just found out she made a deal with the devil after she said I do. Maybe xanx. She’s very up set.
Gotta watch a woman who’s that up set
Don’t you think she could get a deal that avoids jail time if she agreed to testify against him? I’m mixed up about the law here. Is a wife allowed to testify against her husband?
@beeted, I believe you can’t be forced to testify against your spouse in many, but not all states. However, you can “waive’ the privilege by voluntarily testifying.
A wife is definitely ALLOWED to testify against her husband (or vice versa). But a spouse is not COMPELLED to testify against the other spouse.
Skyler is a smart woman. Her mothering instincts–desire to protect her children–may kick in and lead her to confide in Hank. I absolutely think she could cut a deal. Hank’s outrage at Walt’s betrayal will sway him into assisting Skyler. After all, his trust in Walt nearly cost him his life.
I`m not sure on the mechanics of the spouse not being forced to testify law, but I think there are loopholes. If you look at the Sopranos when Adriana wanted to hurry along her wedding so she wouldn`t have to testify she was informed by the lawyer that she couldn`rely on that as there are ways around it. I am pretty sure there is a discussion on this topic on Alan`s review of BB Better Call Saul, if I am not mistaken. I guess it also depends on the state
Re my previous comment, the thread where the spousal privilege is discussed is on Alan`s review of BB Abiquiu, esp the last comment explains it quite well
[www.hitfix.com]
Wrong! Walt can invoke the marital communications privilege and keep her from testifying about their private conversation. She can testify, but not about the private communications they have had with each other. Those are protected.
The privilege only applies in court though. If she turns him in and helps the DEA catch them, she would likely get a good deal on her participation in the money laundering and assault of Beneke, even if she couldn’t testify against Walt.
There is no right or wrong answer. It depends on the jurisdiction. For example, under federal common law the privilege is held only by the testifying spouse. Most states, however, also allow the non-testifying spouse to assert the privilege. Also, there are many exceptions, such as if the spouses are suing each other, or if one brings criminal charges against the other, the privilege cannot be invoked.
Finally, if the communication involved planning or committing a crime, the privilege does not apply in most states.
I would say that if Skyler wanted to turn against Walt, the spousal privilege would not protect Heisenberg.
Anyone else see some foreshadowing with skyler smoking and the ricin cigarette?
The ricin isn’t in a cigarette any more. It’s in a vial behind an electrical outlet. I suppose it could find its way back into one…
Not until you mentioned it. Yikes.
That would be interesting….
hahahahaha that would be awesome! i hope walt kills her
interesting take..at this point Walter White WOULD kill Skyler if he thinks she’s going to crack and go to Hank.
I also think Skylar’s implosion will force Walt to pull the ricin off the back of the socket plate. Add it to her food – though she’s been skipping a lot of meals recently …
She could keep up the front that he was gambling.
She doesn’t know extent of his operation. I do not think skylar is looking at jail time.
No, but she did use electricity in this episode maybe THAT means they are foreshadowing her getting the ricin from the outlet. Then again Walt was watching television (electricity) with Jr and Holly, maybe they all will bite it. You know, I bet that video game Andrea and Brock were playing runs on electricity too…
Are we sure it’s going to be an entire year before we catch up to the Denny’s flash forward? It just seems strange to me that Walt would get a fake ID (NH license) with his exact same DOB. He did seem reflective and arranging the bacon on the plate as his age didn’t seem to be for anyone else’s benefit, but I think we should at least consider the possibility that we can’t just automatically assume we’re a year away…especially since it’s taken over 4 seasons (1 of which was shortened) to cover a year in BB time and there’s only 13 eps to go.
Maybe they’ll lend a couple more intros to it, like they did with the pink teddy bear in season 2
Reply to comment…
Sorry about that. As to the accuracy of the personal info on Walt’s fake I.D. As Alan mentioned yhe best lies are built with as much truth as possible. Therefore if you have a fake document with info you might have to recite from memory it would be smart to have as much of it be true as is practical. Besides, why would Walt have any emotional investment in the fictitious birthday of his false identity? He was clearly very weary and that was why his getting older was on his mind at that moment Otherwise it makes no sense.
Walt cares about Jesse or he wouldn’t have saved him so many times . He’s Just become arrogant . I don’t think there will be any Jesse killing Walt its been foreshadowed too much . He probably kills hank that would be him really breaking bad .
