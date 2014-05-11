Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Runaways’

A review of tonight's “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as my computer's making me a homo…
“I know what he likes.” -Megan
What a strange episode of “Mad Men” was “The Runaways,” full of long-lost characters like Stephanie, strange bedfellows (sometimes quite literally), desperation plays and the mental disintegration of poor Michael Ginsberg. By the time he presented his severed nipple to Peggy in a box – in an episode that also featured a threesome and Sally being injured in a sword fight of sorts – I began wondering if I hadn't somehow left tonight's “Game of Thrones” on for an extra hour. The show has done crazier episodes – Roger taking LSD, or Don turning into Richard Speck – but they ultimately felt more cohesive even with all their weirdness, where “The Runaways” at times felt like a collection of odd ideas all placed into the same episode in the hope that they would fit together. As it turns out, many of them did, but not enough to make this stand out as one of the stronger entries so far of season 7.
Ginsberg has always been presented as someone with a few pieces of his psyche assembled out of order, and also as the most unbridled id of all the creatives to walk through any of the offices where Don or Peggy has worked. So if anyone was going to go crack up from the presence of Harry's super computer, it would be him. But he's also been such a non-entity this season (delivering one great joke per episode, then disappearing) that his breakdown didn't have the impact it should have. It tied in with the episode's larger themes about people trying for insane, wildly self-destructive solutions to problems that either don't exist or aren't fully understood, but it could have been so much more if Matt Weiner and company hadn't suddenly remembered five weeks into the season that future NBC sitcom star Ben Feldman can do more than deliver jokes about farts and masturbation.
The computer isn't trying to turn Ginsberg gay, any more than Stephanie is an actual threat to Don and Megan's marriage (which is plenty threatened for other reasons), any more than the other partners want Don out specifically so they can land the Philip Morris account (when the clips from previous episodes reminded us of the many many other reasons they want him gone). But everyone comes up with an irrational plan to escape or fix their current situation, with most of them seeming as likely to succeed as Lou Avery's “Scout's Honor” comic strip.
Stephanie appears for the first time since season 4's “Tomorrowland” – the very episode where Don proposed to Megan with Anna Draper's ring – and whatever awkward sexual tension there once was between her and Don (most of it on Don's end) seems long gone now. He's just pleased to hear from her, to be reminded of the one wholly uncomplicated, happy and easy relationship he's ever had with a woman (the actual nature of his relationship with Anna was very complicated, but the feelings they had for each other were not), and to have the opportunity to actually be the uncle he's pretending to be. But Megan – 3000 miles away from Don, and with a pathological fear of rejection – takes one look at this girl, stunning even beneath her hippie filth(*) and behind her baby bump, and is taken aback. Even worse, she realizes that Stephanie knows so many of Dick Whitman's secrets – secrets that Megan has viewed as a special bond between her and her husband – and decides to buy her way out of a potential problem. (Megan's embarrassed when her friends see symbols of her wealth like the color TV set, but has no problem using Don's checkbook in situations like this.)
(*) The “Mad Men” makeup people never skimp on the fake dirt for the hippie characters, do they? It's a nice shift away from the classic pop culture depiction of the flower children as beautiful and squeaky-clean.
Megan sends away a beautiful young woman who is essential to Don, and tries to replace her with her friend Amy, who can be fun for a night but then discarded – as extraneous to Don as a man's nipple (attached or otherwise). But Stephanie has the good timing to call the house the next morning, reaffirming her connection with Uncle Don, and leaving a bitter Megan throwing her cigarette against the counter. The two of them don't work – they're almost as far apart emotionally, temperamentally and culturally as they are physically, as we're reminded of whenever one of them winds up at a social gathering for the other – and nothing either tries seems to be improving things. Don goes along with the threeway because he's drunk and because he's a heterosexual male with certain biological imperatives, but in the morning he's just confused, and his mind is quickly filled with thoughts of Stephanie, and of the news Harry gave him at the bar the night before.
The show has been trying to parallel Don's current wife and his ex this season, with Betty reappearing in another episode featuring a lot of conflict between Don and Megan. As with her field trip with Bobby a few weeks ago, her conflict with Henry played more as something designed to give January Jones material than as a story compelling enough to merit time away from the office (and from absent figures this week like Joan, Roger and Pete). But what's at least somewhat interesting here are the cracks we're seeing in Betty and Henry's marriage. Betty's an awful mother, as usual – here threatening to break Sally's arm for talking back to her, and apparently filling poor Bobby with such dread that he has a stomach ache all the time – but for most of the previous three seasons, Henry has generally been patient with her and all her neuroses, putting her on a pedestal at times and at others talking her down from her more extreme behavior. Here – just as Don feels completely separate from Megan as he watches her dance suggestively with a male guest – Betty realizes how little of his life Henry shares with her when Vietnam comes up during small talk at a neighborhood progressive dinner. Henry angrily demanding that Betty “Leave the thinking to me!” is some pretty heavy-handed villainy, though Bobby makes clear to Sally(**) that this isn't the first such fight he's heard through the walls. When Betty hung out with Francine in “Field Trip,” she was reminded of how many more options there are for women in 1969 than there were in 1960; rather than trying to work on her marriage the way Megan and Don are in their clumsy way, might Betty finally start working on herself and finding an identity away from being the trophy wife?
(**) The frequent Bobby recasting undercut the sweetness of Sally inviting him into her bed just a bit. Mason Vale Cotton's been playing Bobby for a few seasons now, but I don't feel the link between the two characters that I would if we'd had the same actors playing both parts this whole time.
And at the moment, Don seems much more concerned with a Hail Mary pass to save his marriage to SC&P than he is with whatever's going on with Megan. Interrupting Cutler and Lou's meeting with the Philip Morris execs not only violates half the stipulations in his agreement with the other partners, but seems a 180-degree turn from the guy who agreed to those stipulations in the first place because he wanted to fix the mess he had made. Of course, he didn't realize then just how rigged the game was, and how little anyone at the agency still wanted him around. At the bar, Harry suggests one option for the future, with Don moving to the California office to replace the irrelevant Ted. Don instead has his own plan in mind, and though Jim Cutler does some figurative mustache-twirling when he scoffs at the idea that the Philip Morris stunt will be Don's salvation, the tobacco execs at least seemed intrigued by the possibilities. You can read it either way, just as you can read Don authoritatively whistling for a taxi as him regaining his swagger, or him being anxious to get the hell out of there because it's very possible that Jim is right and he's just made things worse for himself.
In a traditionally-structured “Mad Men” season, an off-kilter episode like “The Runaways” might still have value in building momentum for events happening later in the year. But we only have two more episodes of the show in 2014, and whether or not Matt Weiner has structured what's left as two mini-seasons or a regular season stretched over two years, the ones that don't entirely work stick out more in a smaller sample size.
