‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘I See You’: Say hi to the badder guy

“Everyone knows who Pablo Escobar is, and nobody knows about the guys who brought him down.” -Walter Jr.
After last week’s insanely suspenseful parking lot shootout, “Breaking Bad” dials back on the intensity for most of “I See You,” a quiet but still dramatic hour in which the characters spend a lot of time waiting: Jesse for Walt to get back to the Walt-cave so they can begin cooking; Gus for the dominoes to fall in his plot to eliminate the Cousins and their cartel boss; and Walt, Skyler, Walter Jr., Marie and a virtual army of local cops and DEA agents for news of Hank’s recovery from the shootout and the surgery that followed.
We were introduced to the Cousins in the season’s opening minutes(*), which implied they would be this year’s major villains. Instead, both are now dead – Marco killed by Hank’s magic bullet, Leonel by some kind of lethal injection by Mike the fixer – and the master villain is clearly Gus. We knew Gus was much smarter than Walt or Jesse or Saul, but to be able to take out the Cousins and Juan from the cartel in one fell swoop? That’s some Michael Corleone setting all Family business stuff there, and Tio was absolutely right in his younger years to warn his colleagues against getting into business with “the chicken man.” By episode’s end, anyone who threatens Gus is dead, and Walt has been warned just how much Gus knows about him and how much power that knowledge gives him.
(*) In a scene that was eerily, awesomely echoed here when Leonel, now a double-amputee, dove out of his hospital bed and began crawling towards Walt, determined to finish the job he and Marco started south of the border, only to be stopped by Gomey and his buddies. Overall, “I See You” was a much more contemplative episode than “One Minute,” but that? That was seriously hardcore.
Hank, after his moment of triumph with the Cousins, is off-camera for most of the episode, and unconscious the few brief times we see him, but his absence dominates the proceedings. Everyone’s worried for him. Hs DEA boss feels guilty for having taken his gun away. Walt feels guilty because he realizes that, as Marie accused in what she later admits was an irrational moment, this is largely his fault. Even Walter Jr. – who’s gotten better fathering over the last few years from Hank than from Walt over the same span – feels guilty for never cracking open the book his uncle gave him.
And it’s in that discussion of “Killing Pablo,” and the line quoted above, that I feel like Hank is going to come out of the surgery okay, and soon be back on Heisenberg’s trail. Hank was mainly comic relief in the first season, but the writers and Dean Norris have really deepened the character and made him crucial to the show. I don’t know if Hank will actually be the one to bring Walt down (assuming anyone ever does), but I believe we’re meant to know the man chasing him almost as well as we know Walt himself.
Hank’s shooting, meanwhile, gives Walt entree back into his family’s life. In the hospital, he’s still treated as Marie’s brother-in-law, and Jr’s father, and Skyler even falls asleep on his shoulder at one point, and seems untroubled when she wakes up in that position.
Speaking of Skyler, though, while I liked seeing Marie unload on Walt – the second episode in a row where Walt has had to stand in a hospital room and be called out for all the misery he’s caused (and the second in a row where we see his eyes acknowledge that his accuser is correct) – and also liked Walt briefly calming her down with the story of the green lights on the day of his cancer surgery, Skyler’s behavior throughout this episode seemed odd to me. The character’s been taken to a place where she’s accepted the fact of Walt’s drug career but still despises it and hates what it’s done to her family, yet she’s the one defending Walt from Marie’s attack? And she only starts to seem troubled to be in her ex’s presence when she catches him preparing to lie to her about who was on the courtesy phone? That didn’t jibe with what we’ve seen of Skyler lately. If the idea was that she was making nice because she felt her sister and son needed all the moral support they could get, that didn’t come across (surely, she could have told him that while they were away from the other two).
And while everyone else of note is at the hospital fretting over Hank, Jesse provides some comic relief as he turns the Walt-cave into a playground, putting lots of the equipment to uses they were not designed for. But after the display Gus put on here, it’s clear playtime is over. Walt and Jesse need to get cooking again, and fast. Gus may seem less dangerous on the surface than Krazy-8 or Tuco and his family, but he is smarter, has a wider reach, and here proves to be just as deadly.
I imagine Walt is a crucial piece of Gus’s plan to break free of the cartel, but if he can’t produce and keep Jesse in line, I can imagine Gus sending Mike to take care of those two – and in a way neither will see coming.
And even if they do stay in line, there’s still Hank. I figure the next time Walt’s surrounded by so many law-enforcement officers, things aren’t going to be nearly as chummy.
Some other thoughts:
- Gale gets unceremoniously banished from the Walt-cave – and Walt again proves to be an inept, transparent liar in his excuses even before Jesse shows up to horrify both Gale and Walt. Great “My god, what have I done?” expression from Bryan Cranston in that sequence.