Yup. Thats why everyone is on flip phones, its like 2008ish in the show isnt it?
@Adam Everyone is on flip phones because they are easy to break. Kills the tracking of them. Other than that flip phones have been out of style long before 2008.
Why does Marie need a fip phone? Why does Hank???
My only guess would be; DEA approved phones? Some companies provide phones for employees, and they might not see a need for smart phones. I have no clue why Marie would have one though. Maybe not so tech savvy? Idk..
Keep in mind, again, that less than a year has passed for the characters since the series began. So either it began when the show did in real life, in which cases flip phones would be in style, or the start of the series keeps sliding forward so that it began only about a year ago in our lives. The former explanation is the simpler one.
IF someone said this, forgive my thought. You bring up Jesse, anyone ever think that Jesse’s next girlfriend be LYDIA? Bethcha! perfect, she knows his past. anyone?
First Epych, now Landry Clarke. If Santiago shows up as one of the mules the trifecta will be complete.
who/what are these people? Is Epych a person? I googled that name and all I got was some theater chairs. Some people assume that just because one watches BB, one has also watched The Wire, The Shield, Friday Night, Psych, Fringe, heaven knows what else. I didn’t watch any of those. I do watch and love Breaking Bad.
Your loss, baffled. Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.
Ummm, DC, is that a quote from one of the many shows I don’t watch? My heart is indeed full, of many things that don’t happen on electronic screens, and my eyes are pretty clear, perhaps because I only spend a few hours a week on TV shows. Not knocking those who watch a lot more than I do – my hubby watches lots of stuff every week – but I only watch a couple of shows in any season.
And I still want to know who/what Epych is and how (s)he/it relates to BB.
BaffledInBoise: I recognized the quote as being from Friday Night Lights. Apparently Landry, Santiago and Epych are characters on the show, and I don’t really care enough about it to research their relationship to each other, but apparently Landry murdered someone in season 2, and people thought it would destroy the show, but it continues for some time afterwards, before ending gracefully recently. Apparently this was such a career defining role for the actor, though, that it *must* have an influence on this show.
DC: You don’t have to be a dick to people that haven’t seen every show you have.
Moshe: Thanks for providing Landry’s last name.
NP: The only one being a dick here is Baffled.
“My heart is indeed full, of many things that don’t happen on electronic screens, and my eyes are pretty clear, perhaps because I only spend a few hours a week on TV shows.”
We get it, your life doesn’t revolve around the TV. That was made perfectly clear with your previous comment dropping the names of all the top tier shows you don’t follow. Very unnecessary. Very rude.
OK, you win, everybody was a dick. But BaffledInBoise wasn’t kind because they were confused and frustrated by everyone having a conversation they weren’t privy to, while you and DC were dicks because….?
I’m not taking their side, I’m just saying they were a bit justified, since I, too, was getting frustrated by not knowing who this murderer was and why he was being talked about, with nobody providing any explanation.
Freaking Skylar White is so terrible I couldn’t even pay attention to that god aweful scene.
Can someone tell me what Marie asked about Walts B-day, and if it is his 51 or 52 bday that they are talking about.
51. I don’t think Walt is really at 52 in that scene but then again it might take awhile to grow that hair back seeing how he keeps shaving his head .
I don’t agree. I think Skyler’s “breakdown” was one of the most compelling moments of the episode. Although I feel the writers are rushing her reaction to Walt’s descent, I completely bought her pain and felt it was very authentic.
Wow. Some pretty hateful and sexist comments here. Too bad.
The “I hate Skyler” comments are as reliable as the sun rising in the east, but way less illuminating.
NOT so cool for Walt to kill Skylar. She does disrupt the plan, but then again she should have run.
Skyler sure is awful, always screwing up her narcissistic, petty, murderous husband’s ability to cook meth. But hey, she slept with Ted and expresses trepidation about her husband being meth king of New Mexico and isn’t 100% supportive. That makes her the worst and Walt should shoot her. The worst he does is poison little kids.
hahaha i just like how “walt jr” is hoping white kills skyler…as if hes the character. everybody lighten up, walt will kill skylar with a ricin cigarette & everybody will be happy
I just deleted several comments from this thread that were over the line in terms of being both sexist and just nasty in general.
Alan, do you now have the ability to delete specific replies to parent comments? If so, that’s great news. It was always a downer when an entire useful discussion was deleted because one or two people were jerks.