Some other thoughts:
* Caity Lotz has been very busy on “Arrow” since her last appearance as Stephanie. (And given Jon Hamm's own resemblance to a superhero, it may be for the best that he didn't share physical space with the Black Canary.) And the show dipped into the CW casting pool some more with Jenny Wade from “Reaper” as Amy. (She was also a regular on FOX's short-lived “Good Guys,” a place where Ginsberg's mustache might have been happier.)
* Because the show didn't work in enough “2001” references last week, we get Ginsberg trying to read Cutler and Lou's lips as they talk in the computer room, just as the HAL-9000 read the crew's lips to figure out they were plotting against him.
* The check for a grand that Megan writes Stephanie would be worth a little over $6000 in today's dollars.
* “I'm not stupid. I speak Italian!” Even Betty seems to understand that her most appealing moment of the series was that trip to Rome.
* Most of the night's unexpected intersections got explained at some point, but why is Peggy watching TV with Julio from upstairs? Is she just that lonely? Babysitting?
* Ginsberg's fear of the computer, interrupted by frequent ads for “Halt and Catch Fire,” AMC's new show about the '80s personal computer boom: stealth marketing for the channel's next series, or Matt Weiner trying to warn people of the dangers of thinking too much about computers, and thus against watching “Halt”?
* Elisabeth Moss doesn't have enough to do in the hour as a whole to seriously consider it as an Emmy submission episode, but Peggy trying to stay composed after realizing what Ginsberg has done to himself was among the better scenes she's ever had to play on the show. For that matter, Stan has existed almost entirely as a comic relief character since he joined the agency, but Jay R. Ferguson was excellent in our brief glimpse of a worried Stan following his buddy Ginsberg to the hospital.
* Another element that could have used more build-up: Harry being so happy to be in Don's company, only an episode after the two of them were sniping at each other as they have for the last several seasons. Some of it's just the booze, and the fact that neither fit in at Megan's party, and some of it's a reminder that they did get along once upon a time – Don has even seen Harry in his underwear – but it still didn't track well with what we've seen between the two of them of late.
* Songs tonight included Blood, Sweat and Tears' “You've Made Me So Very Happy” at Megan's party, and Waylon Jennings' “Only Daddy That'll Walk the Line” as Don whistles for his cab.
* Also, “Underdog,” the inspiration for Lou's adventures in cartooning, featured one of the great theme songs of any '60s cartoon, and has been covered memorably many times by, among others, Butthole Surfers and Ted's band on “Scrubs.”
* If Betty is serious about running for office with minimal experience, she should absolutely consult with Kristina Braverman, who might also be able to help her set up a school for special needs kids (even if autism spectrum disorders weren't widely diagnosed in 1969), discuss hair coloring tips and commiserate over what it's like when your husband has a thing for his secretary. Really, a lack of evidence of time travel is the only excuse for the two of them to not be best friends, immediately.
* For that matter, if a time machine existed in the “Mad Men” universe (maybe that's what's really in the former creative lounge space?), Lou and Buzz Hickey from “Community” could bond over their cartooning ambitions. Though first Lou would have to meet Trudy Campbell so things could get truly weird.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Could anyone clarify exactly what Henry’s job is these days?
And was Lou being serious when he told Don he was incredible? Came off fairly genuine, and Don looked like he was happy with the compliment until Harry Hamlin had his say.
I don’t Lou is ever happy for anybody, so I don’t think that was a serious compliment.
I think Henry’s in the state legislature. (He ran unopposed).
I didn’t take Lou’s incredible to necessarily be a compliment. More like, “wow, I can’t believe you…”
As for Henry, isn’t he a state senator? Could be wrong.
IIRC, Henry serves in the New York legislature.
And Lou is both amazed and angered by Don’s talent and audacity.
I would also add that Lou s jealous of Don as well.
Lou hates Don. In this context, “incredible” was meant to imply beyond belief. Don’s move was shrewd, bold, self effacing and maby desparate. He is literally willing to sell his integrity and proffessional repuation for the success of SC&P.
Henry is a Republican Legislator in the NY State Legislature- hence his frequent trips to Albany.
Don’s smile to the “compliment” was his way of saying “F you too”. He knew full well that it was an attack.
For the first time in like five years, I really truly felt sympathy for Betty. Henry finally showed his true colors, and politician that he is, he’s an ass.
But that ending? Man, I thought my TV would burst into flames the way Don screwed Lou and Jim. Even if it backfires completely, that was wonderful vintage Don Draper taking his opponent to the mat.
Finally, RIP Ginsberg. I hope you find peace. So sad to see Ginsberg finally go over completely over the edge, even if the writing has been on the wall a long time.
I really like Betty saying that she wanted to think for herself. I felt proud of her. Good for her.
I also wanted to see Sally sword fighting with her golf stick with a female friend it would have been a great non-gender role conforming scene to watch.
I’m still flawed at how Don pitches – even when his credibility and reputation are at stake, he digs his way out brilliantly. So short and sweet too. Great writing
Poor Ginsberg. I always found his character so touching.
From the beginning he was always so weird, inappropriate, and intense. With the mysterious Orthodox Jewish dad/odd home situation. I always thought that there may have been a Holocaust survivor connection with his parents, or maybe even himself (but since he’s about 30 yrs old, he would have been too young for the camps). Wasn’t there a point where he said that he was from another planet? But this painfully odd guy guy had undeniable talent–even Don was threatened by is creativity (“Hit ’em in the face with a SNO-BALL!”). And he was the first person, without the buffer of privilege (Rodger, Pete, Bert) to actually go up against Don.
Ginzo, sorry to see you go. God bless.
Betty was one of 17 people in the country who thought we could “win” the Vietnam War.
More pathetic than sympathetic.
Randian:
Ginsbergs parents and family were killed in the Holcaust, he was sparred but left an orphan. There were thousands of infants like him, who were given to Jewish parents in Europe and the US. He remarked in one of his intro episodes that he really shouldn’t exist hence his feeling of disassociation from normal life and people.
Randian, RL1856,
IIRC, in the episode in which Ginsberg mentioned he was from another planet, he was talking to Peggy, and what he said maid it obvious that he had been born in a concentration camp and later picked up by adoptive parents. The implication — which Peggy’s face showed she understoood — was that his ‘weirdness’ was a result of having spent his first few years in that kind of hell, plus the temporary camps waiting for someone to choose him. He was probably 6 or 7 by the time he had something close to a family around him.
I am also truly sorry for him; he is a character that is very dear to my heart (I happen to know someone who is exactly like him, the same mixture of weirdness and sheer delightful genius). Here’s hoping that they’ll find some way to bring him back. Perhaps he’ll be cured somehow. Who knows.
Ginsberg told Peggy he was born in a concentration camp and he lives with his father. So his entire family wasn’t wiped out. But yes, he’s always been fascinating and troubled.