- Once again, we see Walt become obsessed with fixing something that doesn’t belong to him. Earlier this season, he skimmed trash out of the apartment building pool, and here he spends a few moments correcting an imbalanced set of table legs with a magazine subscription card. I don’t even want to imagine what he does if he sees peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at other people’s homes.
Great episode tonight. I agree that there was much less action in this week’s episode, but I thought it was important to see just exactly how connected and dangerous Gus is. The relationship between Gus and Walt doesn’t seem like it will end well.
The crawling scene in the hospital was already creepy enough, but now that you’ve linked it to the initial scene where they crawled to Santa Muerte, I get even more chills.
As for Skyler, I don’t know if Skylar was that out of character at the hospital. She wouldn’t know just how much Walt is to blame for the Cousins going after Hank, and even so, Hank was the one who killed Tuco, so it’s not like his actions have no connection as to why the Cousins would want to come down on him. I was getting a bit irritated with Marie anyway and while she has a right to feel angry, her husband is a DEA officer, so he does have a risky job. And it was Hank’s obsession with Jessie Pinkman that lead to his suspension and him not having a gun, which Marie conveniently ignored. I think that there is still some residual affection for Walt on Skylar’s part, and Marie’s blaming of him for everything was a bit too much, even if Skylar did know everything the audience knows.
I think like everyone else in the show, Skylar is conflicted with her feelings for Walt.
On the one hand, we get Skylar dismissing Walt’s feeble attempt at lying about who’s calling, letting us (and Walt) know she’s not buying it again.
On the other, we see Skylar defending Walt in front of Marie. Whether it’s out of no wanting Walt’s cover to be blown, her genuine mixed feelings on Walt and her marriage, the fact that perhaps she really didn’t think Walt had anything to do with it (hey, she thought Walt was dealing marijuana to begin with!), or her own guilt at having kept Walt’s secret, we don’t know.
Since we ended on a shot of Skylar sleeping on Walt’s shoulder, which seems optimistic, I’m guessing things might actually improve a little on Walt’s family front. (Which would bring the Skylar portion of the story back into the episode now that the Cartel stuff is over – for now. Now it’s Gus and the family!)
I just loved Gale and Walt’s faces when Jesse strolls in. Especially Gale’s WTF,JAZZ?! face, hee!
I kind of love that on both Mad Men and Breaking Bad, zipper songs are IN. :D
Agree this was a much slower-paced episode, which was needed after last week. Two things: I loved the way Gus let Walter know he was caught in his lies. Also, did anyone else think the Cousin crawling on the floor was eerily turtle-like?
It’s slower paced, but definitely on par with the quality of the last few episodes. For me, the fact that Walt is beginning to realize just who Gus is and what he might be capable of, was a huge, huge reveal. Before this episode, Walt didn’t even know the Cousins were running about ABQ trying to kill him! Walt knows he’s kind of screwed now with Gus as well – given just how easy it would be for Gus to hurt him (through his family) should Walt’s word of getting 400 pounds of product in next week doesn’t pan out. All in all, a treat to watch Gus and Walt have their big talk amidst a room full of cops and DEA agents.
And then that scene where Walt is with Hank’s police gang going up that elevator to meet Leonal, of who Walt didn’t even know, let alone realize that this guy wanted to kill him for weeks now. I knew nothing would happen, but my heart pounded just as much as it did in last week’s.
Gus, not Walt, was paying Gale. Now Walt is paying 50% of everything he’s due to earn – $1.5. million – to Jesse. he needed to appease Jesse and get him off Hank’s case, OK. And he felt bad. But why couldn’t Gale have stayed, paid by Gus as before? Jesse is a dork, and spent the whole day dicking about because there was nothing he could do. Gale could have kept the place running perfectly. Walt could have invented some story to keep them all happy. I guess there was no way he could explain to Gus why he needed Jesse unless it was that Gale was supposedly incompetent. But Gus already knows that’s not true- he’s too smart. He was probably getting reports from Gale. So he could have pretended to accept whatever cockeyed story Walt could invent for needing Jesse, without dropping Gale.
Walt was promised $3 million himself, but he decided to give half to Jesse (for probably-not-all-that-altruistic reasons).
I can see why Walt has no desire to keep Gale around – his only argument for bringing Jesse in the first place (since Gus doesn’t like dealing with druggies) was that Gale didn’t fit, so Walt might not have wanted to drop Gale, but he needed to in order to bring Jesse in (so he won’t blow his cover). He can’t have both Jesse and Gale.
Walt never needed Jesse. He probably didn’t even need Gale. He brought Jesse in as partner in order to persuade Jesse — at Skylar’s request — to drop his pursuit of revenge against Hank.
That’s what he’s paying $1.5 million for.
“Jesse is a dork, and spent the whole day dicking about because there was nothing he could do. Gale could have kept the place running perfectly.”
Likely Jesse could have gotten something done. Perhaps not gotten as far as Gale, who set up the whole lab, but we have seen that he’s made some progress in understanding the process.
