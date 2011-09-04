‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Hermanos’: The secret origin of the Chicken Man

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I add a plus-douchebag to a minus-douchebag…
“This is what comes of blood for blood, Hector.” -Gus
Early in “Hermanos,” Hank asks Gus if Gustavo Fring is, in fact, his real name, and we’re reminded of just how little we actually know of the Chicken Man, who appeared one day at Walt and Jesse’s booth at Los Pollos Hermanos and has now become the big boogeyman of Walter White’s life. Who is this extremely efficient, almost robotic businessman, why does he act this way, why was he so willing to take the reckless Walter under his wing, and what exactly is his relationship with the cartel?
By the end of “Hermanos,” we have the answer to many of these questions, including our glimpse of a younger Gus who had not yet learned to keep his emotions under such tight control.
And what was most interesting to me was just how much young Gus and his “brother” Max reminded me of Walt and Jesse back in the day.
It’s not an exact one-to-one parallel or anything, but in both cases you have two partners, one something of a mentor to the other. One is a brilliant chemist(*), and both are in over their heads breaking into the drug game, convinced that their superior product will be so appealing that it’ll allow them to stay bloodless in a very bloody business.
(*) And learning what we know now of Max, and of Gus and Max’s friendship, explains an awful lot about Gus, why he’s so fascinated with chemistry and why he would be willing to take on the unreliable Walter White just because of what Gale said about the purity of the blue meth. He’s doing what he’s doing to make money, and to get revenge on the cartel, but the Super Lab and the chemistry scholarship and many of the other things he does serve the dual purpose of paying tribute to his fallen friend.
In Walt and Jesse’s case, they survived their initial encounter with Emilio and Krazy-8, but only just. Max wasn’t so lucky, and Gus apparently only survived because of something to do with his mysterious past under another name in Chile.
And Gustavo Fring wails, and he whimpers, and he has to just lie there and stare at his good friend Max as his blood drains into Don Eladio’s pool. And even without the jump back to the present, where time and poor health have now made Tio Hector as helpless and full of fury as Gus was lying by the pool, it’s not hard to draw a line from that moment to the man Gus has become: one who is not only smart, but cold and calculating and, if need be, ruthless.
He has, in other words, become exactly the kind of man that Walter White fancies himself to be when he tells the fellow cancer patient that his philosophy is “Never give up control. Live life on your own terms.”
Walt has never been quite able to pull that off, though, whether because of circumstance or the weaknesses of his own personality. For the most part, Gus has. He has this enormous empire. He set up Juan Bolsa (the other man at the table with Tio and Don Eladio) to be killed during the raid back in last season’s “I See You,” and while he can’t physically hurt Tio any more than the stroke did, he can sure twist the emotional knife about how he arranged for Marco and Leonel to be killed.
And yet… this origin story for the Chicken Man comes not at a moment where he’s at the unassailable peak of his evil powers, but when he seems rather vulnerable, even frantic.
That interrogation scene with Hank, ASAC Merkert, Gomez and Tim is one of the first times we’ve ever seen Gus in a setting where he has absolutely no control and is at a disadvantage, information-wise. He improvises well, and fools everyone but Hank, but when he gets into the elevator afterwards, there’s a look on his face we haven’t seen before, one that shows how little he likes it when a situation arises that he couldn’t foresee and can’t wrestle to the ground. It is not a good look.
The camera pushes in on Gus in that moment, just as it does to Walt at the end of the scene at Jesse’s house, after Walt has had a similarly shocking revelation about Jesse’s loyalty. The ground Walt stands on has never been as firm as it seemed to be for Gus, but each man is at a precipice now. Walt feels completely alone, convinced Jesse has turned on him and will eventually start plotting with Gus and Mike to kill him. And Gus is caught between a rock (the cartel) and a hard place (Hank’s rogue investigation coming at the worst possible time), with a high potential for acid rain (Walt) at any moment.
There’s also the matter of partners. Gus’s dies in front of him in the 1980s. Walt’s appears to have betrayed him today. And Hank’s partner still works for the DEA, while Hank himself is so off the reservation, and still injured enough from being shot by Marco, that he has to turn Walter White – whom he thinks of as an effete, spineless intellectual – into his partner.
Making your way in the world of this show alone is very, very tough. Even Gus hasn’t really pulled it off. (Where would his organization be without Mike?) At the moment, Gus, Walt and Hank all seem alone on one level or another, and very vulnerable. Very bad things could happen to any or all of them as they go up against one another, especially with the cartel out there as another wild card. Gus ultimately got his victory over the men who brought him low beside Don Eladio’s pool, but no man stays at the top of the food chain forever. We’ve seen that with Tio, and we may see it with Gus before the series is out.
But whether or not Gus falls, and when, this was a great showcase for Giancarlo Esposito, and another superb hour of season 4.
Some other thoughts:
• Given the number of times Vince Gilligan has invoked “Scarface” in discussing the idea behind the show, it’s amazing it took until midway through season 4 to actually get a notable “Scarface” alum to guest star. Al Pacino’s not available, but they got the next-best thing in Steven Bauer to play Don Eladio. Goal for next season: see if Michelle Pfeiffer will do episodic guest work.
• In the waiting room scene, Walt suggests it’s been less than a year since his cancer diagnosis. That seems a bit on the tight edge, if only because the show’s lifespan has included Skyler’s entire pregnancy, and a lot of things – Walt’s recovery from surgery, the plane crash and aftermath, Jesse’s rehab, Hank being paralyzed and regaining a good chunk of his mobility – that would take many months combined at a minimum have taken place since Holly was born. Still, as with “The Shield,” “Sons of Anarchy” and some other dramas, the show is taking place in much less time than it’s taken us to watch it.
• Good things tend to happen when you put Hank Schrader in a parking lot. Last year, we got the insane suspense of the shootout in “One Minute” (and Gus alluded to the origin of the warning phone call in his flashback discussion with Tio), and tonight we got the simultaneously suspenseful and hilarious sequence outside Los Pollos Hermanos, with Walt panicking while a puzzled but amused Mike sits in his car and pretends to read the paper. I also loved Walt and Gus’s first in-person interaction since the season premiere. Walt finally gets the face-to-face with Gus he’d been hoping for, but when he reaches into his jacket, it’s not for the gun to kill him, but a gesture of supplication with the GPS tracker. And Gus’s “Do it” was the first time we’ve seen his placid Los Pollos Hermanos demeanor seem like a strained performance.
• Two weeks ago, we got our first look at Walt’s surgical scar in a while, and tonight Walt goes in for a PET scan, and we are not privy to the results – but do get to see Walt looking very contemplative as he works in the Super Lab afterwards. Is he telling the truth to his family at the dinner table, or are we preparing for a late-season revelation that the cancer has returned, and that the knowledge of it has emboldened Walt to do something particularly reckless against Gus and Mike?
• First Skyler has to look up money laundering on the internet, and now she’s literally putting the overflow of cash in with the (clean) laundry in vacuum bags. Heh. Also glad to see just how much use this show and the Whites have gotten out of that crawl space under the house, which was previously the site of one of Walt’s more obsessive fix-it projects, as well as the way he broke into the house last season after Skyler changed the locks.
• Interesting compass point for Jesse’s current sense of self-worth: he’ll pay for Andrea and Brock to move into a nice house in a safer neighborhood, and have Saul check up on them both each week, but can’t handle getting out of the car himself to see them. On the plus side, at least he started painting over all the damage done to the house by the tweakers. And I’m still not 100% sure he’s as on Gus’s side as Walt understandably thinks he is. I think Jesse’s still deciding what to do, though at the moment, Gus and Mike seem like the more appealing option.
• Is it ever not fun when a cop or other detective pulls the “just one more question” trick from “Columbo,” as Hank does to Gus with the issue of his name?
What did everybody else think?