Alan that’s ridiculous and petty. You shouldn’t steer conversations the way you want. How’s mentioning a nose job or dislike for skyler sexist. Only left to youre own misguided interpretation. You should get a clearer idea of what is actually sexist. That my friend is just a statement. Two way street . If those are the rules them I believe you’re entire review is male bigotry
Wait totally did not get that Jesse broke up with Andrea. I must have misread Walt and Jesse’s conversation after the cook, I thought it was more Walt telling Jesse he earned the right to tell Andrea the truth, don’t get how that lead to him breaking up with her.
And I definitely thought the last convo was about Mike: Walt’s pissed that Mike is basically just taking money from them, just expecting them to believe him about the extra expenses. Walt sees Mike as just a thug who’s too full of himself and thinks he can just take money from them, and he expects Jesse to also be irked by it but Jesse’s obviously not.
Walt knew that Jesse wouldn’t tell Andrea the truth. So he told Jesse that a relationship built on secrets is not stable at all and to be succesful he must tell her everything. Walt possibly was thinking this, and knew Jesse would choose not to pursue the relationship. But if she loves him she will come back.
And yes it was about Mike. Victor took initiative. That is the boss’s job to take initiative.
Mike just took an initiative, but it was KIND OF his job. It will be interesting to see how it works out.
Ahh that makes sense, thanks so much for clarifying.
And yeah, there’s so much about the business Walt doesn’t know about, if it wasn’t for Mike the business would definitely fail, but I can see how Walt just sees a thug who thinks he’s more than he is.
Something tells me that he didn’t break it off with Andrea. Remember how nervous Jesse got when Walt mentioned Andrea earlier? My guess is that he tried to do it in the video game scene, but couldn’t bring himself to do it (we didn’t see it after all) because he’s lost so much that she’s all he’s got. So my guess is that he TOLD Walt he broke it off so that Walt wouldn’t think about her anymore and thus, protect her.
Now, it’s just as likely that he DID break it off with her for the same reasons I mentioned, but I think that Jesse is losing faith in Walt very much and is exercising his muscle in lying to Walt for future use. It could go either way, and I’m playing Devil’s Advocate and voting the other way at this point.
Well at least we know why Walt needs that gun from the Season premiere. Walk has to stop the latest Landry killing spree and that’s the only gun capable of bringing Landry down.
CAn someone explain the ‘Landry mass murder jokes’? I missed something…
DS, you must’ve missed season 2 of Fri Night Lights, when Landry went all ballistic on the creep who was raping (about to rape?) Tyra. Wasn’t exactly self-defense, then he and Tyra disposed of the body.
Oh man, there are so many scenarios of high tension set up. All of which perfectly conflict with Walt’s over inflated sense of self. Gilligan’s really throwing everything into the soup which can only bode well for the inevitable boiling over. Walt’s last lines to Jesse was about sending a message without directly doing so. Jesse, for the first time saw what Mike’s been talking about.
Nice suit Mike, now you’re a Para legal.
Did you think Mike tipped his hand when he shouted at the camera to leave the cellblock? His face was obvious for all the world, or the DEA, to see.
The DEA or APD reviewing the visitor logs for Gus’s old crew is bound to recognize Mike.
DS – That is the first thought that came to my mind as well. It seems like the feds would be checking who had come to visit these people that they arrested in connection with the Fring murder. They already know what Mike looks like. I can’t imagine Mike would be stupid enough to not think of this. Maybe he wanted them to see him for some reason. He looked directly at the camera.
I agree with you both. While watching that scene, I wanted to yell at Mike “What are you THINKING?!” His attorney brought him in under the guise of a professional, a paralegal, and then he goes all street thug on the warden. For a smart guy, that was a really stupid move. I really hope there was a method to Mike’s madness.
For a guy who isn’t worried about pacing, Alan sure does obsess about it.
“It’s that last part that’s fascinating, and perhaps troubling if you like Jesse.”
What kind of comment is that? Alan, everyone likes Jesse. At least you should have put it like “if you LOVE Jesse”, which of course, I do. So I find Walt’s manipulation super troubling. But I would even if I didn’t like him, like I do for Skylar, so your comment didn’t make much sense to me.
Like others said, I hope you stop worrying so much about where the show is heading, leave those thoughts mostly out of the reviews and focus on each individual episode. This episode was pretty packed, actually. I think things are happening very quickly and we still have 5 episodes. We know episode 5 is going to be a big one, per Gilligan. So I think this season will be great. It’s still one more episode than S1, and I really like season one.