He “spent the whole day dicking around,” though, because Walt him to. Walt also tore into Gale after Gale’d gotten a few steps ahead of him, so presumably he’d have told Gale also to do nothing until he got there.
Great episode. Pretty slow paced, but might have done more to advance the story more than any of the others this season.
This was an excellent episode. When it comes to Gus, “be afraid, be very afraid.”
I knew that if Gus was going to be that bold with the Cousins, that he’d either have to have a scapegoat for the order, or that he’d have to go the full Corleone. I just didn’t figure he’d be that bold to take the extra step of showing Walter it’s never, ever a good idea to lie to your boss about an event that’s been in the news.
Walter could have told the truth, and given Gus a reason to continue his trust, but no — he gave him corporate excuse bullshit, and Frings slapped him down hard. Gus also demonstrated to Walter the impossibility of bringing him down through turning state’s evidence — everyone who took a free drumstick’s his bitch, and any retaliation Walter decides to take puts everyone in his life — EVERYONE — in Gus’s gunsights.
It’s gratifying when an actor, like Groener as The Mayor, steps up from a quiet place to go full Big Bad, without any strain shown. If the Academy’s watching, Giancarlo Esposito might give Aaron Paul competition this Fall. He hasn’t had the showy scenes, but his consistency’s remarkable, no matter what ugly things Gus does.
[Wow. If no one comments after you, you can still edit a post — nice.]
Just wanted to add that the scene just before the Cousin’s crawl was the scariest — a posse going up to his room, ready to smother him, save for that nasty petechial hemmoraging evidence. Their hatred, and the reminder of the fall of Escobar, is a reminder to Walter is that his relationship with Jesse puts him in their gunsights, no matter how the investigation places blame on Hank’s shooting on the Cartel.
Gus had to go to the hospital anyways. By bringing the food, he was able to get all the cops away from the door of the remaining cousin. This cleared the way for the fixer to go and poison him.
I didn’t see any reason for Walt to lie about Hank. He could have simply told Gus that his brother in law had been shot and he was at the hospital. Walt was nervous that Gus would find out about his DEA connection, but Walt did not need to mention why Hank had been show. He could have just told the truth.
Alan, Good luck here on the new site– I’m catching up on several series via Netflix, and good to go back to read your thoughts many years after the original airings.
Couple thoughts:
1) The new Jesse is evil, but only evil Jesse could have gotten out a delicious line like “tell your brother-in-law to head toward the light”!
2) Stupid me, at first I couldn’t understand why Walt was lying to Gus about the delay at the lab, knowing that lackey way going to tell Gus there was clowning around. I guess not the time to admit your relation is DEA. However, the strangest “jump cut” to me was when Walt knew Gus was coming, but decided to stick around the family area instead of taking a chance Gus wouldn’t figure out the connection (although having a Walter White Jr. as a son probably doesn’t help!). I assume Walt, not knowing the strong police ties and being self-absorbed figured The Chicken Man wanted to see him?
3) The Walt monologue at the hospital restaurant was classic Walt. 95% turning the tragedy about him (like being the victim of a broken car window for weeks), then when he’s done and sees the reaction, you have no idea if he always planned the “half the man” ending or as a pathological personality improvised it with no real feeling to fit normal behavioral norms.
4) The face on Hank’s partner’s face through the window when Stump Cousin crawls on the floor was priceless!
5) What did everyone think of the interaction between Gus and Hank’s boss? On one hand, I’m not sure if the boss is really the Deep Throat caller from last episode and works with/for Gus as brazenly as they chatted. On the other hand, it seemed odd that the boss essentially set-up Gus almost perfectly to talk about both Hank and Walt in the waiting room, which I think Gus was happy to telegraph his knowledge to Hank in that forum.
I didn’t get that the Boss was in Gus’s pocket. It seems that Gus could have specifically asked to see the family to tell them about the $10,000 he was going to offer. Also, it doesn’t seem like the Hank meeting mention was set up, Gus mentioned that he had met Hank and DEA Boss simply elaborated about when that occurred.
First time commenter, long time reader:
1) Gilligan and the team really create an engaging, suspenseful episode — all packed in to one 36-or-so hours around the hospital. Obviously, not as edge-of-your-seat-type suspense as the last two eps, but still ranks relatively high on my favorite list.
2) What, exactly, is the deal between Mr Frings and the Mexican drug cartel? I apologize for my apparent ignorance, but I can just simply not remember…Clearly it dates back to the prologue scene from last week, but whats the connection? Gustavo sends meth across the border? They exchange drug-for-drug? Supplies?
I think in general, the Cartel supplies Gus with drugs, and Gus distributes. The Cartel has their own distribution operations (see Tuco and before him, Tio Don Salamanca) but they farm out some of that work to Gus. They probably got other business interests together but that should be the gist.
Now it seems like Gus’ plan is to strike out on his own with Walt’s meth/recipe.