HO-LY SH-IT. GIVE THIS AN EMMY! WOW. (sorry for caps) i always wondered where was the S in hermanos. was Don the guy who died on the phone with Gus in “One Minute”? WOW, young Gus was so….young
No. The three guys at the table are a young Don ‘Tio’ Salamanca, a young Juan Bolsa – the guy ‘on the phone’ whom Gus later sics the DEA and Mexican police on – and a Don we’ve never heard of before, played by Steven Bauer who played Manny in Scarface. The guy on the phone is the guy who tells Salamanca not to piss in the pool.
sorry, it was Juan-something who was killed on the phone. that top-dog Don needs to die now!
Don’t forget the discussion of chili powder and meth – direct callback to the pilot
Good catch!
Best episode of the season. One of the best in the entire season. Just wow.
Huh. Maybe I was mistaken but I was getting the impression that the cartel was implying Gus and Max were more than friends and partners but more like partners in the ‘life’ sense. Am I reading too much into it?
I do agree that Giancarlo Esposito was brilliant in this episode. This cast is so full of talent that I really do think Aaron Paul needs to move up to the Best Actor category to give the supporting players more breathing room.
One of my favorite little touches from the episode was how the elevator’s *ding* *ding* was so evocative of Tio’s bell.
I definitely thought the implication was that Max and Gus were lovers.
I think Tio’s homophobic insults are one thing… and a man obviously comfortable living without a spouse or kids, naming a UNM scholarship after a man whose name, if not Gus’, could be easily traced back in Mexico, another. At least it bespeaks a very strong friendship — and explains why Gus was more drawn, ultimately, to Gale’s beta-male nature and geekiness, rather than having to settle for Walt’s inconsistent male bravado.
Gale was the partner Gus wanted to mold, as much as a detective molded a dame in VERTIGO. “Just say ‘chirality’, with this accent…. it couldn’t mean that much to you, just say it….”
One slip up, though — “I’m sure, if you keep digging, you’ll find me” is damn near a dare. Would have been much, much better for Gus to have papers planted in Chilean government offices, rather than take advantage of a gap that could be pried wider.
Yes, best show of the season, and a good companion to Heroes’ (you heard me) “Company Man” as one hell of an origin story.
Kendra, it did not occur to me at the time, but I can absolutely see that interpretation in hindsight. We’ll see if the show ever gets more overt or just leaves with that implication, but that could work.
Doesn’t Gus mention a family during his dinner with Walt? I thought he said he doesn’t get to make that Chilean dish because the kids won’t eat it? Am I imagining stuff?
I wondered the same thing instantly.
It could be one of those interpretations that Vince Gilligan is surprised people came to though. It did seem quite deliberately placed however (within the conversation).
And I would say “Agreed” about Aaron Paul, but that goes against the politics of the Emmy process. For instance, is Neil Patrick Harris not a leading actor in “How I Met Your Mother” at this point? Of course he is, but he’s settled into supporting actor and to make that move is difficult. Especially for a relatively unknown actor like Aaron Paul. I doubt he’d want to move after earning a win last year anyway.
In the season three episode where Walt has dinner at Gus’s house I believe Gus mentions that he has kids. Although this doesn’t completely disprove he and Max could have been lovers.
Having a family could be just another thing he did to keep any suspicion away from him. Or they could have a close relationship in the same manner Walt and Jesse do.
Ryan, I do think he mentioned a family in a previous episode but that doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t have a male boyfriend on the side. Cultural pressures could have dictated he get married but instead of taking a mistress, he connected with Max. I find it interesting that his wife and family are never around.
Velocity, I see your point about NPH but I think he still fits in supporting because I don’t think he has more focus than the other male actors whereas with Breaking Bad, Aaron and Bryan drive more story than Jonathan, Giancarlo or Dean.
Cool. I wasn’t actually implying that kids=not gay. I just wasn’t sure I I was remembering correctly
I personally did not get the impression that the writers were hinting at a romantic relationship between Gus and Max. While pleading for Gus’s life, Max specifically says that he “knows Gustavo like a brother” – an odd thing to say about your supposed lover. Yes, he also calls him his “partner” at one point, and they could just be putting a more acceptable face on their relationship for the cartel, but I’m more inclined to believe that any derogatory aspersions you noticed being cast by Hector or Don Eladio onto the two were simply a function of the cartel attempting to belittle their guests, in keeping with the views of a traditional power structure that equates gayness with weakness and inferiority. I certainly don’t want to try and bury your interpretation (especially since I doubt that we’ll get any more concrete information on the matter within the show) but this thread is drawing so much interest that I thought I might as well enter my contrasting opinion for the sake of debate.
Upon watching the encore, it’s clear the implication was they have a gay relationship. After Hector pees in the pool, he looks at the two of them and comments to the other guy, “they enjoy seeing that” and puckers his mouth in a kiss. So whether they are or not, Hector certainly thinks so.
The podcast talks about this for a bit which I was grateful to hear. Sometimes they address these things and sometimes they don’t.
If you can’t listen to it, Vince basically says it’s a valid interpretation but he also implied that it wouldn’t be the only valid interpretation. It was one of those ‘it’s up to the audience’ things.
A couple of people on the podcast spoke as if “lovers” was their interpretation too but Vince is going to leave it vague for now…if not always.
I guess the point was that he loved Max and that’s probably all we need to know about his motivation. We don’t need to know what kind of love it was.
I don’t get that vibe at all. Not saying it’s wrong, but I just didn’t think about it. @GarySF: I didn’t blink when Hector says they enjoyed seeing him pee in the pool. That’s the kind of stuff you hear in high school locker rooms every day, even among straight friends. I just took it as Hector being Hector-he pees in the pool to show he owns the place, then he takes the opportunity to “degrade” anyone around him, and he finds homosexuality degrading. I think he would have said that if Gus had come with a female partner.
And I haven’t heard the podcast, but I would think that Gilligan saying it’s up to the audience means it was unintentional.
I got the impression that they could be more than friends/business partners as well. Perhaps we are reading too much into it.
Fabulous ep. It’s about time that Gus got extended screen time, plus add to the fact that we got some of his background story.
Understanding that it’s intentionally ambiguous, but: Gus put Max through school. I think that’s more than you would do for a good friend or business partner.
@STM: I thought of Sonny and Tom Hagan from The Godfather when they said they were like brothers and that Gus had put Max through school. I’m not saying they’re not lovers, but I just didn’t think of it.
I think it would make sense from a few angles. First, Gus’s control. I would imagine covering up homosexuality in South America would require quite a bit of restraint. Second, the diminished value on life a a gay man from the perspective of the cartel would make Gus extra protective. Then , third, am I the only one who believes Gomez is also gay?
i didnt got the impression at all that there was more than a deep friendship between gustavo and max. Maybe it was some problem with the translation, but i saw that part without reading the subtitles and he never said anything that can imply a lover relationship between the 2 of them
Re: the elevator bell — there was also Walt repeatedly ringing Jesse’s doorbell. I think there was a third reference to bell ringing, but I can’t think of it right now. There were also closeups of both Gus’ and Walt’s fingers twitching, much like Hector’s.
This makes sense…Don Eladio said that he didn’t kill Gus because he knew who he was. I thought this implied he was someone to be feared or respected in Chile. If he was someone who was to be feared or respected by a drug cartel kingpin, you would think he had encountered death before. Why would Gus react in such a manner to the death unless they had a romantic relationship. Seeing a lover die could elicit that type of reaction from anyone.
@Filaphresh – I don’t know why you’d assume that Gilligan’s “it’s up to the audience” comment is evidence that he didn’t intend that interpretation.
It’s not 100% black-or-white on the show, so he doesn’t want to give a 100% black-or-white answer. That doesn’t mean he didn’t have the possibility in mind when the episode was made.
As for Hector’s comment about Gus and his “partner” being gay, of course that itself isn’t proof that they were lovers. (Hector was trying to insult them, and it’s common enough for people to make homophobic insults about others without actually believing that they’re gay.) But a line like that is put into the episode for a reason. And I can’t think of a likely reason other than suggesting to the audience that Gus might be gay.