I couldn’t imagine telling a jouralist (Alan S) what to write. You have to be kidding. Write what you want to hear in a note book, Alan is the writer and we can read it, not tell him the direction you want him to go. very weird
Not sure how this whole “pest control as a front” thing is going to work out. I see too many potential problems. For one thing, all that greenish smoke going into the backyard has got to alarm the neighbors. How can they pass it off as pesticide when the tent is supposed to keep the pesticide fumes inside the house so the neighbors don’t have to breath it in? Seems like that might raise some red flags among the neighbors even if they keep moving to different houses.
Second, how long does it take them to cook meth? At least a couple of days, right? How does this company expect to stay in business when their “services” run a couple of days longer than the competitors? Once that gets out on Angie’s List it could be a problem.
I also found it amusing that Walt has no problem cooking meth in a roach infested house, but refused to cook when a lone fly get into the super lab last season.
When tenting they always keep the tent up an extra 48 hours or so as a safety precaution. So if Walt cooks fast enough, they can be competitive and hopefully** get the place aired out in time.
There is a standard tent time, 4-5 days or something, I cant remember right now. But if you just sold your house or something and have a deadline to deliver possesion the termite company will usually take the tent down early for you since the last 2 days are pretty much just a precaution.
About the smoke thing, I’ve never had my house fumigated, but they have to let the pesticide out in SOME way right? After they fumigate the whole place, the smoke has to go somewhere, so I thought they usually just release it into the air? Where else would it go?
Only read some of the comments, so im not sure if someone has already said this. Mike is one of the best at what he does and the show likes to address this fact a lot. Rarely does anyone get the jump on him, or even outsmart him, save Walt once or twice in the past seasons. Mike has very few weaknesses, but the biggest and most exploitable one is his granddaughter. He would do anything for her and I believe this will be his undoing. I think Mike has mentioned his granddaughter to Walt before and Walt already has the gears turning in his head after tonight’s last scene anyways. Mike may get the “jump” on Walt at some point this season when they finally throw down, but Walt could have her as an ace up his sleeve as he did with Gale. Funnily enough, as Walt once said of Gus (when Jesse was pointing a gun at him) “Who do you know thats ok with using children”.
Some other thoughts:
*Alan, your reviews are fucking great.
Hey Funnyman, I like your theory. They have also spent a lot of time where possible showing Mike`s relationship with his grand daughter, eg hungry hippos, so it could be a great plot and sad thing to witness if Walt does go there.
Only read some of the comments, so im not sure if someone has already said this. Mike is one of the best at what he does and the show likes to address this fact a lot. Rarely does anyone get the jump on him, or even outsmart him, save Walt once or twice in the past seasons. Mike has very few weaknesses, but the biggest and most exploitable one is his granddaughter. He would do anything for her and I believe this will be his undoing. I think Mike has mentioned his granddaughter to Walt before and Walt already has the gears turning in his head after tonight’s last scene. Mike may get the “jump” on Walt at some point this season when they finally throw down, but Walt could have her as an ace up his sleeve as he did with Gale. Funnily enough, as Walt once said of Gus (while Jesse was pointing a gun at him) “Who do you know thats ok with using children”.
Some other thoughts:
*Alan, your reviews are fucking great
Woops, posted it twice…fuck captchas. Before anyone makes a joke, know that the first line of the comment already makes me feel like an ass.
i agree…mike is even more invincible than gus! good luck at killing mike, gus. i bet gus is a by=product of mike, and that mike taught gus everything he knows.
Walt Jr. wasn’t eating breakfast in this episode, but we still had to drink a beer when we saw him with the popcorn.
Also, was there any hidden meaning in the line that both Walter and Walt Jr. said to Skyler…..”Join us”. ?
Walt Jr. wasn’t eating breakfast, but we still had to drink a beer when we saw him with the popcorn.
Also, was there any hidden meaning when both Walt and Walt Jr. said to Skyler….”Join us”.
Walt Jr. wasn’t eating breakfast, but we still had to drink a beer when we saw him with the popcorn.
Also, was there any hidden meaning when both Walter and Walt Jr. both said to Skyler….”Join us”.
Sorry. Computer illiterate.
“Hazard Play” not Hazard Pay.
Lol there are so many spelling mistakes, and name mistakes.. You sure threw this together fast, without thinking about checking sources or proof reading..