As I recall, Gus doesn’t distribute in the Albuquerque area. After Tuco was killed, Hank and his crew noticed that the “blue meth” of Heisenberg was no longer on the streets there, but was instead appearing in Arizona and elsewhere in nearby states.
So as I see it, Tuco and Gus were essentially at the same level in the distribution network, though with different geographic territories.. Tuco, though, had an uncle how had a longer, and perhaps deeper, relationship with the Cartel bosses.
Gus also, in his first move to extend Hank’s life, pointed out that he’s always used local suppliers to supplement the stock that he gets directly from the Cartel and that his being able to do that was part of their agreement.
But now, there’s a local supplier who puts out a better product. So, why does Gus need the Cartel?
He doesn’t. But he can’t just walk away from them; he needs to knock them effectively out of way. That was the goal of his maneuvering: lock in the improved production source, and eliminate or at least minimize the Cartel’s ability to interfere within his territory.
Trying to figure out this Facebook connect thing. I just made the last comment in this string (starting with “As I recall…”) but unlike my prior ones it doesn’t link to my FB account. So, sorry for this, but I want to try a test to see why that is.
This is the first recap I’ve read on the new site, and I always used to depend on your RSS feed for your astute insight on my favorite shows… Unfortunately, the new RSS feed is just a partial post. Is there by any chance another feed with full posts?
(Sorry that this question is off topic)
Does anyone know how many episodes they ordered for season 3?
Thanks.
Jesse is clearly back off the wagon, right? I know someone suggested it in the comments to last week’s episode, and his behavior tonight seemed to confirm that, to me at least.
I’m pretty sure that if Jesse was using again, we’d see it.
I was kind of disappointed to see Jesse revert back to silly Jesse, as he was in the first season and the second season, instead of the wannabe “bad guy” that we saw before Hank tried to put his fist through his head repeatedly.
I don’t think he’s using. Remember the huge pain he had at the hospital to put his shirt on in the beginning. Probably not an issue if he did decide to take pills (and presumably, move on from there).
What I got with his clowning around was deep down, he really likes the process of making good meth, despite his outward focus on revenge and money. Cooking meth seems to be the one thing he’s been successful at in life, and I think he really was enjoying the new equipment setting to apply his trade. That’s why he was at least in a good mood to play around a bit rather than get all bitter while he waited for Walt– he really wanted to get started for a change!
I’m pretty sure Jesse is still clean. Remember last week they said that he was even refusing his pain meds.
I thought Jesse had maybe indulged some in the lab, while he was bored waiting. He did seem high to me, for sure, in that scene and there was probably some product there somewhere.
-Trilby
I thought at first that Jesse was sampling the product in the lab, then I realized he was just being an idiot.
Although Gus seems cold for the way he handled Tuco’s cousins and the cartel boss…..I think we all need to remember that the Cartel member/cousins kinda brought it upon themselves. At their business meeting earlier this season the cartel boss basically told Gus that it didn’t matter what Guys really wanted….the cousins would probably kill Walter anyway. So Gus had to make a plan.
really great episode
Tried to connect from FB but an error occured. ANYHOO…
I believed it was Gus who made the call at first, until I watched it again. It was Hank’s boss’s deep voice and cadence that jumped out at me. Yes the phone call was blocked and the voice was run through a harmonizer. Who has that phone technology? The DEA. Also, I’m a fan of the Stern Show. When Howard uses the harmonizer, you still know who’s voice belongs to who.
Technical stuff aside and show logic evidence: How did Hank’s boss know Hank shouldn’t get his hopes up but the rumor was Jessie wasn’t “pressing charges”? The only ones who knew Jessie took Walt’s deal were Walt, Gus and presumably Saul and Saul’ bagman (Name?). Hank’s boss shouldn’t have been able to tell him the word in the pipeline is Jessie’s backing off unless he’s in Gus’s pocket which was reinforced by the Pollos Hermanos hospital vigil catering and the reveal of sponsorship and DEA relationship and hiding in plain sight pounding us over the head that my theory is correct thing.
Exhibit B: All last season, as Hank closed in on Heisenberg, Hank’s boss was too happy to send him to El Paso, where Hank was the only survivor of the Tortuga head bomb assasination, btw. When Hank returned, got back on this Blue Meth mission, and got close again, he suddenly got those calls to return to El Paso; which he ignored to continue to conduct this investigation which the boss adamantly opposed. “Forget it Hank. El Paso wants you there tomorrow” etc.
#3 He obviously knew his only recourse was to have Hank killed to make the discovery of the drug ring he’s ivolved in go away, but he did not count on Hank confessing to assaulting Jesse, and probably the barfight and that he’s done as a cop. When he knew he had his badge and gun, he knew Hank was no longer a threat, and death would be a little extreme since Hank would be off the force and most likely switching careers. Knowing he was unarmed, not a threat, and a coworker for years, he felt guilty enough to give him the minute to get outta dodge. He obviously didn’t count on Hank taking the Cousins out. Either way, he wins.