@Fidelio, I thought Hector’s comment was to show the varying ways the cartel showed its disrespect for them: Hector, in character, trying to enforce his twisted code of masculinity (I thought the murder was rather analogous to the way he dunked the one cousin) on everyone around him and openly insulting them, so as to contrast with Don Eladio’s seemingly nice but dismissive tone, that covers his weird desire to punish them for their insult. I thought Gus taking the insult went to show the change in Gus-to show he was once relatively powerless. Having Hector try to insult Gus adds another layer to their relationship, and another reason for Gus to hate him.
You’re right that Gilligan’s comment is ambiguous, but I took it to me, “I didn’t write it that way, but that’s just as valid as what I did intend.” But it works just as well the either way.
I think that the two of them being lovers is a perfectly valid interpretation. It just bugged me a little that everyone said “Did you see how upset Gus was? They had to have been in love,” because it goes with this weird tendency audiences have in TV to want to turn every pair of characters who are close into a couple in their own minds, like they made fun of in the Community clip show between Annie and Jeff, and then Pierce and Abed. I really love that Mad Men has a few relationships that are very close but will always be platonic. And, as I said below, if you think Gus would only be that upset about the death of a lover, then I think you’re missing what I think is the major point of the scene, which is the character development from the relatively naive guy who’s nervous in the meeting and was left crying, powerless, and humiliated, to the stoic and efficient man we know today.
so….Gus did call Hank. I can’t find an answer and I DO NOT think Gomez is involved.
Yes, Gus called Hank. This was revealed last season.
Rtr75–what episode was it revealed in and what was the scene? I’m pulling a blank.
This was never really confirmed, in fact it wasn’t even really confirmed in this episode.
RTR…false. It was not explicitly revealed until this episode.
RTR…absolutely false. It was not explicitly revealed until this episode.
I suppose you’re right that when Walt confronted Gus about making the call, Gus didn’t nod and say “yup, that was me”, but it would be completely bizarre and nonsensical for it to be anyone else. Granted, I guess it could’ve been Mike, but he would’ve just been acting on Gus’ order; same difference. And it was definitely confirmed in this episode. How else would Gus know about the call if he didn’t make it, or at least order Mike to make it?
He could know about the call because he was hanging out at the hospital after Hank was brought in–he’s close to the DEA. Someone easily could have told him.
Terrific episode, finally some Gus back story. Watching it again, as the final flashback puts much of the episode into new context. Knew things were going to end badly for the “other hermano” in the flashback. Also liked the juxtapositon of how Walt gave the speech in the chemo waiting room about being in control, then he was right back being a working stiff in the superlab. And maybe this episode laid to rest speculation that Merkel and/or Gomez is in the pocket of Gus, or the Cartel.
I thought Gus being so prepared for the line of questioning might have been a sign that he was tipped off before hand. He’s a smart guy who has proven to be calm under pressure. But that was some story.
Gus ala Mike definitely have someone within the police/DEA ranks giving them information. Mike’s phone call to Gus makes this a fact in the conversation. Also makes sense because Mike is a former beat cop.
If anyone remembers, Gus mentioned in the (recorded) meeting to a fallen chemistry person that died much too young (Max). Wonder if Hank uses this information in order to find a past connection to Gus Fring? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
My take on that phone conversation between Mike and Gus is simply that Mike knows people on the force, which makes sense as a former cop, and he’s getting the “word about town.” I think that’s different than having a top person in the local force or DEA office on the take.
I don’t see any evidence of a high level insider. My take was that Gus had a prepared, verifiable story ready if and when needed after Gale was killed in what he undoubtedly assumed was less than a 100 percent squeaky clean manner. I mean it’s Jesse who killed him, not Mike. Gus wisely had to assume the worst (his fingerprints) and be ready just in case.
I’m still stunned the gay element did not cross Allen’s mind. As soon as Tio made the comment during the peeing in the pool, I was like, OMG, this explains Gus so well. And then watching him and Max and the scholarship, and the parallel to the gay Gale and his scholarship.
Frankly, as I read the review and saw that Alan did not mention this at all (before reading Alan’s comment here) I thought Alan was being PC. Back in the ’80s, films like Basic Instinct and Cruising had huge protests in SF because of portraying a gay character as a bad guy or girl. I assumed until Alan said the thought hadn’t crossed his mind, he was avoiding a non-PC interpretation – though it was PC back then largely because there were so few gay characters portrayed in film at all. Things have sure changed.
Unless I missed something, there has been no mention on the show that Gale was gay.
OK, there was the Walt Whitman stuff in his journal, and his generally soft demeanor, but otherwise, as far as I know, these are more implications than anything that was overtly said on the show itself.
They’re still implications, and they’re still there.
Gale could very well be just a big geek. I have a lot of friends that are unabashedly hetero that share lots of traits with Gale.
Nothing wrong with seeing extra layers in the show, but I’d be careful with treating them as anything more than pure speculation. Knowing this show, there’s a good chance we’ll never find out anything more about either Gus or Gale’s sexuality.
agreed that nothing has overtly been said to indicate that gale was gay, however…
if gale were gay, and gale & gus were lovers… that would explain why we have gus’ fingerprints in gale’s apartment on a telescope when we never saw that actually happen.
Only Breaking Bad can pull off a 15 minute dialogue completely in Spanish. What an episode.
Yes, I have never been “riveted” w/sub-titles before.
Damn you’re right, that last scene was all in spanish. SO GOOD
HBO Latinamerica just debuted a new show last night, “Profugos” or fugitives. First HBO show from Chile. Max has a true Chilean accent, Ss dropped from the ends of words. Giancarlo’s accent in Spanish is off-putting for me. He is clearly not a native fluent speaker and sounds like a well educated Gringo speaking Spanish. The hard consonants, e.g. the T in “usted” for example. I live in Mexico so maybe it’s more noticeable for me. Anyone else notice this?
To be fair, Spanish is something like his 4th language and he certainly sounds as if he’s fluent in it. I suppose it might have been nice in some ways if they could have found a latino actor to do the Spanish speaking segments with greater credibility, but I wouldn’t trade Esposito’s performance for anything.
@Duncan: Yeah, Wikipedia says Giancarlo Esposito is half Italian and half African American, and was born in Copenhagen, so I would think he was raised speaking English and Italian, and who knows what he picked up along the way. His accent sounds better than mine, and I’ve worked in Mexico, but I’m sure if he doesn’t know Spanish on his own, they coach him to make sure his accent is decent, like Brendan Fraser in Bedazzled. Accents are hard to kick. It’s obviously not Chilean, so I did notice it, but I don’t blame him for it.
@LaurainCabo: Are you sure that Max has a true Chilean accent? Imdb says he’s from Queens. Doesn’t mean he’s not Chilean-American, but they also drop their d’s in the Caribbean, and I would think Puerto Rican or Dominican is more likely for a New Yorker than Chilean. I’m not too familiar with the Chilean accent. Just speculating.
I was wondering if anyone else has been annoyed by Giancarlo’s poor accent. He gets both consonant and vowel sounds wrong and often accents the wrong syllable. When he’s toying with Tio Salamanca about setting up Juan Bolsa, he uses a hard “h” in hacienda. Even though he’s speaking English at the time, it doesn’t sound right from a supposedly native speaker.
I used to watch a Mexican soap opera, “Dos Mujeres Un Camino”, featuring American actor Erik Estrada. Erik has some fluency in Spanish, but his accent is as bad as Giancarlo’s. I watched the final episode of the series at a bar in Mexico with a group of hard core fans, and I asked them how bad they thought Erik’s accent was. They all burst into laughter, saying his awful Spanish was one of the endearing parts of the show.
OK, all aside from the actor’s real background: I’m not a Spanish-speaker but I understand there are at least 3 versions of pronunciation and accent–as spoken in Mexico, as spoken in Spain, and as spoken in sub-cultural areas of Spain. Perhaps South America has others. I forget what you call them, maybe someone knows? TIA.