[en.wikipedia.org]
[www.amctv.com]
Pretty sure it’s “Hazard Pay”, not “Play.”
My bad, “Pay” not Play, I apologize. But it still stands for other things I was referring to in the article.
@Kobracola, yeah I realized that after the fact, right before you posted that. It turned out my DirecTV info spelled it wrong.. They do that sometimes. I apologize.
May I ask what the other spelling mistakes and name mistakes in this piece are? If there are other major ones, I must have missed them.
It is “Hazard Pay” You really look like a dick when you call someone out for being sloppy and inaccurate and then get ity totally wrong yourself. LOL! Just saying.
“Walt manipulating Jesse to break up with Andrea”
“And Walt doesn’t want this little boy in Jesse’s life, either because he fears Brock may one day figure out and tell someone how he got poisoned, or because he simply doesn’t want his overly-emotional partner to be distracted by the relationship that nearly got the both of them murdered by Gus Fring.”
I’m not so sure Walt did that. Don’t get me wrong, I think he was still trying to manipulate Jesse and he definitely didn’t want Jesse to tell Andrea everything, but I never got the sense that Walt was trying to manipulate Jesse to break up with Andrea (whether or not it was to get Brock out of Jesse and Walt’s lives). To Alan or anyone else: What lines from this episode would indicate this to you?
“Skyler has her breakdown at the car wash, and when she finally emerges from the bedroom, what movie are Walt, Walter Jr. and little Holly watching? They’re watching “Scarface.””
This was sort of a very strange scene to me. I’m not even close to being a parent, but isn’t it a bad idea to let a baby watch Scarface? Sure, she likely won’t remember any of it, but it still strikes me as an odd choice for “family movie night.”
“Among Huell’s skills: intimidation, pick-pocketing, and being able to sleep while standing up. The man is versatile.”
Was Huell, indeed, sleeping? His eyes appeared to be open, I thought he was just breathing annoyingly through his mouth for some reason.
That sequence where they’re cooking meth is very cool. Still amazing they find so many ways to shoot a cooking-meth scene after all these years. Breaking Bad always impresses me. I also think it’s worth mentioning the final conversation between Walt and Jesse. I suppose Walt is implying to Jesse that he might/will take out Mike when he thinks the time is right, but I wonder if it’s sort of a veiled threat to Jesse too? The look on Jesse’s face at the end of the episode makes me wonder if Jesse is beginning to have the same thoughts on the matter. What if Walt wants to take over the meth business COMPLETELY and not share the money with anyone (or as few people as possible)? Then it would appear Jesse is in the way. Not to mention, Jesse used to handle the distribution side of the process, but now Mike’s got that covered. So what is Jesse’s role, really, now? Theoretically, Walt could cook the meth by himself, right? Jesse is looking pretty dispensable at the moment. I agree with Alan that Walt probably has some genuine affection for Jesse, but I doubt that affection overrules Walt’s greed and need for power over the whole operation. Jesse was supposed to die part of the way through Season 1, but his bullet may be coming somewhere in Season 5…
Walt is manipulative but he’s not a psycho killer . He cares about Jesse so I doubt it was a threat and Jesee is useful he has some connections plus he can cook if walts ever indisposed . But the main thing is Walt cares for Jesse Like a parent who thinks they know what’s best for their child .
Gilligan talking about how it’s all about Walt turning into scarface now has his every action looked at like he’s the devil. Hes just enjoying finally being on top after being a overqualified chem teacher and emasculated by skylar.
They were probably watching Scarface on an edited-for-TV broadcast. Perhaps even as part of MOB WEEK on AMC!
@DONGATELY: Haha, even an edited-for-TV broadcast seems iffy for a baby, I mean, we ARE talking about Scarface, a movie primarily about guns, drugs, and violence. But I bet it was part of MOB WEEK, which we definitely don’t hear enough of during commercials.
I have to rewatch the scene but from memory Walt was looking pretty pleased with himself sitting there with Holly in his arms and watching Scarface. I agree, it was creepy.
I also think Jesse will die at the end of the season (guessing they wouldn`t until the end), as you say, he was supposed to die in season 1, and the end shot of Jesse and the red bag. I`m not sure what the bag is meant to signify, if anything, but it was the last thing in sight and also red, which Jesse is wearing a lot of lately.