#4 Go back to last week and this week in the waiting room, where they take care to include him for reaction shots: Hank’s lawyer meetings, and in the waiting room. When Marie says it was his job to protect him, you can see he wants to say he did.
#E The warning itself is very police-speak (although we learned Gus has a military background from the Cousin’s flashback “Generalissimo; more like fry cook”) There are two men coming to kill you. They are approaching your vehicle now. They are coming. That’s what he said…and HANK’S FIRST REACTION IS TO CALL SOMEONE AT WORK CAUSE IT SEEMS LIKE A WORK RELATED PRANK AND IF WE’VE LEARNED ANYTHING IT’S THAT HANK’S INSTINCTS ARE USUALLY RIGHT. except of course for the whole His Brother In Law is the criminal he’s seeking thing that the entire show hinges on…
#F I hate comparing it to WEEDS, but as we move up the chain of command, the players get bigger and doublecrosses and the lies and the good guys are the bad guys, etc…and it’s clear from sheer screen time, Hank’s boss is going to emerge as a stooge for Gus in the DEA.
He made the call.
I will miss the cousins, but it had to end there.
My favorite scene is still from season one when Walt leaves the back of the clothing store and comes back into the front to rough up the jocks teasing Walt Jr. Amazing.
“Generalissimo; more like fry cook”
Frak me, but I missed that connection to the Sudamericano ref; of *course* Frings had a high-enough status in a country to buy a new identity — even one as a native American — and the guts to create that long a distribution chain. That’s why he’s confident enough to take on the Mexican Cartel — he considers them upstarts in the game.
Now if he turns out to be the real Pablo Escobar with a skin job, I’ll seek out Gilligan and spank him. If the writers want to scale this mother up to a full international scale, I only hope they keep it real, and not go to that MIAMI VICE space.
Some good points, but I’d think a little differently on your point #3. It wouldn’t have to be any guilt, or just a feeling that Hank would no longer be a threat that would make him decide to interfere with the hit.
Instead, look at what we saw did happen because Hank didn’t get away completely. Heat from the U.S. pressuring the Federales, who apparently have been looking the other way but knew who was who, to take out the boss.
Assassinating a DEA agent was a bad idea, and nobody would know that better than an ASAC. Assuming he’s being paid by them, the best thing he could do for the good of his own livelihood and the continued existence of that money stream was to throw a monkey wrench into it.
As far as I know now, the ASAC making the call is an unnecessary twist. I’m sure Mike the Cleaner has an electronic voice modulator. (That said, it’s left open enough that it could be anyone, and they could have a big reveal planned to surprise us in that regard.)
Also, in reference to the last @, I don’t think that was Federales taking out the cartel at all– I think it was ex-military personnel that Gus is connected to somehow.
It seemed kind of obvious to me that it was Gus’ people taking out the cartel, but I have been wrong before.
Let’s not forget that, at least in the world of fiction, the services of the Mexican Federales are available to anyone who pays them. Juan may have been mistaken when he said it was the Federales outside his house, but it’s not inconceivable that it was and they simply took him out instead of making an arrest — whether that was at Gus’ order or not.
How did Mike get in to the hospital room? Wouldn’t there CERTAINLY be police guarding the door?? He’s in custody! Hank’s boss has GOT to be a DEA mole! He’s one of Fring’s men.
But… suddenly a big load of free chicken arrived, coincidentally, and everyone was distracted.
And really, of all the things that a given cop might think is a big priority and important work, protecting the hospital room of an attempted cop killer working for a drug cartel is pretty close to the bottom of the list.
No one would feel too guilty about leaving that room unguarded for a few minutes.
The point about the chicken distraction is a good one.
And while the cops certainly wouldn’t want to protect the Cousin, they definitely would have been on guard to make sure he didn’t get away. He was awake and stable, and all it would have taken was a wheelchair to get him out of there.
After the energy spent in a panic last episode there needed to be time to let some of the pieces fall into place. I said a few episodes ago that the fight would be between Gus and Walter and with the end of the Cartel connection I still go with that thought.
What I’d like to know is how did Gus get his start and what family connections does this man have if any. Family can be the strength or weakness in a persons life. Tio’s family was weak because they were blindly loyal and couldn’t ssee the long game that Gus was pulling off as Tio was incapacitated. In this episode we saw Walter get Jesse back in the lab, he reconnect with his family, and he found out just how dangerous Gus is. So, who is the smarter game player. Gus has been a criminal for a long time and that in a way can limit his ability to think like the newbe Walt. Walt has this magical luck when it comes to self-preservation and I expect that to kick into high gear now that he has an idea of what he is up against.
The scene in the cafeteria, where Walt is talking about his own surgery at the hospital was one of the most akwardest moments ever on the show. Cranston did a great job of displaying Walt’s narcissism, it actually made me dislike Walt for a moment or two.