@Kathy: It kind of depends on what you call “accents,” analogous to the way that many Americans think of “British accents,” but even within England, the Beatles Liverpool accent is very different from the accent in London or Yorkshire, let alone the other areas of Britain (Scotland and Wales). Even the Glasgow accent is very different from the Edinburgh accent to me, and I’m American. Then a lot of people outside of the US think we have one big American accent, but people in New York sound really different than people in Boston, let alone the South (which is also pretty diverse) or the Midwest. Still, there’s a “Standard American” accent like what you hear on TV, and there’s “Received Pronunciation” which is what you hear on the BBC. So when they dub movies into Spanish, they make a neutral Latin American version and a neutral European Spanish version. But that really glosses over the huge differences in Spain (where there are both different LANGUAGES and very distinctive accents of Spanish-think Ireland) and within Latin American. Argentine Spanish (which is spoken in some neighboring countries) you can tell in a minute-Argentina had a lot of immigration from Italy, and I think the Argentine accent sounds like Italian. They have a different word for “you” (“vos”), and they always pronounce y like j, but they’re very good at enunciating all the letters. Caribbean Spanish is also pretty distinctive. They drop their d’s and s’s. People from PR and the DR and Cuba all insist they sound nothing alike, but I think that’s like New Zealanders and Australians saying they’re completely different, or maybe like Scottish and Irish. Central America has its own dialect, but I also don’t know much about it. Then there’s what’s called the Highland American Spanish. It’s spoken in inland Mexico and the Andes and it’s the basis for the TV Spanish-it’s more conservative, and very clear. I also found it easier to understand, in part because they enunciate it more, and it part because it’s what they teach. Chile has its own accent that I don’t know much about, but my friend went there and had trouble with it. It doesn’t get as much attention as the others because they have a smaller population. Sorry for the overly long explanation.
For a television show which can say so much with just the movement of a finger (literally, in this episode), it is really disappointing that the attention to detail regarding the actors’ Spanish has been neglected. As you all state (and I agree wholeheartedly), Giancarlo Esposito can barely get his lines out and it is painful to listen to – he has great difficulty pronouncing the words, the cadences are all off, and it almost sounds like a parody of a gringo trying to speak the language. It takes so much away from the masterpiece of character building Esposito has crafted. Max had nowhere near a chileno accent – it was Caribbean (Puerto Rican, specifically); Tio Hector also has a marked English accent. I will give kudos to Steven Bauer who, while being Cuban-American (I believe), was able to drop the distinctive Spanish of his upbringing and speak a more standardized, Latinoamerican, version of the language. This critique may come off as rather nitpicky but could you imagine a character on screen stating that he is from, say, Alabama … and then he starts talking with the colorful intonation from the Bronx?! That’s how jarring this is on Breaking Bad. You would never get Coppola (père) allowing this (in The Godfather, the central Sicialian spoken by DeNiro and others was almost universally spot on – and, that’s no small feat for non-native speakers). If Gilligan wanted to do an extended sub-titled segment of the show, why did he not take into account that his actors (especially the one playing the main character!) could not pull this off? It subtracted from the real greatness of this episode.
@Juan: Esposito’s Spanish does allow give me pause for a little bit, but I’m always just glad they do it in Spanish at all, because it would be easy to do it in English (on the TV convention that it’s in Spanish, but translated for our sake) or worse yet, English with thick Spanish accents and random words like “Si” and “Uno.” I imagine it’s more jarring for a native Spanish speaker, but I’d compare it to any Arnold Schwarzenegger movie where you say, “Hey, why does the robot have an Austrian accent? Oh well.” I forgive it because Arnold makes a really cool T800, and I forgive it even more here, because Esposito makes a really cool Gus Frings, and he’s a great actor
Agree with the pile-up on Esposito’s implausible Spanish. It is really painful to hear most of the Spanish spoken in the show unless it is the obvious extras like the cleaning ladies who cleaned up and got deported. They did get Max right… an upper-class central Chilean accent.
I know I read somewhere that Esposito finds the Spanish somewhat difficult and has to practice with a dialogue coach.
Oh wait…just found the reference.
I still appreciate that BB is not afraid to do a 10-15 minutes scene in Spanish if it is called for in the story line. A lot of TV shows would not do that.
I’m a native Spanish speaker (Mexico). Frankly, I think Giancarlo Esposito does a good job in Spanish. Yes, it’s obvious that his Spanish is acquired and practiced, but all I need to appreciate his scenes in Spanish is an admiration for his effort and a bit of suspension of disbelief. Mr. Esposito is a fine actor; isn’t it a bit much to expect him to be fluent in Spanish as well?
As to the rest of the Spanish speakers: Juan Bolsa had a central Mexico accent when he should have had a northern Mexico accent. Maximino had what I think is a Venezuelan accent (he was from the coastland for sure), but he did put some sing-songy into his accent to sound Chilean. Tío does not speak Spanish at all; again, all I needed was suspension of disbelief.
The only thing that sort of bothers me is the name of the concern “Los Pollos Hermanos.” It’s a direct translation of “The Chicken Brothers” and it isn’t grammatical in Spanish nor does it make sense. Still, it’s the name and I’ve grown fond of it.
I think Breaking Bad is one of a few shows that can pull a scene that long and important in a foreign language. I’m mexican and it felt weird, a good weird though cause it felt real, except for Espositos accent (just at first, then I got used to it).
JB, i’m your biggest fan cause you watched “Dos mujeres un camino” I never watched it but the theme song is basic for kitch culture here in Mexico.
If it helps anyone swallow Gus’s accent, he’s clearly a well-cultured and educated man of unknown background, even though he (allegedly) originates in Chile. He clearly moved around a lot. Gus, like Giancarlo Esposito, is probably a polyglot who speaks a number of languages and has lived in a number of places; he may not even have been born in Chile (though we know he lived there before Mexico). So while it may not account for what we know to be the accent of a guy who doesn’t really speak Spanish that well, it might at least account for him having a more unusual accent, and not the one you’d expect of a longtime Chilean native and resident.
You also have to bear in mind – he was cast because he’s perfect for the part and brilliant in every respect except for speaking perfectly accented Spanish. And seeing as it’s a show aimed at a US market primarily, I can forgive it this minor trespass.
Hi, I’am from Mexico City. Justa couple of comentaries regarding the spanish. Gus’s accent or spanish is not very good it seems very force.But you can explain it that he really is not Chilean or Mexican. Baur was pretty good, Max has a chilean accent. But for the only one who bothered me is Tio, It is clear he can not speak spanish. Or i do not get what is he trying to sound
Wasn’t Tio in scarface too? He was teh guy who was Sosa’s cleaner of sorts and planted the car bomb torwards the end.
I didn’t recognize Steven Bauer at all, but the second they showed Hector in season two I was smitten.
You are correct about Mark Margolis (Tio) having been in SCARFACE.
As long as we’re talking about Bauer, he might be the seventh best thing in Scarface. I want Loggia!
Yes Mark Margolis played Sosa’s hitman in Scarface
An Emmy-worthy performance by Giancarlo Esposito. That he could pull off such a subtle and yet commanding character as Gus in the present and then be viewed as that vulnerable at the close of the episode is fine acting. A few episodes ago, Gus mentioned to Jesse that he sees something in people. Quite possibly he sees the loyalty Jesse had for Walt and never quite fully realized his with Max.
Gus saying Gale took shortcuts… Hank saying he copied someone’s notes? Hahahaha
Gus made himself look suspicious the moment he heard his prints were found at “a crime scene.” Rather than instantly acknowledging it was Bedecker’s home, he was confused, even though he acknowledged reading about Gale’s murder in the paper soon after. He didn’t come up with his story until the agents mentioned it was a drug-related murder.
Ding-ding-ding!!!
Suppose one of your friends was murdered, under unknown circumstances. The police then call you into a meeting and say ‘your finger prints were found at a drug related homicide’; wouldn’t you have to think for a moment to connect the dots? Hank is right; the problem is that his performance is too perfect, not that there are pauses which an innocent man would not have made.
Was waiting for Hank to pull a Columbo and say, “Oh, just one more thing…what did you and Bedecker dine on at his home?” Seems Gus’ answer would be very telling, given that Hank knows Gale was a healthy eating nut (and Gus may not have known that).
YES YES YES
I was waiting for that, too…
Yeah, I expected the same thing.