I think Walt still cares for Jesse like a son, he seemed to genuinely enjoy chilling with him after the cook, even if he was manipulating him. I don`t think Walt will kill Jesse directly or intentionally but it may be some down the line or indirect cause.
It was definitely kind of snake move on Mike’s part to introduce a “legacy cost,” a pretty big one, that far into things. I suspect he knows that if he had brought it up beforehand, the discussion would probably have gone differently. But with the operation already set up and money on the table, they pretty much had to accept his terms. Also, I think what Walt said is correct. They are paying for what is really Mike’s problem out of their end which doesn’t seem quite fair. But hey, its all in the game right?
Exactly . Walt would not have been ok with that if discussed beforehand . Mike needs to stop underestimating walt or hell end up like gus.
And with that Jesse James line I was thinking about the exterminator with the nanny cam. Watch Walt try to promote him
The ‘legacy’ situation is Walt and Jesse’s problem because if Gus/Mike’s guys all went down like dominoes they’d surely provide enough testimony among them to lead the feds to Walt and Jesse. However Mike is clearly dissing Walt’s position as even ‘equal partner’, let alone kingpin as Walt now imagines himself, to spring that idea so late. Walt is not being megalomaniacal to react badly to it.
“The ‘legacy’ situation is Walt and Jesse’s problem because if Gus/Mike’s guys all went down like dominoes they’d surely provide enough testimony among them to lead the feds to Walt and Jesse.”
Perhaps. But I have always had the sense that, outside of a very small circle, no one knows anything about Walt and Jesse. For sure, none of them had actually seen them at work so it would be difficult for them to provide any hard evidence against them.
But you may be right. Certainly Walt even acknowledges that these men are being paid for their silence although he is clearly not especially worried. His relationship with Gus was pretty isolated from the rest of the organization. I suspect that the only one he really has to worry about fingering him is Mike and I think, if it were up to him, he would keep the money and take the risk. But Mike worked it so that he kind of took that decision out of his hands.
Yeah Mike knew when to play that card, he would have known Walt would react badly. I guess with the game they`re in silence is everything and it`s better to pay more to know you have people you trust rather than risk it. They need Mike with all of his expertise and contacts, especially these workers who are paid to shut up, even if Walt underestimates the situation.
Walt created the legacy costs. He has to pay it. Mike has bigger things to deal with than Walt’s ego.
“Walt created the legacy costs. He has to pay it.”
Whether he did or he didn’t, and its certainly arguable, he doesn’t have to pay anything. He is clearly agreeing to pay it under the circumstances because it would be inconvenient to challenge the arrangement this far into things.
“Mike has bigger things to deal with than Walt’s ego.”
Whatever ends up happening in this final season, aside from maybe Skyler, Mike is the one person on the show who understands that Walt’s ego is a very consequential factor indeed. It is what makes him, essentially, a human time bomb as Mike described him.
If Walt doesn’t pay the legacy costs, he gets caught. Even with his hubris, he is smart enough to know that.
Mike could take out Walt any time he wants. Mike isn’t afraid of Walt. The only reason he hasn’t is because he respects and cares about Jesse, and doesn’t see Walt as a serious threat at the moment. When Walt becomes a real threat, Mike will take him out (or will at least try).
“If Walt doesn’t pay the legacy costs, he gets caught. Even with his hubris, he is smart enough to know that.”
I think its highly questionable that the men in jail represent any direct threat to Walt for the reasons I have already stated. For sure I don’t think we can assume that they have any way of identifying Walt and more to the point, Walt clearly doesn’t believe it. He states in pretty clear terms that, in his mind, its not his problem. Its Mike’s. Is he wrong? I don’t think we know enough to know for sure but what we do know is that he certainly doesn’t feel obligated to pay out of some fear for his own well being.
“Mike could take out Walt any time he wants. Mike isn’t afraid of Walt.”
Mike made the point very clearly that he considers Walt a ticking time bomb that he has no desire to be around knowing that we will eventually explode. One can probably choose a word for that other than “fear” but the point is that he knows full well that Walt is something to be very seriously worried about. He wasn’t ambiguous on the point.
As others have mentioned, at least one of “Mike’s guys” worked at the laundry, and almost certainly can identify Walt. Others can identify Jesse, who worked outside the laundry with Mike. Even if some of them could not identify Walt at the moment, they will want to find out who killed Gus and get back at him for the trouble he has caused. I think this is basic stuff that Walt clearly understands. Walt was giving Mike a hard time to try to establish himself as having authority over Mike.