“it would have been a great non-gender role conforming scene to watch.”
Oh please, get off your lPC soapbox. Some men actually like being lumberjacks and some women actually like getting their nails done. And gosh darn, sometimes conforming ain’t that bad.
Sally get her face caved in by a golf club had NOTHING to do with gender. Travis, you speak the truth.
“Oh please, get off your lPC soapbox. Some men actually like being lumberjacks and some women actually like getting their nails done.”
And some people like to challenge gender norms. And some people make TV series that take place in the ’60s when gender norms were beginning to become a part of the conversation, and Sally and Betty are both characters who feature in these discussions. No need to be so pointlessly nasty about it, it’s just a TV show.
@ASEHPE, Randian, and RL1856 –
The first tip-off about Ginsberg maybe going off the deep end and it possibly having to do with his personal experience during the Holocaust was in the very beginning of the episode. I can’t remember who he was talking to about the computer’s effect on their lives but he commented, “First they came for us…” or something along those lines. Definitely a Holocaust reference – so much so that I turned to my husband to make sure he “got it” – I am Jewish and he is not, so I am a little more aware of those sort of things.
When Ginsberg gave the box to Peggy, I thought to myself, “There could be anything in that box.”
I undersold it.
What’s in the box, What’s in the box
I was thinking it could be lil Ginsburg in that box when he talked about getting relief and figuring out the source of his problems – Matt Weiner (no pun intended) didn’t want to go there but psychologically that would have been more appropriate.
yeah, I was expecting Gwyneth Paltrow
At least it wasn’t a Theon Greyjoy special.
I said “It’s his foreskin.” I think I won for closest guess.
Colt, he’s Jewish. He wouldn’t have foreskin.
Peggy isn’t watching TV with Julio — Julio’s watching TV with Peggy, because his family can’t afford a TV. I thought that was fairly obvious.
I assumed babysitting (it was a Saturday night, after all, and what else is Peggy going to be up to?), but your explanation makes more sense, especially given that Julio just showed up and left on his own.
She did put out a bowl of pretzel for him. So I think she was expecting him. He probably doesn’t have a TV and she’s lonely… so they watch TV together.
Virtually every household had a TV by 1969. Maybe Peggy has a color TV and they don’t. But I think the idea is mainly about Peggy settling into her life as ‘old maid’, though with relationships that have some value, as opposed to ‘accurate depiction of the period’ by Julio not having a TV.
This is inner city NY, not every household had a TV. Housing was funded by the government and some people could barely afford a box of cereal.
Don’t speak about what you don’t know.
Julio coming over to watch TV was sweet, especially after he was ragging on Peggy to plunge his family’s toilet, and she told him to pound salt. It wasn’t an” Old Maid” thing, it was just an act of kindness by Peggy.
This was just the opening salvo to Matt rehashing the Betty-Glen storyline from Season 1.
Alan, you continuously dislike any of the Mad Men episodes that border the surreal. I thought this was a wonderful episode with so much going on with a lot of different characters. Maybe the best of the season so far.
I felt the episodes last season were more surreal because our protagonists were acting so out of character and loopy. Here it is more that supporting characters are acting loopy and strange and therefore felt closer to a regular Mad Men episode one in which I could focus on the main characters for stability in story and characterization.
Alan liked Far Away Places from Season 5 quite a bit, if I recall.
I both referred to liking that episode in this review and linked to that review. Ditto for “Mystery Date,” which was even more surreal than this episode (and much better). Surreality isn’t the problem; execution is.
Boring. Apart from the threesome this was mediocre. I still do not understand why critics are giving this show a pass for being sloppy and repetitive. Ugh.
The plots are being recycled faster than ….think of something clever because this episode has sucked inspiration.
What part of the plot was being recycled exactly?
Betty being unsatisfied as a house wife. Don not feeling right at yet another 60’s party. Megan being Petty and obnoxious with someone else because they are close to Don? (Calling Peggy!). Betty being yet again monstrous towards her children. Don again drinking too much and doing something stupid with another woman.
I could go on and on and on but there is no point. Come on show, show a little more originality.
I’m sorry but that’s not a valid complaint. Repetition? This show is a spotlight on lives at the workplace, of course there’s going to be a large number of repetitive routines. The subtlety bores you and I’m sure you have good reason but why are you sticking by this show for all this time? Things happen, people react. I find it compelling even 7 seasons in, as you clearly don’t. You can project your doubts and impatience, but what’s the point?
I do understand subtlety; or the lack of lately in Mad Men. I understood after Don drank away season 4 and came out the other side that he would drink again. I understood that once Peggy got more promotions she would still not be happy. I get that Roger will never be happy or Burt or Joan or Harry or Ken. I get that at the end of season 4 Pete was so happy with trudy and yet come season 5 he is ready to divorce her .
I get the show likes to keep resetting itself in order to generate drama because they have always thrown out character development so many times.
I just pointed out that maybe it is time that they actually try and be original with the plot and stories and actually stop wallowing in shit. Move on and try something different and better. Ughhh.
Bored people are boring.
AJ: What would be “original with the plot and stories” to you? I can think of few shows that has reinvented itself so often, and has such audacity when it comes to trying new, strange territory, as Mad Men.
Also, I’m not entirely with you regarding character development. The Don of this season is clearly trying to change the hard way. That is a new and fascinating area for him. Roger, meanwhile, is genuinely standing up for Don and showing that he has values. Harry and Joan is climbing the corporate ladder and getting into interesting power positions. Maybe Betty’s and Peggy´s arcs aren´t as interesting but they stay realistic and true to themselves and their history.
Actually, AJ, I think you don’t understand subtlety, at least not this kind.
To me, the show is to a large extent about whether or not people can change, whether or not their (sincerely and deeply felt) desire and attempts to change are going to lead anywhere. So Dan is trying to become more sincere with himself and others, but even the smallest amount of change costs so much, and the temptation to continue as before is so great, that repetition cannot be avoided. Similarly, Peggy is getting what she wanted, realizing that that might not have been exactly what she wanted, and then going on doing the same as before (working hard) as if that would be enough change. Betty now begins to think for herself, a change; but she is still being mean to her children, because she hasn’t connected the dots (yet?) between thinking for herself and thinking about herself (and her actions). She’s basically finally entered adolescence (she can rebel against Henry-as-father by saying she can think by herself), and maybe there will be some change in her and she’ll emerge as a more well-round person (adolescence can, though not always does, lead to growth). And Sally… Sally is quite literaly in adolescence, she is growing physically (my god, look how big Kiernan Shipka has grown! she’s almost as tall as January Jones!)