I was thinking the same thing!
but u gota think as thorough as gus is…he would have known that bedecker was a vegan…i thought hank might ask what they ate too…but i would expect fring being as smooth and cautious as he is to not get thrown off by that question…too bad we will never know
I completely expected that to be Hank’s question. And if the answer wasn’t tofuburgers on sun-dried spelt buns, old Hank would have been tipped off.
The idea that Gus would not have known that Gale was a healthy-eating nut is beyond absurd. In fact, I suspect they had shared a few meals in their time.
That pool scene was so beautifully shot. Cinematic. No other show in the history of television can hold a candle to BB. Best TV show ever!
Isn’t it so sad that this best, very best show ever will, after this season will be continued a debatable ammount of time? I
Since BB is by far the very best show ever. Why is is after this season it is debatable for it to continue for 8 episodes? It doesn’t make sense loving a show and agreeing it’s the best we know when it’s going to end. Not acceptable. I want to see it for years.
The fact that this show realizes it’s lifespan and seeks to fulfill it, rather than stretching things out for the sake of continuing the show, is part of the reason it is so great. As countless others have stated, I would rather the show end as originally intended, than become watered-down and dragged out due to it’s critical reception.
The fact that this show realizes it’s lifespan and seeks to fulfill it, rather than stretching things out for the sake of continuing the show, is part of the reason it is so great. As countless others have stated, I would rather the show end as originally intended, than become watered-down and dragged out due to it’s critical reception.
It’s a great show but for me it’s 4th best after The Wire, Buffy and Community.
For one thing, it’s not going to be on for 8 more episodes after this season, but for *16* more.
“Not acceptable. I want to see it for years.”
End dates for shows are beautiful.
Can you imagine how much better the Sopranos would have been if David Chase had ended it in 3 years like he wanted to?
Can you imagine how much better Deadwood would have been if Milch had known season 3 was the last? (GRRRRRRR HBOMilch)
Can you imagine how much worse Lost would have been without an end date? (c.f. XFiles, eh.)
What if Joss Whedon had known he only had one season for Firefly?
The only reason Terriers wasn’t the biggest shame in TV history is because they knew the season needed a complete and satisfying arc.
Keeps me on the edge of my seat every week, I really like this season so far.
For real…it’s the only show where you feel like anything can happen and anyone can be killed off.
And, of course, Walt Jr. showed up for a meal.
Don Eladio’s behavior struck me very much like Tuco, but more calm and in control, like the non-meth version.
Any chance that’s Tucos dad?
Gotta be. The mannerisms reminded me exactly of Tuco, especially the laugh at the beginning when we first see him.
We know that Hector is Tuco’s uncle. So that owuld imply that Don Eladio is Hector’s brother.
Eladio is a first name–not a family name. So it’s Don Eladio _____–maybe Salamanca.
OK, hope this doesn’t post twice: Eladio is a first name, not a family name, so his last name would be something else, like–possibly–Salamanca.
To add to what Jan wrote – “Don” is not his first name. It’s an honorofic in Spanish, a little like “Sir”, which is followed by the first name, in this case Eladio. So, if they are in fact brothers, his last name would also be Salamanca.
“That would imply that Don Eladio is Hector’s brother” – No it wouldn’t. Human beings don’t reproduce asexually. If Tuco’s father was a big shot in the organisation that could explain his status north of the border. If his mother was Salamanca’s sister, that could happily explain how his Tio was his Tio.
Duncan, I don’t follow your logic. What does reproducing asexually have to do with anything? It is entirely possible that Hector and Don Eladio are brothers or brothers-in-law. Therefore, its also possible that Tuco is Don Eladio’s son because we already know that Tuco was Hector’s nephew.
Duncan’s point isn’t that they can’t be brothers – it’s that we shouldn’t assume it. Tuco has two parents, not one (because humans don’t reproduce asexually). so his uncle could be his mother’s brother, rather than his father’s brother.
A year sounds right. They got pregnant at the beginning of the series, and the baby couldn’t be more than a couple months old
As I remember it, Skyler’s pregnancy was already showing in the pilot, so I’m not sure why Alan and others think that the show has included her entire pregnancy.
When Hank asked one last question…..
I was positive he was going to ask what dinner was. He knew Gale was a vegan, and I thought for sure he was going to ask Gus hoping that Gus would reply, “We had a sliced steak taco. It was wonderful”
Unbelievable. Esposito was amazing.
Does anyone have an idea as to why Hank didn’t ask what Gale and Gus ate when they met for dinner? Seems like knowing Gale was vegan would be a trap he could certainly set that Gus might not know? Is he keeping an ace up his sleeve?
Gale’s being vegan wouldn’t have stood up in court. The defence would have been screaming circumstantial evidence from the get-go.
It’s not necessarily something that needs to hold up in court. It’s more to give Hank a better idea if Gus is full of it or not. If Gus gave the wrong answer, Hank might have been able to get more support from the DEA for further investigation (politics aside).
It seems pretty likely that Gus knows Gale was a vegan, anyway, and wouldn’t be tripped up by that question.
It would have been a relevant question. You just don’t ask because you think he knows the correct answer or it is not court worthy. I think either the writers dropped the ball on this or maybe they are planning to use it later on and did the ‘one last question’ to mess with us knowing we wanted Hank to ask about what they ate. The vegan part was a major point in Hank’s conclusion that Gus is his man.
It looked to me like Hank wanted give Gus the appearance that he swallowed Gus’s story. Asking what they ate would have revealed that Hank was still suspicious. Asking about Gus’s real name is just another example of how Hank is oblivious how close he has got to Gus. (PS I haven’t seen past this episode yet.)
Yes, Tio was in Scarface. He was Sosa’s hitman/assisination man. Also the guy Tony Montana wacked in the car because he was going to explode the bomb with the Colombian snitch and his family. Tony don’t mess with the kids.
One thing that stood out to me in the flashback, though it’s probably unimportant and unrelated, was how Tio didn’t offer Gus & Max drinks. Perhaps this incident is connected to Gus’ obsessive habit of always providing a vegetable plate at meetings with cartel representatives, trying to show the respect to others that Tio lacked towards him?
Fantastic episode all around though. The season is really shifting into high gear now…
Tio said ” they’ ll get drinks if the boss wants them to” or something to that effect. When the boss told Tio to get them drinks that was the signal to get a gun and shoot gus’ partner. The boss wanted him to have a ” drink”.
Bet you’re right on the mark with that Bill.
So Gus sees himself in Jesse? His partner, Max, was the chemist. Max was the one speaking up for Gus at the meeting, trying to rationalize keeping Gus around. And it was Gus’ reckless behavior that got them in trouble with the Cartel to begin with. And then Max is the one who is killed. Foreshadowing?
“Come on are you gonna make me beg you? Just stick it in there!” I can’t imagine Hank feeling proud of himself for that plea. I don’t know if he’s going to make it all season.
regarding walt’s cancer comment… maybe it’s been less than a year since he’s been in remission and had to get these scans? i don’t know, i know nothing about cancer and it’s treatments…
The rising intensity and tension of this show is truly remarkable. Couple of things here…
1) Was I the only one who felt that Gustavo’s murdered business partner was more of a lover than a friend?
2) Interesting that the more Walt behaves like a weakling towards Gus (at Pollos, talking to the camera) the more enraged control he tries to take of Jesse and the more wrong Walt is.
3) Lastly as a big fan of NBC’s old Homicide series I often wondered what happened to Giancarlo Esposito’s career. Hope it remains on its current upswing.
I don’t get all the gay lovers speculation. Can’t two men share a connection and care for each other without being gay? As for his poolside reaction – if I just saw someone get shot in the head and had to lie there and watch the blood drain from his body I’d be wailing too – even if I didn’t like the guy. Especially if I thought the next bullet was for me.
See above, Sue. There’s clear implication that either a) they were lovers, or b) the Cartel think they are or are otherwise demeaning them by acting as if they are. There are no accidents or coincidences in the script on this show.
I am also glad to see Giancarlo Esposito back in action and he just got cast in ABC’s Once Upon a Time, so we’ll be able to see him when Breaking Bad wraps up for the season.