I interpret the time bomb comment completely differently than they way you do. If I remember correctly, it was said in Walt’s presence. It wasn’t about being scared of Walt … it was about Walt screwing things up and getting everyone around him hurt or caught. I have seen nothing that suggests Mike is scared of Walt. If Mike was scared of Walt, he could have taken him out in the desert.
that moment on the couch, walt and brock.
that was glacial. it was immense, freezing, and moved so slowly. gosh, that moment. wow.
I was waiting for someone to mention that scene! I froze when I saw Andrea and Brock. That scene was chilling. I really wasn`t expecting to see Walt and Brock have a scene together so soon. It was really fascinating to see how Walt acted around Brock, at the same time trying to act like a normal human being `meeting` someone for the first time, trying to see how Brock reacted to him and hide his own relief that Brock didn`t react badly or freak out and somehow make people suspect. Cranston nailed it, as always! I realise, however, that perhaps Walt did not administer the poison himself so Brock would not have any reason to be scared of Walt, but still I think Cranston played it as if Walt was very nervous that something would go wrong. Loved how the scene dragged out and Andrea offered to make dinner and Jesse insisted they have a beer, so incredibly awkward. It was good to see Walt out of his comfort zone too after how smug he`s been the last couple of episodes.
thought it was a really good episode. does walt’s final monologue to jesse stand as a reflexive comment to himself, or a warning to jesse about mike? i’d imagine the former.
I know, I know – just showing up to promote my own stuff, but I have been a reader of Alan’s BB articles for the last few seasons, and he’s awesome. My Itunes (and everywhere else) feed is “Geek Culture Happy Hour”, and we’ll have a happy (half) hour review of each Breaking Bad episode this season immediately after it airs on the EST broadcast, and our first one went out tonight.
Just so you don’t think I’m spammy, I’ll point out one of the things we discuss on our podcast this week that no one else has seemed to mention – the parallel between Walt’s obsession with the fly in the bottle episode The Fly, and his seeming disregard of the termites (one of which is viewed in extreme closeup at the first cook house) in this week’s episode.
Thanks, check us out if you have the time.
yes…i thought he was going to scrap the batch because of that termite!
If you mean the insect that appeared above the plastic tent Jesse and Walt were in, that was not a termite, that was a cock-a-roach.
“The show keeps finding new, visually gorgeous ways to shoot the cooking process, here not only with the new equipment, but in the way we get to watch the chemicals bonding together.”
That part was dumb, since, even stylized, they did a poor job of showing what a chemical reaction or crystallization would look like. Just a bunch of pretty nonsense, really.
it reminded me a lot of Shane’s transformation on the walking dead…i wonder if amc uses the same cameramen…ive noticed a lot of similarities of the two shows so far…
PT, agreed, I thought that was a bit of a reach too. Filler for the review. This being season 5, I think Gilligan et al are more interested in providing shorthand for these scenes which are now basic routines for the viewer, rather than trying to show us anything new. By now, the blue meth is passe.
That was my favorite scene of the season, visually. I loved the filming, and I loved the outside starry night shot, as well.
well, there goes my “walt killing everybody with at machine gun” theory after it got ruined by that too-obvious scarface plot killer. definitely not going to happen now.
after i thought walt was threatening jesse in the closing scene, i realized he must have been hinting at mike…walt wouldnt have the balls or intelligent reason to openly threaten jesse like that.
Shane’s zombie transformation in the walking dead was similar to the meth cooking scenes in this show…
i hope skylar smokes a ricin cigarette, and i bet landry is an undercover cop or has some major purpose!
He wasnt threatening Jesse. Walt and Jesse are good as theyve ever been. Walt is trying to become Gus, Gus took Victor trying to cook on machinery he was untrained to work on as disrespectful and overstepping. The same can be said for the bullying fashion in which mike is treating walt. Walt is speaking of killing mike. Mike is over stepping and will soon be gone, and im looking fwd to it now. Unless he gets in line, bec i do like having him on the show, but as walt and jesse’s muscle, not as THE Man.
Mike is def not being a good partner and antagonizing the guy who you bullied and threatened even recently is not a good idea . He could of broke down the benefits of paying the legacy cost more instead Walt just has to trust that he’s not screwing them. How about if Walt said I have to pay for my treatment or I’d be dead as a legacy cost mike wouldn’t like that