Will these people escape their traps? Perhaps; all of them are trying in one way or another. Do we believe that it’s possible to grow and change? Is there hope for Don, Peggy, Betty? And, more importantly, what difference will this make for the people around them? Will they even notice?…
Look, maybe you think that repetitiveness is ‘boring’ and that character development and growth is only to be found when ‘new things happen’. Maybe you’d like The Americans better then. But in real life, it really is awfully difficult to escape the traps we set up for ourselves. What happens is a series of ‘repetitions’; but, if we are lucky, every new repetition is not exactly like the one before. It becomes a spiral, a coil moving somewhere, and after a certain number of repetitions the next one no longer ‘means’ the same. Or so we hope.
Take Don. Again he drinks, again he has problems with women. But this time… this time he wasn’t the driving force. More than Don just trying to find affection via sex (remember, his childhood in a brothel and that prostitute who raped him — this all made him into the kind of man who looks for sex when he just wants affection, closeness, attention), it really was Megan trying to please him. “I know what Don likes.” So yes, it was a repetition, but then again it wasn’t a repetition, it was different. It was the spiral, the helix… going somewhere (apparently to the end of this marriage).
The episode opened with a warning about “explicit sexual situations”, or words to that effect. So when the threesome started I was thinking Oh Boy! But then it stayed very PG-13 because it is AMC.
Bummer.
Mental illness also manifested in HAL shortly after his lip reading.
Nice catch!
Yes, after his lip reading, but also during and after Dave removed some of HAL’s modules.
Daisy, Daaiiiisy…..
Julio looks to be nine or ten years old, the same age that Peggy’s child would be. I interpreted their relationship as a reflection of her having come to terms with what happened in her past. We’ve seen her this season fairly isolated from everyone in her work life, and going to back to that early episode, collapsing in tears alone at home. But sometime since then, she’s developed some sort of real bond with Julio. It’s a nice touch of growth for her.
Another reason for Peggy’s seeming friendship with Julio is that, as the live-in landlord of her brownstone, she probably sees all the tenants fairly regularly.
It also shows she is becoming more comfortable where she lives as evidenced by her opening the door for Ginsberg without evening checking the peep hole. She is starting to feel at home in that apartment.
Mad Men frequently goes through different phases in two character’s relationship from one episode to another. I suppose that has to do with each episode representing about a month in time. I don’t think Don and Harry getting along now is that much of a stretch. Look at what they’ve frequently done with Pete and Joan. And Pete and Don. And Pete and Peggy.
I agree. Some TV shows work on time scales of one episode representing one day. “The Walking Dead” is one “Helix” is another so character growth and interactions happen much slower and less obvious, but with “Mad Men” jumping about usually a month per episode (there are many exceptions to this) things happen more abruptly. In this episode not only Harry Crane and Don were getting along fairly well, Don and Peggy were to. She seemed to have meant it when she said hello to Don when they got on the elevator to go to work.
Speaking of time scales I think “Mad Men” will end up book ending the show time wise. “Mad Men” started in March 1960 with the very first scene being Peggy in her gynecologist office getting those new fangled birth control pills. I think the show will end in March 1970, Who knows? maybe the show will end with Peggy in the gyno office again, this time maybe getting an abortion-if her doctor is progressive enough to flout the law.
The very first scene of Season 1 Episode 1 was Don in a bar talking to a waiter about cigarettes. Old Gold.
Ritz you’re right. The Peggy scene must have stuck with me because of the calendar in the gynecologist’s examination room.
I didn’t even realize Bobby Draper had been recast at all until I read about it in one of these reviews this season. That is how much he’s left an impact on me as a character.
This is the fourth Bobby. Pay attention!
One of the Bobby’s (I think #3) is currently starring on Once Upon a Time.
Bobby’s just a Timelord.
This is the FOURTH Bobby? Seriously? Wow.
Bobby Draper, the Chris Brody of Mad Men; all he needs is a Washington Wizards T-Shirt.
Why have the writers decided to make Jim Cutler such a villain? Why isn’t Bert Cooper doing more to defend his company? I feel we need to see more of Roger and Jim take on the issue of the direction of the company head on. It is becoming more and more evident that Don just needs to create his own agency. Or for that matter Peggy creating her own agency.
I don’t know whether Jim Cutler is a character or just a stock villain at this point. How did his friendship with Roger disintegrated to the point where they don’t even talk to each other about the future of the company. Is Roger’s career over?
The idea of Megan viewing Stephanie as a romantic/sexual rival is just utterly ridiculous. People have surrogate families all the time. Megan is not Betty. Megan is savvier than Betty. Megan viewing Stephanie as a rival reduces her character to engaging in a stupid mental catfight. The stupidity of this plotline was underscored by the writers not showing the audience how Megan went from being furious at Don and ending the marriage to needing desperately to have him stay with her.
Amy reminded me so much of Joan this episode with the actress playing her even sounding like Joan.
Also, I think Ginsburg’s reaction to computers in his office is Weiner’s response to IBM’s Watson.
I think Roger and Coop have just run outta steam. They were always destined to run outta steam. Whereas Cutler is the only truly business broadening mind left.
He shouldnt be viewed as the villain. Just as the only person with business acumen to succeed and expand the company.
Last season Roger was essentially treated as a double of Cutler. Roger’s boozing and cruising lifestyle would lead to him running out of steam and Cooper is old. However, Roger did just reassert himself as president of the company. I wish he was a little more present at the company or at least have that issue openly dealt with at the company.
Cutler still remains a cypher to me. He is the symbol of modernity and openly antagonist to everything SCDP has been. He is looking to get rid of everyone that was involved in the wild and creative days before the SCDP and CGC merger and make the company in his image a numbers crunching efficient copy production instrument. I didn’t see any inkling of this planning last season which is why this sudden zeal in Cutler has me surprised and irritated as he is destroying everything that has been built by the protagonists we have followed for the past six seasons.
I disagree. Cutler has always been a villain, and has intended to squeeze out all of sterling cooper’s people since Ted & Don (without Cutler’s or anyone else’s consent) merged the two companies. He’d have done it already if Ted was still functioning or in NY. Ted & Cutler could steamroll Don, but without Ted as the creative, Don has a chance to win. Really, Cutler and Lou don’t have much of a chance against Don.
I don’t think Megan’s concern was entirely misplaced. Don is prone to impulsive relationships. Don has mother issues and his mother died in childbirth. Don likes to save people. Don loved Anna more than anyone and Stephanie is his last link to that.
IF Stephanie was amenable it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility for him to start fresh with another young woman and a built in family. We know that she likely wouldn’t go for it but there’s no way Megan could know that.
It was, however, a cold and calculating thing to do. If Don knew I suspect that would be the end of the marriage because they’re already so distant.
Bert and Roger are just hanging around drawing a huge salary; they have mentally checked-out, leaving Jim and Lou to further their world domination scheme. They need Don out of the way, because he’s the only member of the old guard who has a clue.