Referring to two men as gay or lovers is a time-worn way of demeaning them, even if (maybe especially if), it’s not true.
If you’re picking up signs that Gus and Max were lovers, you might be right, but not because Tio makes some reference to them liking seeing his johnson. I don’t think Tio’s comment meant to reveal anything other than the fact that he has no respect for them and he’s trying to make them uncomfortable, pointing out that he thinks they are less than manly.
Easily the best episode of the season! I was awestruck during the Gus backstory and kept rewinding to hear dialogue repeated! I figured about halfway through the conversation that Gus’ chemist was the friend he referenced earlier regarding the scholarship and was just waiting for the big bang (also the foreshadowed blood in the water was a huge hint, as well as Gus’ reference to “sangre por sangre”).
Loved the way they gave Steven Bauer the “back of the head” entrance for honored special guests. If I hadn’t seen his name in the opening credits, I would have fallen off my chair at the reveal! And damned if he didn’t put me in mind of a Mexican Tony Soprano!
The blood in the water was a big foreshadow, as was the warning of extreme violence at the start of the episode. Like the first ep of this season, that was a little bit of a spoiler, since prior to that flashback sequence there was no violence in this episode. I knew it was going to end bloody.
I loved the episode too. However, I’ve liked all the episodes; it would be difficult to watch something like this week’s intensity all the time. Plus, a lot of things that go on are maybe small, but they mean something.
Mike’s assertion that Walt would never see Gus again is pretty weak considering Gus still works at the restaurant and Walt can walk in and see him any time
JK, Gus has so many cameras that he knows when Walt is showing up so he can get lost. Even when he’s there, Walt is told he’s not.
Until today when Mike probably warned Gus what was going on so Gus made it a point to be available to Walt.
Walt knowa Gus is there, his car is in the parking lot. It’s not like Walt couldn’t get to him. All he’d have to do is wait for him to come out.
Except, the last time Walt tried that Gus was nowhere to be seen, and his trip to the Fring residence got a pretty timely phone call telling him to go home.
It seems pretty obvious Gus has pretty tight observation going on Walt and is well-equipped to cut him off at the pass, and obviously WANTED to meet with Walt during the timeframe of this episode. Walt only saw Gus because Gus wanted him to.
Jake, it is pretty heavily implied that Gus is having Walt watched, a/o has the grounds watched, and has his own security. That does not mean Gus is untouchable in the most literal definition, however, Gus’ henchmen are pretty efficient and Walt is probably not nearly smooth enough to pull off a wait-and-bait in the parking lot of Los Pollos Hermanos and kill Gus before one of Gus’ safeguards kicked in, much less realistically do it and not get busted by the Police (if not flat-out killed before, during, or after trying by Gus’ hired henchmen).
This may be a bit of a plot stretch. But with Gus watching Walt on the security cameras on his computer at Los hermanos and Hanks new obsession with mr fring, does anyone think that Hank could “tap” his pc and eventually notice the man in the super lab is Walt? Also if he did find out that Walt is Eissenberg and that all his rehab treatments were being payed for with drug money wouldn’t that impicate Hank in a crime. Maybe I see things that aren’t there because I love this show so much because the plot can always twist this way or that and every time I’m always pleasantly surprised
I was surprised that Gus sits at his Hermanos desk with surveillance videos of the superlab in plain view. The DEA could easily bust into his office, see that, and figure out where the camera is located.
Sorry, just now reading Hail2King. Good point about Hank being part of the crime, since he’s accepting the drug money for his treatments. Hank might very well decide to keep mum if he ever figures it out.
“Is today the day, Hector” – what does that mean?
It seemed to me that was Gus mocking him. The stroke messed with his body so badly, and Gus played off of that. I think he knew that Hector wanted to look him in the eyes, but couldn’t.
Those scenes were so spooky, I really thought that Hector was going to somehow spit in his face any second! It seems that Gus is tormenting him for his own revenge?
It’s possible that Gus is threatening Hector’s life. Is today the day I kill you? Gus knows that Hector is incapacitated and utterly helpless. So Gus will toy with him, letting Hector know that he is so powerless that Gus could kill him quite easily (or Mike could for that matter–just like he who killed one of the cousins in the hospital using a syringe.) And you can just see the fury and frustration in Hector’s face–the drool dripping down his mouth.
I’m with Marshal. I took it to mean, “is today the day that you look me in the eye?”
Well it seemed to center around the “look at me” line. Hector, of course, forced Gus to look at something he didn’t want to see and now lacks the mobility to look in any direction he would like. Gus is taunting him. Perhaps today will be the day that he can perform the simple task of turning to look at the man who is systematically destroying his family.
Well it seemed to center around the “look at me” line. Hector, of course, forced Gus to look at something he didn’t want to see and now lacks the mobility to look in any direction he would like. Gus is taunting him. Perhaps today will be the day that he can perform the simple task of turning to look at the man who is systematically destroying his family.
It means “is this the day I break you”?
No, as other commentators have pointed out, the correct meaning is ‘Is today the day I finally kill you’. Everything else going wrong in his life, Gus (who turns out to have Walt-like pride and need for revenge) returns to Don Salamanca to toy with him and feel in control. I thought they would call back to it in the flashback (Salamanca telling him “one day” after the Don has told him he’s off the hook because of his Chilean connections or something) but absent that it’s the only explanation which makes sense (‘the day I break you’ ‘they day you look me in the eyes’; what are you people on?)
I am totally convinced that these little meetings between Gus and Tio have been going on for a very long time. It doesn’t matter whether you think that he’s toying with killing him or telling him to look in his eyes cause the end result is all just torture no matter which way you “look at it”. I believe these visits are the worst torture someone could endure and a very fitting way of revenge for Gus’ partner being killed, it’s as if death would be merciful so Gus doesn’t allow him the satisfaction of ending his life and instead let’s him remain a vegetable so he can prolong his agony with these little visits. Sweet sweet revenge. You can tell Gus actually gets extreme enjoyment out of his talks with Tio, amazing television!!
We’re on nothing, Duncan. Like many things about the show, this is open to interpretation. Unless you were in the writers’ room or are otherwise connected with the production of the show, keep your pompous remarks out of it. You’re no more right than anyone else.
I think that Gus is messing with Hector in a darker way. Tio’s rage is based on the fact that he’s now, with his nephews gone, incapable of striking back. Gus is saying, “Is this the day”…that you’re going to kill me? “Maybe next time.” Gus is making Hector furious that he didn’t kill him one of the many chances he’s had in the past.
It’s doubtful these meetings have been going on for a while. In season 2, Tio was living in the middle of the desert with Tuco regularly stopping by. He only recently moved to the convalesence home where Gus visited him.
I believe “Is today the day?” refers to Gus killing Hector. He has him at his mercy and can bump him off any time, and he’s letting the man know that. “Maybe next time” means “keep stewing in your own juices here, keep being afraid and powerless [which parallels Gus with Tio’s foot on his face at the pool side] – I’ll kill you when I’m sick of tormenting you.” The “look at me” was also a bit of torture but unrelated to “Is today the day? …Maybe next time.”
As for death being some form of “release” for Hector, don’t make the mistake of assuming you know the mind of a character who we have spent so little time with, and heard not one line of dialogue from in his current state. He doesn’t seem like a rational, mature individual. He seems like he could well be a man who would cling to the last scraps of his existence and boil inside at the unfairness of it, while willing it to go on and on nonetheless.
I thought “Is today the day” was about killing Hector, yeah.
In the first scene, Gus says something like “You know what happens if we go blood-for-blood.” Then he points out that the Cartel has been violating the truce.
In the last scene, Gus says (again, paraphrased), “It looks like the truce may be over. Is today the day?”
If death were a release that Tio Hector wanted, then couldn’t he have had his two sons legally remove him from the place and then kill him when they visited him last season?
You knew someone was going to be killed poolside. And figured it had to be Gus’ partner but they pull it off in such a masterful and suspenseful way. Kept me on edge of seat.
No one mentioned this, so maybe I’m off base, but my interpretation of Gus telling Tio “is today the day?”is him basically torturing Tio by saying “is this the day I’m going to get revenge and kill you? and then he just walks out leaving Tio with the constant threat that Gus could kill any time.