Good episode tho. Kind of dissapointed, but I guess the let down is to be expected after the previous two amazing episodes.
I wanted LOST to win best drama Emmy since it wsa their last year, but the way that season has gone, Breaking Bad & Cranston have definately locked up both Best Drama and Best Actor emmys.
Totally agree re the cringe-inducing scene in the cafeteria with Walt droning on about HIS hospital experience, driving there with green lights, blah, blah, blah — while Hank could well be dying upstairs. I fully expected Skylar or Marie to interrupt him, loudly, and ask him to shut the F up and focus on someone else’s problems for a change.
A previous commenter posited that Walt was trying to distract Marie from thinking about Hank, but I think that as usual, he just couldn’t manage to get outside himself and empathize with someone else.
And I assume that after learning about Walter Jr.’s “Killing Pablo” tome (an actual book), he’ll be cruising his ugly car over to the nearest bookstore for his own copy. No doubt, Gus has already read it cover to cover.
From Jan:
The scene where Walt is talking about his surgery reminded me of how inappropriate his speech was to the school after the plane crash. Some of the things he said couldn’t have been helping–how he was so afraid he’d die, etc.
And that scene of the cousin crawling along the floor to get at Walt was really creepy. The fury on his face, and the blood seeping out of the bandages. Seriously intense. I’d forgotten how it echoed the scene of them crawling toward Santa Muerta, though.
And then how the unsteady table scene echoed the swimming pool cleaning scene. I like the way actions resonate and refer back to previous actions in the series.
I said this to a friend last week, that I assumed that the cousin was still alive because, after all the ‘Terminator’ references to the cousins in all the reviews all season, and the fact that his legs were clearly crushed by Hank but he wasn’t necessarily dead, and all that put together, for me, meant that there would be a scene with him crawling forward like The Terminator at the end of ‘The Terminator’.
But I didn’t expect it to be like that!
Great episode, fantastic acting by Bryan Cranston
They like this
No one has mentioned this – When Jesse saw Hank wheeled into the hospital, I thought he might fear that since Hank had attacked him, he (Jesse) would be assumed to be behind the attack on Hank, and therefore he better beware.
I didn’t see that. What I saw was some joy on Jesse’s wrecked face seeing Hank’s condition. He didn’t look worried,just glad.
A lot of great comments. I noticed that when Jesse was getting dressed in the hospital, there was a close up of a tatoo on his back. It looked like a skull or something with a hole (bullet hole?) in it. Perhaps a death symbol? There are only two ways this can end for them, death or prison.
I love Syklar, the comment from last week “I guess crime DOES pay” and the look she gave Walt when he tried to lie to her about who was on the phone, priceless.
Not as gut wrenching as last week, but both episodes ended with a shoot-out. Mr. South of the Border drug cartel guy opening the door to a laser sight on his chest while Gus is listening on the cell phone.
Is breaking a cell phone in half the new cliche? They’ve done it twice this season. Does that even do any good? Shouldn’t you unhook the battery and yank the chip? Then throwing it away in the trash can right outside your own business? A little sloppy.
Gus has a bunch of people on his payroll, it would be easy to send in a hospital employee who could inject an air bubble into the IV tube.
Yes, the look Skylar gave to Walt after his first call w/Jesse *was* priceless, and another great example of Anna Gunn’s tremendous acting talents. With a single expression, she said “Give me a break, you lying A-hole” and “I am SO done with your BS.”
I don’t think the fact that she fell asleep on his shoulder later on should be interpreted as a hopeful sign for those two — simply that she was exhausted and needed a place to rest her head. And it wasn’t intentional.
Has noone mentioned Gus’s line on the phone to the Cartel guy, “I’m not in the practice of picking my own pocket” in response to the accuastions that he put the Cousins on Hank? I thought that was a clear-cut acknowledgement that Gus has a mole within the DEA and that the Cartel is aware of that fact.
“picking my own pocket” just means deliberately losing money, as in “Why would I want the DEA to be coming down on the cartel and messing with my shipments?”
I haven’t read any mention of this, so I’ll ask: am I the only one who thinks firing Gale would be tantamount to signing his death warrant? I would think having a chemist who is willing to cook meth out there possibly freelancing would be an unacceptable risk to a self-admitted “careful” man such as Gus. Even if he doesn’t get busted cooking for himself or someone else, he still has incriminating knowledge of the lab’s existence and that alone would be enough. It would seem a no brainer to me that he’d have to take whatever he knows to his grave and that would be arranged sooner rather than later.
It would be another instance of Walt’s arrogance and stupidity bringing about great harm. Gus may hide in plain site as a business man but he’s THE most dangerous thug Walt’s been involved with yet but he’s dazzled Walt and played into his ego about being above the rank and file of the criminal element by giving him a professional setting and all the trappings of a business world type “agreement.” There is no agreement in any way that Walt would recognize. Walt’s head is still firmly in his PB&J brown bag world, still operating on his memories of job purviews and decision making powers. He’s Gus’s bitch and he doesn’t know it.