Megan is savvier that Betty ? Couldn’t disagree with you more. Megan is a lightweight. As horrible and repressed and uphappy as Betty is, she’s very wise.
Didn’t we saw Bert saying “i’m out” a few seasons ago? I’m done with him since.
Bert’s only job is making sure nobody walks on his oriental carpet with shoes on. What a joke.
Yes, I enjoyed that nod to 2001. They duplicated the scene pretty well.
This is such an odd show sometimes. I really don’t like the soap opera aspects that it gets mired in from time to time.
I had already deleted the episode, but I wanted to watch the intro to be reminded about why the firm would want to get rid of Don. It seems to me that Don, Peggy and Michael were the main creative talent. And now with Michael in the nuthouse, they need Don and Peggy more than ever. There’s a lot of deadwood that should be cut out.
I agree. Ginsberg’s break down I think will be one of the things that will help Don stay. They are down one man now so despite Don’s insubordination he will get a pass.
As a point of disagreement I think the term “soap opera” is used a bit too much. I think it is overused whenever a show has a plot line has a conflict with a man and woman in a relationship, especially when married couple clash. I guess that is when the cliches come out and it does seem “soapy” and the sense that the dishes will start flying soon. :-)
Nah Hunter you worded it decently, I too take issue with the label of ‘soap opera,’ and even now I don’t think it applies to this show
A friend of mine sold this show to me, before I watched it, as “the most intelligent soap opera ever.” And I still think it is.
If by “soap opera” you mean a script going purely for shock value, poor acting, and a bunch of repetitive storylines with uninteresting characters, than that was definitely a soap opera. The “Matt Weiner is God” on this board notwithstanding, if this episode was an episode of another series we all weren’t supposed to bow before, it’d be called the pile of crap it was.
If by “soap opera” you mean a script going purely for shock value, poor acting, and a bunch of repetitive storylines with uninteresting characters, then that was definitely a soap opera. The “Matt Weiner is God” on this board notwithstanding, if this episode was an episode of another series we all weren’t supposed to bow before, it’d be called the pile of crap it was.
Sigh. The “you only like it because you’re supposed to like it” is one of my least favourite arguments ever. It’s so narcissistic to think that nobody likes the show, but only you have the temerity to admit it to everyone.
What’s more likely is that many people find it to be a good show, even though you don’t. Trust me, if I didn’t like Mad Men even though all critics did, I would like you know. As it turns out, I love Mad Men.
Whether one enjoys them or not, soap opera actors are pretty competent and most of them are far better than the material they’re working with. They have to be given the stress and strain of cranking out the work. They tend to get boxed into the genre and find it difficult to benefit from other acting opportunities because of the soap stigma, but poor acting is not generally a part of the kit.
In Latin America, where excellent actors work in all forms — tv, theater, movies, what have you — one get to see how fine actors are able to transition from one slot to the next.
The term ‘soap opera’ was coined to describe daily daytime dramas designed to sell products to housewives that were larger-than-life and excessively melodramatic – but it has now been mis/overused until it’s meaning is either diluted or misunderstood.
I would argue that Mad Men is neither larger-than-life nor excessively melodramatic. In fact, aside from a few instances (such as the lawnmower), I think it’s been consistently the contrary: subdued and understated. My own life has been much more melodramatic (and even contained more outliers of perverse experience) than the buttoned-down world of Mad Men ever has.
I just saw the lawnmower episode as I have been watching the show again on Netflix streaming. It has one of the funniest lines ever. I was expecting Joan to get all philosophical with Don in the waiting room but she said:
“That’s life. One minute you’re on top of the world, …the next minute some secretary’s running you over with a lawn mower. “
I think I’ll retract my “soap opera” comment. It didn’t have anything to do with tonight’s episode.
For me, the show seems like a “soap opera” when they do the “Previously on Mad Men” scenes at the top of the show.
I think I’ll retract my “soap opera” comment. It didn’t have anything to do with tonight’s episode.
Mulderism — No need to retract anything. I’m with you on this front — MM is most definitely a soap opera — in the best sense of the word. Douglas Sirk would have been proud to lend his name and talent to this show. His camera angles too.
The trick is to embrace the telenovela because life when it’s happening — for good or ill — feels like and IS a soap opera. The genre wasn’t just created to sell soap. It was meant to enthrall women working at home and taking care of children and families by dramatizing all those things that make life worth living — and many of the secret places we all hold close. The use of the word opera kind of says it all.
Don is a class soap opera figure — The oblique, snazzy, cool writing works over time to make us forget all that — As though it’s something to be ashamed of. It’s not but I love them for all the snazz and snark anyway.
“MM is most definitely a soap opera”
Virginia, I know you’re not applying the term to Mad Men with derision, but I have to disagree.
Is Mad Men occasionally melodramatic? Without a doubt (as is life). Is Mad Men unrelentingly or excessively melodramatic? No. The difference between normal melodrama and soap opera (or opera, if you will) is the amount and degree of melodrama.
One only needs to compare one of the daytime soaps (e.g. The Bold and the Beautiful) to Mad Men to see the hyperbolic difference.
MadMeme — I hear you and don’t disagree at all. Of course Mad Men is not B&B — Bold and the Beautiful used to be huge in Italy, speaking of Betty Draper. Could still be. Of course not trying to run the show down and also happen to admire soaps.
I’m not throwing shade on Mad Men — It’s a great American novel for real and Mondays have now become days of indulging my inner Ginsberg because the show messes me up like the humming IBM.
What I was trying to say is that the show is fearless in blurring lines and taking us places at super snappy angles. And it does, in that way, remind me of a first rate soap opera — and there are those and have been for decades. I’m half-Brazilian too so you will have to excuse me. Some of our greatest shows 30-40 years ago were the nightime novelas, acted out by those artists who were still willing and able to live in the country. And written by folks who could and did write for any genre and wrote for that one because it was the national currency and they were in it for the long haul. So I come from that subversive side of things, sound like a pretentious nutjob, and am a total fan of this show — don’t always love every episode but thought this one was first rate.
It’s a subversive show and that’s a very good thing.
And there is no question in my mind but that Weiner and Co have sat around watching and talking about the great Douglas Sirk. Who is easy to read up about and whose films are still out there to see. Not that you haven’t or that anyone needs to.
I’m also old — I’m older than Sally would be now. Which means that I’m volatile and emotional about that past. Weiner is a demon.
ccaputo00, in response to your comment about the lawn mower episode, I think it also sported Roger’s most hilarious Rogerism of all time. Someone, forgive me for not looking up whom right now, remarks that the guy lost his foot. “Yes,” says Roger – “And just when he got it in the door!”
Re: soap opera comparisons, Virginia, I think it muddies the issue when you lump them in with Sirk melodramas. Yes, soap operas are melodramatic, but their ongoing serial nature is their defining feature. I would agree, though, that Mad Men’s melodrama is more akin to Sirk than to soaps. Anyone who compares Mad Men’s plot and character development to soaps has never actually followed a soap opera.