That’s exactly what it is. Gus wants Tio living every day knowing that it could be his last, and one day it will be. At his hand.
I think Tio WANTS to die, but Gus maintains all the power. Tio is suffering and Gus controls that suffering in such a way as to prolong his agony. The definition of revenge……
If Tio wanted to die he could get someone from the cartel to kill him, I imagine. He could have had Tuco or the cousins kill him. Nah, I think he’s clinging desperately to his miserable life, and as bad as it is, he still doesn’t want to die. So Gus dangling this threat over his head is torture very similar to what Walt has been going through this season.
i think this goes back to the cartels ultimatum. tio is a prisoner and gus has him hidden in this old folks home. the cartels ultimatum is give tio back or else, to which gus “of course said no.” gus was willing to pay $50m to keep tio and now he is willing to go to war over keeping him in revenge for max.
I don’t think that’s the case, Paul. Would Gus really pay $50 MILLION just to keep his revenge on Tio going? I agree with another commenter from last week’s episode…the Cartel wants Walt, and Gus is willing to pay that amount to keep him as his own employee.
SO much to contemplate here. Answers to some classic speculation: who called Hank, Merkert not a mole, Hank clueless about Walt. Loved seeing a young, scared and vulnerable Gustavo. Waiting patiently for back story on Mike. Leaving police force, joining Gus. How? Why?
I’d rather not know Mike’s backstory. I just want him to continue to be the smooth, efficient beautiful killing machine that he is!
“You’re not the guy. You’re not capable of being the guy. I had a guy, and now I don’t. You’re not the guy!” told me pretty much everything I need to know about Mike. :-)
You know what is crappy? How Gus takes up one of the best parking spots in the lot of Pollow Hermanos. How rude for a manager to do!
The one “complaint” I’ve had about the show since Gus appeared (almost like a plot hole) is the motivation of Gus, himself. Although I ‘forgave’ what I thought was the implausibility of his character simply because it made great storytelling (and I am a very willing participant at suspending disbelief) it has nevertheless always nagged at the back of my mind.
And that is….here is this successful man with a thriving fast food business (and other ventures) who works constantly at being owner/manager to the point of helping clean up and serving customers and also being a pillar of the community. His business, in and of itself, would give him a very comfortable living and also respect.
So why the massive undertaking of Drug Kingpin? He drives a 10 year old Volvo station wagon, lives in a comfortable, but not ostentatious, house and shows no real trappings of wealth whatsoever.
But, now…after this episode…we find out ‘What Makes Gussie Run’?
REVENGE!
I am as satiated and satisfied as if I just had a wonderful, zesty Los Pollos Hermanos chicken dinner.
Kudos to all.
Chris, you the same person who commented last week that Gus is very greedy by installing handicap accessible ramps at the restaurant, enabling Hank and Walt Jr. to show up? In any case, it’s bad form for business owners to park in one of the prime customer spaces.
Is it just me, or has Walt become insufferable. I think he’s the only character I no longer root for. I root for Gus over Walt at this point
You are not the only one. After his little speech, I’m just so done with him. It is a loathing beyond any I have felt for any other character.
How amazing is this show that in one episode the audience will swing 180 degrees and feel empathy for Gus?
That’s what struck me after this episode. Walt HAS been the anti-hero of this show through the first 3.5 seasons. But after this episode that role could now be flipped on a dime & there are actually multiple candidates to overtake the anti-hero role here – Gus of course, Jesse – if he takes Gus & Mike’s side & ends up killing the insufferable Walt at some point, & even Mike – if for some reason Gus gets killed & Mike takes over the business, as he is the one with the most knowledge of how the business works.
Hey, Walt, there’s no rock show … LOL
This is so incredibly important. Anybody else seeing a situation where Gus just cannot make himself kill Jesse because of what happened to Max? And I think the lovers thing is a bit off base, I think we were totally meant to get a Walt/Jesse vibe from them.
Also wondering if it came down to it, if Walt would kill Hank instead of letting him apprehend Gus. It would be a heck of a lot easier for Walt to give that laced cigarette to Hank instead of Jesse giving it to Gus.
Fantastic episode, finally gave some much needed development to Gus, making us sympathize and see his motivation.
Yeah, I thought the same about the Walt/Jesse vibe. Only with Gus as Jesse and Max as Walter alternating pleading/demanding
If at some point Walt “develops” or devlves to the point of killing Hank, he’s not there yet at all. Note the impassioned defense Walt gave to Gus on behalf of Hank – trying to protect him from being taken out by Gus. And now, the timetable for killing Gus is speeded up.
no comment on that sparkly shirt that Jesse was wearing when Walt showed up at his apartment; noticed that they are still showing the video game placement; and, so Jesse has a rinky-dink cell phone (as do I) but I don’t think a text shows up as new after it has been read … starting to overthink the plot
You are correct about the message showing when once read. Jessee shirt was really over the top For sure I thought wALT was going to ask “and what in the world are you wearing Jessee?
I thought the same thing about the text. I have the rinky dinkiest of cell phones and it would not show up as new once read.
Maybe they were trying to distract people with his horrible shirt so less people would pick up on the text message thing..Because really, that might be the worst shirt I have ever seen in a show that does not take place in the 70s to mid 90s.
Yeah, i also thought that. And it explains jesse’s look after he opens the phone… he knows walt read the message.
has anyone an idea what the message itself was about? it seem jesse tried to meet gus for other reasons, following a plan of his own…
why didn’t Gus keep the GPS thing on the car and just stay away from the laundromat/meth lab? removing it would arouse suspicion from hank, right? or is he going to put it back on later?
I thought the implication would be that it fell off the car in the parking lot as Walt’s installation failed — even though he double-checked it …
He’ll put it back on later.
He attached it to the back of a trash bin, so it’ll look like the car was at the restaurant the whole time; meanwhile, Gus will be busy taking care of his other business.
He’s taking it off when he wants to go somewhere off the grid. That’s why he left it somewhere instead of throwing it away.
Gus didn’t remove the GPS, he just transferred it from the car to the trash can. That way, it would look like Gus hadn’t left the restaurant.
I figured he’d put it back on. He does not want Hank to know that he went to visit Hector. Just remove it — leave it at the restaurant — go torment Hector. Then come back and put it back on the car. Simple. This will cover his tracks better than if he removed it altogether. The GPS will show him going to work, then home, then to some fund-raiser at some hospital, etc., etc. He’ll just take it off when he’s doing drug kingpin business.
I’d like to hear more speculation on Gus’ ties to Chile. Do we think that he was in with Pinochet or the government in some way? Is he related to another trafficker in Chile? I’m curious to hear theories.
Generalissimo — from season 3 where Hector is on the phone before he teaches the nephew a lesson. Gus was part of Pinochet’s “cartel”
Gus has been referred to as “generalissimo”. Therefore, I believe that he was involved with Pinochet rather than a drug trafficker in Chile.
I am in awe at the encyclopaedic knowledge some people have of this show. I recently re-watched Season 3 and that flashback phone conversation never entered my mind upon hearing Gus was something important in Chile. As Gale would say, I doth my hat to you!
If Gus was involved at a high level in the Pinochet regime, that would explain why Don Edlaio told him that the reason he killed Max and not him is that he knows who Gus is. Also, why there is no record of him in Chile.
I forgot “Miss Daisy with binoculars”
Did anyone else catch the reference to “The Soprano’s?”
A commenter mentioned something about how we never Gus’ wife or children.
I’m wondering if it’s related to Gus’ comment during the interview about Pinochet’s regime being noted for its human rights violations. One of the hallmarks of Pinochet’s regime was the “disappearing” of perceived enemies of the state, especially in the immediate aftermath of the coup. I wonder if that could why there’s no records of Gus in Chile.
Possibly either Gus and his family were marked for disappearance, or Gus carried out human rights abuses (although his shock at the cartel killing Max and his subsequent coolness about death suggests not)
Or, as another commenter pointed out, Gus may in fact be gay.