But, I think it’s dawning on him; and he’s dragged Jesse into it now too.
I just have a feeling Gale is going to be killed and it will be another instance of Walt thinking he knew the alien landscape he’s waded into and setting in motion lethal consequences. It’ll be the wake up call that tells him what he’s really gotten them into and what the stakes are with Gus.
Also, given that Hank spoke to Jesse through the RV door and Jesse has been identified as the link to the blue meth and the destroyed RV, wouldn’t that make Jesse an unacceptable liability to the new operation?
When he said he was going to cook on his own Walt said, “they’ll watch every move you make.” That was after Hank was in deep shit, so with Hank or without Hank, someone at the DEA would still be looking into the blue meth being distributed and that means Jesse’s the only lead they’ve got. Hank’s files will be used by someone whether he’s laid up or dismissed or on the job … it’s bigger than just Hank. So, doesn’t that mean they’ll be following Jesse to the laundry? The would seem an unacceptable risk too.
Lastly, I love the layers of narrative texture in this show … it’s so rich in its execution. I loved Walt and Gus having their most revealing criminal conversation yet in the midst of a throng of cops … hiding in plain sight indeed. I also loved the sociopath hiding in plain sight in Walt’s story … the feel of it was disturbing enough to register, as was the self-serving ending coda, but there was just enough something in that one observation about never hitting all the green lights to keep it puzzling and banal to his listeners instead of openly horrifying in its essential lack of human connection. It’s those things that keep us from truly seeing the common evil around us. Those kinds of things about Walt ring so true in a larger sense.
Also, I thought Skylar’s demeanor at the hospital made sense. She knows more than Marie or Walt Jr., but she doesn’t know as much as the audience and she truly has not begun to fathom the extent and reach of the destruction Walt has opened them to. Soul-less ax wielding henchman and business like “fixers” are beyond her imagination. She was openly angry with Walt about the things she does “get” – his lying, but she really did think Marie wasn’t correct in her accusation about this being a result of Walt’s actions, so she defended him … largely for Walt Jr.’s benefit I would think, as I remember, he was there.
People have ebbs and flows; even though she’s furious and hates Walt right now, she’s still deeply tangled up with him and being scared and upset would make her more vulnerable to connecting with the parts of him she used to find comfort in. She’ll embrace her distance and coldness when her self-possession returns. All that seemed pretty realistic and rich to me.
Also, I wanted to add a shout out to the web stewards who changed the wording to “Show fewer comments” … I’m impressed. Much better and good for you for being open to input. I respect that.
zzzdog
Gus scared the hell out of my this ep.
Gus was terrifying this ep.
They like this
This was one of the better episodes this season. When it comes to Gus, “be afraid, be very afraid.”
“Some of the things he said couldn’t have been helping–how he was so afraid he’d die, etc.”
Not to mention the “bang!” about the lights and the “dying to brush my teeth.” Another layer of his lack of connection with others, as well as how common throwaway phrases suddenly become filled with meaning under trying circumstances.
Another outstanding episode, and I still do not except for Hank to exit, but instead get broiled into the world of the cartel in ways he cannot possibly imagine for the sake of his wife.
By the way, does anyone know how many episodes AMC ordered this year?
13 episodes, according to the iTunes version that I paid for.
Everyone is talking like Walt brought Jesse into the fold in order to spare Hank — am I the only person who sees it completely opposite? Jesse is a major liability. He’s a defiant, reckless loose cannon who said that if he gets busted (which he most certainly will) then he will make a deal with the DEA and give Walt up. Walt needs to keep Jesse happy, and close by, otherwise Jesse will screw-up, get busted and then give up Walt. Gus may actually be aware of all of this, and that could be why he conceded to letting Gale go (although I would have expected Gus to just have Jesse elimnated instead).
“Walt needs to keep Jesse happy” Yes!
Just before Walt made Jesse the offer of “partners,” Jesse was saying how his real get-out-of-jail-free card would be spilling his guts and taking everyone including Wat down with him.
I too didn’t see it as Walt opting to save Hank by splitting his $3 million.
I saw it two ways: 1.) Jesse is a loose cannon and Saul planted the idea that he may need to be “dealt with” at some point – I think Walt’s solution was to involve him so he could control him and avoid Saul’s end-point, and 2.) I think Walt did genuinely miss Jesse and wanted him close again whether he really understood that or not. The contrast between Jesse’s lost-boy antics, rages and screw-ups and Gale’s perfect acolyte symbiosis was really jarring and Gale was the one who came off kind of creepy and annoying. Somehow Walt needs whatever Jesse brings to it – he needs the friction and their dynamic. They have a very corrupted and messed up father/son co-dependent relationship and right now, it’s the most powerful relationship either one of them has. Jesse has no one, and all Walt’s other relationships are shredded either by the lie at the heart of all of them, or by the predatory nature of them, i.e., Saul and Gus. Jesse’s the closest thing Walt has to anything resembling an honest connection. That scene of the two of them standing together in the junkyard watching the RV get shredded just laid it out for me. It just reverberated with the messed up but very powerful bond they have with one another.