General Hospital is a soap opera, Mad Men is a drama.
Are there dramatic elements that border on soap opera ? Maybe a little bit. That’s a fair statement.
I have been re watching Mad Men seasons in reverse order (I am back to Season 3 and just saw Souvenir again). This season pales in comparison to earlier seasons and tonight takes the cake. It was simply flat and contrived. Dullest threesome ever.
If this show was on Showtime, HBO or especially Starz we would’ve seen more of the threesome LOL! Even FX would’ve been more explicit/interesting. :-)
I’ve been rewatching the show (forwards) and just got through Souvenir as well. The later seasons really aren’t worse than the earlier seasons, I think there was just more novelty and it was covering a less covered part of the 60s.
I do think this season has been a slight step down so far though, even taking into account Mad Men seasons get off to a slow start.
It would have been better on HBO (and the other chick could have taken her shirt off) but it was anything but dull.
But note that the threesome was MEANT to be flat and uninteresting. At that point in the plot, it shows that Don is thinking not about sex, about about SC&P and about his “niece” who is pregnant, unlike the old Don who would be all fun and games (remember his BDSM roleplaying with what’s-her-name, the doctor’s wife?). Personally, I think it was played very well. Megan was all sexy and insinuating, her friend was very pretty and also into it; but it was flat because Don looked like he was going through the motions without the spirit (and that is most definitely NOT the way a threesome is supposed to go!) .
So yes, it was flat — but it’s interesting that it was flat, and it shows something about Don and the state he is in now. It also shows how doomed his marriage to Megan seems to be.
MBG – Some of us AMC FANS don’t watch HBO, and don’t care about that network.
I listened to the Beatles White Album backwards, and you can hear “the computer is making everyone homo”
This was one of the worst eps of the entire run. For the first time, I was watching the clock hoping for the end. With the exception of the final few minutes, not a thing felt like it was a good creative decision. The fact that Weiner co-wrote this makes me think they’re out of ideas.
And to do it in a truncated season made less sense. Tonight was just dreadful…Steph not a character I hope to ever see again. Also getting that way for Megan, she’s great to look at but I’m not at all invested in her story anymore, even if just to slowly back away from her and back to Betty. And the Ginsberg story was just atrocious.
This show simply has to be better. The bar has been set too high to put out dreck like this…minus the final five mins.
Glad you said it Jason. I was thinking that this might take the cake as the worst episode ever as well. I thought more folks here would be ripping it. Too bad, it’s been a great season so far.
I think this is what happens when you split a season – there is no time to let any of these disparate elements happen organically. Maybe if this stuff played out over 2 or 3 episodes it wouldn’t have seemed IMHO, unintentionally surreal?
Plus I loved Ginsberg. Seeing his character discarded like this really bummed me out.
I thought it was a great episode highlighted by Don’s brilliant pitch to the tobacco guys (and simultaneous challenge to Lou and Jim).
That is going to change the trajectory of this season, it was significant and true to the characters.
I think this is the best episode of the season so far (I’m running behind).
I was absolutely devastated to find out that they are giving Mad Men the “Breaking Bad treatment”. What is the point in breaking the final season up into two seasons? Just give us another season if that’s what you want to do. I don’t understand the fascination with the idea. It will make Mad Men seem more disjointed and ruin a lot of interest IMHO.
Harry Hamlin cannot act. There – I said it.
With every other person on the show, I see a character, but Cutler is just “Harry Hamlin wearing big frames and delivering lines”.
Every scene with him takes me out of the show; please Matthew W. – give him the Rosalind Shayes treatment!
Hamlin graduated from Yale University with a BA in Drama and Psychology in 1974. [en.wikipedia.org]
The writing has made him into a stock villain. They haven’t really given him a motivation as to why he is against the SCDP way. He joined his company with SCDP because they were so powerful in their creativity and now he is hollowing them out from within. Doesn’t make sense.
Hamlin then attended the American Conservatory Theatre’s Advanced Actor Training Program from which he was subsequently awarded a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting.: [en.wikipedia.org]
Hey – that’s great that he has all the training in the world. I thought he was pretty good on “LA Law”, but lately (Veronica Mars in the ’00s, and now this), it always seems to me like he’s just reciting lines….
He’s not only lost his fastball; he can’t hit the backstop, let alone home plate.
@Taulsif Khan:
It has been pointed out that Cutler has always been plotting to make the former SC&P into his image, i.e. fill it with people of his liking. Don is the one guy he has always set on to get out, but from his POV Don has more lives than a cat.
you don’t like Harry Hamlin?
well, I believe you to be the most dishonest man I have ever worked with!
@Hunter2012 Was there evidence Cutler doing so in season 6 (I am asking this not remembering if there was)? He seemed to be paling around a lot with Roger and letting Ted Chaough put forward the vision of the merger. Cutler pointed out his venom towards Don is partly personal because of what Don did to Ted. However, his push to modernize the company and his unhappiness with SCDP practices seem to be new.
Last season Cutler was the one who brought the Dr. who gave everyone the injections which seemed part and parcel to the wild and crazy loopy atmosphere of what the characters were doing engaging in drugs and 60s parties. Now his looking toward efficiency and production. It is the polar opposite of his character depicition from last year.
Tausif, Cutler brought in Dr. Feelgood (the character was clearly based on Max Jacobson) to improve efficiency because they were injected with amphetamines. He’s coming from a very different place than Roger’s self-contemplative LSD trips, which are more in line with the late ’60s ethos of “tune in, turn on and drop out.”
FWIW, Harry Hamlin still has “guest starring” tag at the opening credits.
@Cee fair enough, however the effect of injections ddn’t seem to work as they were jusy racing each other around the office and Ted came back and saw that no work had been done. To me that shows that Cutler was just as much of a screw up as anyone at SCDP. It ,shows how Cutler was willing to try experimental methods for uncertain ends. Whereas with the computer he is hoing with the industrial flow.
Harry Hamlin will never be compared to Marlon Brando, he never made it in film, so he has had to settle for some uninspired TV work (The OC was brutal, LA Law was just OK) but I really like him doing Jim Cutler.
Good for him.
After the merger last season, Cutler tried to push out all the old SCDP people and stock the positions with CGC folks. He’s been scheming that way since Day 1.
I think that without Ted, Jim Cutler becomes just the business side of things, he’s unbalanced and gets carried about by technology and numbers. Ted, not now of course, was the sunnier and creative aspect of their previous agency.
Lou Avery’s dash & splash attempt at hand washing hygiene in the men’s room is just one more reason (along with his ugly cardigans) that he can’t leave this show soon enough.
Hey, a lot of people don’t even do that {shudder}!