We never see his family because he doesn’t have one.
For me, this episode clearly illustrated one of my personal beliefs when it comes to making quality television: while great stories can and should surprise their viewers through intricate and original actions and plots, ultimately, it’s all about the execution.
Going into the scene with Gus, Max, and the Cartel around the pool, I knew with absolute certainty that Max was going to die (in brutally graphic fashion, given the violence warning before the start of the episode) and Gus was going to be forced to watch so that the cartel could hammer home their message about who was in charge. Yet as the scene unfolded before my eyes, the tension was palpable, the dialogue was electric, and the shock and devastation Giancarlo Esposito projected felt totally organic and consistent with a character that up to that point we’d only seen as ruthlessly efficient and cold. Essentially, watching the scene made me temporarily forget what I already knew was going to happen and allowed me to appreciate it as an uninitiated viewer might have. Few dramas on television have the resources, the patience, and the creative and technical personnel to achieve this effect, but Breaking Bad is one of them, and that’s one of the reasons it’s my favorite show currently airing.
I say this because I just came from reading a review of this episode up on another popular entertainment website, and the reviewer (who, it should be noted, grades Breaking Bad episodes by a scale separate from other shows) claims that the scene with Gus at the pool left her cold because, at the risk of oversimplifying her argument, she knew what was going to happen. She goes on to say that she wasn’t sure that the impact of revealing Gus’s past would have been any more potent if it had simply been alluded to or recounted during the present day. Personally, I thought it was essential that we got to see it unfold, and not just because I can’t think of an organic situation within the show where Gus would ever divulge this story to anyone (even if he had the chance to recount it to Tio, who was there to see it happen, it just doesn’t seem like something Gus would ever do). Other shows – Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones are two examples that come immediately to mind – make liberal use of the “reveal of backstory and character through exposition or allegory” technique, and for those shows, it works very well. Breaking Bad, however, is predicted much more on revealing information visually and through non-verbal cues. On the rare occasions when the show makes use of the extended reminiscence – see Mike’s relating of his encounter with the wife-beater in “Half Measures” – there’s a clear reason for us to be receiving that information third-hand in the present, namely the influence that information will have on the characters involved at the moment or a short time later (Walt takes the “no more half measures” lesson quickly to heart – too much so for Mike’s taste). Even knowing beforehand that the Gus that we know was born out of watching Max end up dead in a pool of blood, I am still thankful that we actually got to see the seeds of that transformation being sewn, and the creative powers of this show were able to present in such a dynamic and engaging style. Anything else would have been, in my personal opinion, a cheat.
Alfred Hitchcock had a famous thought about building suspense…two characters are talking and there’s a bomb about to go off under the table. They are oblivious, but we know it’s there, so it’s suspenseful for the audience. Even though we knew Max was going to be killed, Gus and Max had no idea, and that’s what made it suspenseful. Agree, that reviewer doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
Actually that reviewer writes some pretty sharp reviews of Breaking Bad. I don’t necessarily agree with her assessment of the pool scene but in her defense she writes very good reviews on the show each week.
Jared, you certainly wrote a very long ‘essay’ ON what most dedicated fans already know. Breaking Bad is brilliant, enough said. enjoy it while it lasts. I am so dedicated to viewing this, when I lost my electric from Hurricane Irene, I drove to someones house only one day after it aired. I was ndevastated I couldn’t watch it when it aired.
Yes most dedicated fans know that already, but it’s always nice to hear someone express it so well :)
This is referring, I assume, to the recap on the AV Club. I read it as well and had the same reaction. I would also call up Roger Ebert’s dictum: “It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it’s about it.” Twisty, turny, surprising plots are hard to create without flirting with ludicrousness or blatant artifice. It’s hard because anyone who reads and watches a lot of fiction knows the basic rules of drama and storytelling, and is familiar with all the common devices and character motivations. If you have a basically simple construction like “Breaking Bad” with a few main characters with fairly clear objectives, how often is the plot of that show really going to blow your mind? This isn’t “Lost.” What separates and distinguishes “Breaking Bad” is the style and care with which it delivers the goods – how great it looks, the tension it builds, the atmosphere it creates, and so forth. The occasional surprise in the plot is just icing for me.
Also: re-watch the flashback to the pool again. Uncle Tio is already exhibiting many symptoms of his upcoming stroke.
He holds the shot glass in his right hand, then places his left hand on his right wrist to lift it up.
And before he gets up to walk over to the bar, his face is contorted, showing that he’s lost control of his facial muscles (the FACE technique).
Correction: it’s the FAST pneumonic device:
[en.wikipedia.org]
To contextualize this I’m a doctor in the UK. I thought that the symptoms we saw from Hector in the flashback showed that he had at least one stroke early in his life and that he was left with facial and right arm weakness. The FAST pnemonic is a tool to encourage the public to present to hospital as soon as possible if they have symptoms of stroke. This is because advances in management of stroke mean that early treatment can prevent or reduce the long term impact of a stroke.
I think Hector had at least one stroke in middle age prior to the date of this flashback and then has had more by the present day timeline of the series. A single stroke does give a higher risk of further strokes.
That’s too bad, I was hoping we’d find out Gus caused the stroke somehow.
I always find it amazing to see Mark Margolis play the old, infirmed Hector as well as the young Hector and then remember he also played the Greek owner of the diner where Kate Winslet’s Mildred Pierce got her waitress job and sold her pies earlier this year.
He also played mob boss Antonio Nappa on OZ and David Duchovny’s dad on CALIFORNICATION. The man gets around!
Was there any significance to the “Have You Seen This Man?” poster that Gus was looking at waiting for his interview?
That’s Victor.
Gus’s does not speak Spanish as a native speaker would.
Maybe because Giancarlo Esposito was born in Denmark.
I noted this above, and it really put me off in this episode with the lengthy exchange en espanol. The hard consonants set my teeth on edge with inauthenticity. Moreover, he makes no attempt at a Chilean accent at all – dropped Ss a la Max. Thanks for the info about his Danish birth. That explains it. The consonants are the hardest part to get down, to soften enough, when you come from a germanic-based language like English or Danish. Still, I wish he could do a bit better at it. Of course it doens’t bother me enough to want a native speaker with a better accent instead of Giancarlo. But given his poor accent, what is the point in doing the entire scene in Spanish? It makes it more difficult for English-only viewers, and makes it very distracting for those of us who also speak Spanish.
I was wondering about that. I don’t speak any Spanish but even I could tell his Spanish was different and seemed less fluid than everyone else’s.
Young Gus’s Spanish seemed much better than present day Gus’s Spanish but it still didn’t sound fluent.
Favorite line in tonight’s ep, from Mike re: Hank: “He’s Miss Daisy with a pair of binoculars.”
There is one piece of the overall story line where I am having problems suspending disbelief. Surely Gus has bugged Jesse’s home? He has the cameras set up in the lab. Mike bugged Skyler’s home so they could listen to her. It would be so easy for Mike to install something in Jesse’s home since everyone hanging out there was tweaked all the time. So is Walt too stupid to even consider this?–he has a conversation and more with Jesse in Jesse’s house about killing Gus. Why does Walt not consider the possibility that he could be overheard in Jesse’s house plotting against Gus? Maybe Gus is aware of the situation already and we will find this out later? But still….Walt seems terribly dumb. How on earth could he ever become a boss as you need to be steps ahead of everyone at all times?
I was thinking the same exact thing tonight – Mike’s been in Jessie’s place, probably bugged it while he was there.
I wondered the same thing….
Same here. So if it’s not bugged, sloppy on the part of VG. If it is bugged, sloppy on the part of Walt and maybe, Jesse too.
Certainly sloppy on Walt and Jessie’s part. Perhaps this is why Mike puts Jessie in charge of making coffee at the meeting and gives him a gun (loaded w/ blanks?) — to see if he is really motivated to try something?
I think Walt should also be suspicious that Gus has had a tracker installed in the Aztec, since Mike always knows where to find him.
Anybody else notice that Tio was watching the late, lamented “Big Joe” polka show from the RFD Channel? Great show in the so-bad-it’s-good tradition.