I think there was some thought of helping Hank in there, but I think it trailed the other two reasons by a long gap.
Gawd brilliant episode. Slow burn yeah but still very intense and lots of things to keep you on the edge.
One thing I noticed that I haven’t before is Gus speaks English with an American accent when talking to Walt usually but English with a bit more of a South American inflection when talking to the cartel and also when he was hiding in plain sight at the hospital. I wonder which one is the “real” Gus Fring.
It seemed to me like the stumpy cousin didn’t even know (or care!) that he lost his legs when he started going after Walt.
It also reminded me of that great scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grain where the knight with all his limbs cut off is still challenging and taunting the other knight to come back and fight like a man.
They like this
Amazingly tense episode. Sure, there was no crazy parking lot death match with the cousins, but the waiting room scene, where a single mispoken word by either Skyler or Walt would’ve brought the whole thing down was excruciating to watch.
When are Jesse and Walt (and Gus) going to get smart and get to the meth-cave by some other mode of transportation? Surely, the DEA will put a tail on Jesse and Walt parks his most-conspicuous-car-in-the-world right out front of the laundry. They’ve shown the Aztek parked there one-too-many times for this to not be a problem.
Also impressed at Stumpy-cousin’s crawl toward Walt!! I always thought the cousins looked a little Terminator-ish and now this! Fantastic.
I listened to the producer’s podcast on how they filmed the scene. Pretty amazing. The actor playing Leonel Salamanca, Luis Moncado actually consented to having his legs amputed and frozen. Then he shot the scene, and had them surgically re-attached afterwards. Amazing dedication to his craft. But worth it for us viewers.
…you can’t be serious.
Hey Dave, I heard that same podcast.
Amazing, huh?
How is the DEA not tying the cousins attack to Hank’s attack on Jesse? Jesse should be looking like the deadliest man in the eyes of the DEA. “Some how” Jesse “knew” Marie’s name, he “knew” Hank’s number and had someone call him when he was outside the RV. Then after Hank’s attack on Jesse, Hank finds out Jesse is no longer pressing charges which is baffling to Hank and his boss. Hank is then attacked by two men with no ties. How is Jesse not even a suspect in the attack on Hank?
I think they will, once Hank wakes up and tells them “Oh, yeah, the whole reason I shot Tuco in the first place was because I was down there looking for Jesse Pinkman’s car.”
last night, cranston was a guest on craig ferguson late night talk show. the intro showed a BB film clip which i will NOT describe & cranston did not talk about. in fact, no sunstantive mention was made of the show other than ferguson saying that that was the most terrifying film clip he had ever seen…by BB standards, it wasn’t THAT bad and i took it to show a dream sequence of sorts. interesting, though.
Found it on Youtube, and unfortunately other than that split-second (yes, that’s what it was) teaser clip they didn’t talk about BB at all. Just promoting an upcoming movie.
But anyway, it’s here:
[www.youtube.com]
thanks for the link………….gotta compliment the many posters & their wonderful insights into a superb tv drama .
Is it me or shouldn’t Skyler realize that this might have more to do with Walt than meets the eye. She knows he’s cooking or has cooked meth, she knows he deals with Jessie. And they all think Jessie had something to do with the whole cousins attack. Shouldn’t this be a definite link in her mind that should have made her not to eager to sleep on Walt’s shoulder?
Why did the cousins go after Walt but not Jesse? Presumably, they got their information from the uncle. He knew about Jesse as well as Walt.
I am continually amazed by the visual touches in this series. In this episode: the red streaks on the floor after the cousin drags himself across the floor the next cut is the red floor in the new lab, Hank’s old partner says he hopes the cousin burns in hell and the next cut is a basket of fries being plunged into the hot oil at Pollos. The optics enhance the great writing and acting!
Alan,
I’m a longtime reader who is currently catching up on “Breaking Bad” and I’m just eating up your commentary as I move through this tremendous show.
Over the past year I’ve caught up on shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Wire,” “Mad Men,” and, recently, “Breaking Bad.” I would usually read your commentary after watching an episode or two and that has now become somewhat of a ritual. But I was just wondering, are there any plans of getting another extremely helpful show navigation sidebar on this blog? That made catching up on your reviews at the old blog really easy because with the click of a button I had them all in one place.
Great episode, but who is watching Holly while the whole family is at the hospital? Seems like the show forgets about the infant sometimes, or maybe I just missed a line explaining it. Otherwise great follow up to an incredible episode, for an amazing show. I’m midway thru the third season in the past 3 days, for once I’m not complaint for being laid up in bed with a broken knee cap. Thank you Breaking Bad for getting me thru this.