Ha I thought that too! Enjoy your pinkeye, Scoutmaster Lou! Also does anyone see a similarity between Lou and Prohibition Agent Van Aldean from Boardwalk Empire (I’ve only seen seasons 1-2)? I get the same boring righteousness from both of them. Maybe Lou will have a pervy, twisted arc as well. That might spice things up a little with him.
Here’s something that I feel like would have gotten more time if they had more episodes but may be intended for the audience to infer:
With Ginsburg out, they need Don.
We haven’t seen Ginsburg killing it like we did last season, but I think we are supposed to think that is still happening.
Sure, they have Peggy. But Lou seems like a hack and Ginsburg is gone. Peggy can’t do everything herself.
Therefore, I think Ginsburg’s demise is intended for us to infer that Don will be in high demand.
I might be wrong.
Peggy is not all buy herself there is still Stan, Freddie Crane (I don’t know his character name on the show) and that other guy that meet in Lou’s office.
I do agree though that it looks like Don is becoming more and more valuable as this season progresses.
I had the same feeling about Ginsberg leaving myself. I think one of the reason’s the partner’s were so resistant to Don coming back was that they felt they had the creative personnel to replace himby committee. Between Lou Avery’s flat out dysfunction as a manager outlined very obviously with the Scout comic debacle and Ginsberg going banana’s Don’s stock just rose, notwithstanding the suggestion that Don killed it in the Phillip Morris meeting.
The problem is Ginsberg (and Don) is outside the box, and Lou Avery is very much an inside the box creative person. SC&P is a big firm now, so they don’t need the same type of creative team they had before. It’s all about marketing themselves property and not rocking the boat too much with clients. Which is why Don is very much a risk to them.
I agree with Other. It looks like SC&P’s downfall is going to be believing that mediocre creative will suffice. Cutler doesn’t care that Lou is a hack or manages the team poorly. He gets the work done on time and doesn’t make waves. Cutler brought Lou to the meeting, not the other partners.
I would say that it’s set up for Don to start his own agency and take the best ppl with him, but they’ve already done that plot line.
others have suggested that Don would somehow rescue SC&P from a creative crisis. This may be it. Maybe BurgerChef signs on, maybe Chevy has a creative crisis, maybe Phillip Morris asks for Don exclsusively? There are a lot of ways this could go to favor Don.
I can’t be the only one who noted that it was Charlie Manson himself who shared that interpretive dance — to the impromptu jam of “Petite Fleur” by Chris Barber — with Megan. Can I?
Charlie was way shorter. 5’2″ or so.
A lot of people look like people who later became famous or was famous. In this case a lot of men were sporting the “Charles Manson” look long black/brunette hair with a full beard, just like a lot of men looked like Jesus at this time. :-)
Besides, Charlie Manson fancied himself a musician. He would’ve join the small, impromptu band at the party and sang his own songs.
At any rate when the Tate-Lobianco murders hit Megan will be scared crapless. I wonder if the writers will have Megan know Sharon Tate? Both are young “up and coming” actresses so it is at least plausible, but then again I don’t recall any “Mad Men” characters knowing any real life characters even indirectly (IIRC). History passes as the background story of their lives.
‘I don’t recall any “Mad Men” characters knowing any real life characters even indirectly’
Conrad Hilton.
I have to be honest – when I saw a pregnant woman come into the house, I shuttered to think that a gang of crazies would soon raid the house, with a knife.
yes, I too noted a bit of “heavy-handed” Charlie Manson setup in this episode, notwithstanding earlier episodes as well. To wit, the Charlie look-alike who also fancies himself a musician, and the showing of the long butcher knife by Megan which was handled in an odd manner. Living In Laurel Canyon too presages some of the Manson activities. I hope this is just a red-herring, but it seemed too on-point for this show…
Sharon Tate was considerably more successful and connected than Megan so far. But yeah throughout that party I had my eyes peeled for “the girls” who, along with Manson, were definitely part of the scene in those days.
Stephanie!!! very suspicious…..
Her “boyfriend” is in jail for a pot bust, Charlie was busted for pot too I believe. She was pretty dirty too.
And when she said on the phone she was back in Oakland, was she really? I couldn’t tell. It looked like any alley in LA. She split when she got “what she came for”, the cash. weird
My guess on how the series ends:
Don and Chuck Manson will end up being in some emergency situation together where Manson dies. Then, Don will steal his wallet and start growing a beard, once again taking someone else’s identity. He will end up being invited to a big Hollywood party. Awkwardly, Megan will be there. Long story short, he’ll end up killing Megan as Chuck to conceal his real fake identity as Don Draper.
I like the episodes that play up the office politics although the whole Phillip Morse will hire Sterling Cooper if Don is fired because he hurt their feelings years ago wasn’t that great of a plot point. The show already did the fall out to Don’s letter but the scene did show Don is ready to do anything or make it seem like he would do anything for business.
Ginsberg’s story was similar to the Lawn Mower incident in Season 3
I think that Betty is finally realizing that more progressive women are passing her by as she stays in her trophy wife role. I fear for the kids when she cracks.
I think Betty is going to become someone like Phyllis Schlafly, i.e. someone who makes a fulfilling career for herself fighting against women’s liberation.
Cadfile: FYI, the client is named Phillip Morris, not Morse. It’s quite possible the largest tobacco company in the U.S., if not the world.
I think it is more than “hurt feeling” that the PH execs have for Don. I wouldn’t want someone who called my product dangerous to handle my advertising either. :-)
Don is simply putting aside any moral scruples he had against smoking in a desperate maneuverings to become truly relevant again. He seemed to be over his being a subordinate to Peggy in that meeting before Lou walked in near the beginning of he show. Not that he likes it but he has accepted it for now. And the two seem to be amicable although still not friends again.
Oh and Cadfile, I give Henry more credit in regards to Betty being a mere “trophy wife”. When she was fat he didn’t once demean her or felt embarrassed by her. I think he even liked her as she was. It was Betty that was getting upset. That tells me that Henry genuinely liked her and later loved her for real and not as some ornamentation. And I am sure he saw all of her emotional flaws and took her anyway. Now if *that* was the smart thing to do or not is debatable. Up to this point her marriage to Henry seemed reasonably happy even though she is high maintenance.
His anger was over the top although I can understand why Betty could unknowingly undermine him with key people. He should’ve sat down and discussed it with her instead of shouting.
I agree – I don’t think Henry regards Betty as a trophy wife; he seems to genuinely care for her. I can see how observing her constant emotional abuse of the children would cause Henry to lose respect and love for her. Sometimes very patient men (as Henry seems to be) go way over the top when they finally do lose it.
I agree – I don’t think Henry regards Betty as a trophy wife; he seems to genuinely care for her. I can see how observing her constant emotional abuse of the children would cause Henry to lose respect and love for her. Sometimes very patient men (as Henry seems to be) go way over the top when they finally do lose it.
My feeling has always been that Henry’s love for Betty is sweet, but patronizing. She is his child. He’s generally more patient than she is w children — but she made him look bad professionally and that was his breaking point.
Also — Betty may be unaware that State Senators are paid almost no money. Henry may be stressed and desperate to move on to higher office . . .
Victoria,
I don’t know where you live, but in New York, it is NOT true that State Senators “are paid almost no money.” Today, they make almost $100K when per diems are included. I don’t think their salaries were vastly different in 1969.
If Henry is desperate to move up, it’s just his ambition driving him. We’ve never gotten the sense that Henry is stressed about money — in fact, I suspect that they could afford to live without his salary if they needed to.
“Interrupting Cutler and Lou’s meeting with the Philip Morris execs not only violates half the stipulations in his agreement with the other partners, but seems a 180-degree turn from the guy who agreed to those stipulations in the first place because he wanted to fix the mess he had made”
I don’t think so. Don really just wants his job back and now that he’s realized that even adhering to those stipulations isn’t going to save him, he’s trying to make himself indispensable in a different way. If it were really about fixing things, you’d think he muster up some kind of an apology, even if just a private one to say Roger and Joan.
And an apology to Peggy, especially her.
Don took the job with the stipulations because he knew full well that was the best he could get and yes I agree he sees sticking by the rules is just keeping him irrelevant at best, and to ship him out to California to take Ted’s place one of the worse. Its time for him to make a bold move and with Ginsberg cracking up his timing could not have been more perfect.
The fact that Cutler said “you think this is your salvation” means that the cigarette guys bought Don’s idea. Other wise he would have said you violated your contract, you are finished. I thought that line indicated Don had actually outsmarted them this time but Lou and Jim still want to ditch Don.
On the plus side, Don’s new agreement with the partners did not appear to include a “do not compete clause” as his prior contract most likely would have.
or was this to show up Cutler and Lou as acting in their interest without the other partner’s approval, ie., going behind the backs of the partners and setting up a take-ever of SCDP. Could be Don is showing value to SC et al. that there are machinations going on behind their backs…
that is a good point. I didn’t think of that. Roger would probably flip if he found out that they were meeting with Philip Morris without him. I am thinking SCDP got duped in this merger.
I think you misread the Draper power play. Don is back in the game, maybe it complicates things but it also reminds the partners that Don is a valuable commodity. Don has been portrayed as a savvy business man before–between draining another agency’s resources to compete, figuring a way to make losing your biggest account into a moral stand, and cold calling Dow Chemical just to get into the big leagues. Even throwing the bathing suit company guys out of his office was a way to build a reputation. If Phillip Morris wants Don, the partners will have to go along with it. They are already plotting on getting rid of him, this gives him some juice. Nice slam door in Cutler’s face.
How well known was the IBM / Holocaust connection then? Something Ginsberg had said brought this to mind, but I can’t remember the line.
Found it! He says, “That machine came for us! And one by one…”
I understand what you are saying Violet with “that machine…” referencing the Nazi killing machine, but I think that was more of a “2001: A Space Odyssey: reference since Hal killed the astronauts almost one by one (he did shut off the life support for the cryogenic containers and killed several astronauts at one time). But you could be right.
I thought it was a holocaust reference too.
Harry also used the phrase, “The final solution” when speaking to Don. It was chilling in the context of this episode.
I didn’t think he meant “Nazi killing-machine”, Hunter2012, but specifically that IBM / Hollerith was using their early computers to catalog Jews and Roma/Sinti so that they could be taken away. Many Jews at the time refused to use German products like the VW bug, so I was wondering aloud if there was a similar rejection of IBM.
If it was indeed popular knowledge, that could have been part of Ginsberg’s anxiety. The mythic They didn’t kill everyone off, but “turning everyone homo” would be another way to prevent future generations. That could be why he suddenly expressed his affection for Peggy as a need to breed with her.
That said, it probably was just a 2001 reference. I’m one of those people who enjoys over-thinking things.
Thanks to a warning of “Intense Violence” in my cable program guide description of this episode, I sat on the edge of my seat throughout . . . . . a huge annoyance. I should re-watch it I guess, but I’m not highly motivated to do so; if Megan’s story line is meant to distract me from the Madison Ave focus it has succeeded. All Mad Men characters have in common one person – Don Draper; but now their individual stories are being over-developed and the heart of the show – the inner workings of the advertising business – seems like a “meanwhile, back at the ranch”. We no longer see Pete, Roger, Joan, Don, and old crabby pants interacting much. Everything is a separate little vignette; and frankly, it just jumps around too much for my liking. I relished the in-depth office machinations and Don’s often bad behavior. It was his personal life that hooked me initially and if tonight’s episode is a preview of those remaining – why not have every single person who has appeared in the series just come center stage and take a bow. I’m disappointed.
I recant some of my above post. I did re-watch the episode without the fearful expectation of blood and gore appearing at any moment; what a difference in my attitude.
I still am bored with the Megan story line but realize it’s value as a generation gap illustrator. Some decades blend more smoothly than 60’s to 70’s did; and I think the marriage is doomed.
But on the business front, Don is still relevant because the people with lots of money to spend on expensive products were not part of the counter-culture. I imagine the really lucrative deals for ad agencies came from big ticket item advertisers and hippies were smoking dope more than cigs; driving heaps rather than caddies, wearing thrift store rather than Saks, drinking Thunderbird rather than J&B. So Don’s approach to ads was still incredibly valuable. The SC&P newbies who were trying to catch the counter culture wave might become successful but not to the extent the more conservative ad people would. Thus, Don, Peggy, Roger,Pete, Bert (ugh) and even Harry could speak to the moneyed; Harry seems to have struck a nice balance between appreciating technology as a tool (not a creative aid) and using it to mine for high income consumers. So, thanks to my better focus while re- watching and so many of your brilliant comments, I change my vote to Yes – another really interesting episode. I’m relieved.
Publishers are INTERESTED!
I found it believable for Don to do what he did because he had to do something. If they get he’s out — despite the partnership and whatever it would cost them. He could treadle his thumbs hoping they don’t get it. This is vintage Don Draper — change the conversation.
I agree. His rule following strategy was good and got him back in the game but it was doomed to fail if SCP landed Phillip Morris. The partners would then have the cash to buy Don out of his contract and the inarguable justification for doing so in “one of the largest advertisers in the world wants to do business with us but won’t as long as Don is here.” If Don does nothing he is toast. He saw that and acted, and his talent and execution of his plan gives him a chance to succeed. We’ll see.
To the Harry-Don point.
Harry is a giant dork, like Pete, he loves Don as an idolization of everything he wants and will never be. The drunken disclosure made sense. Harry and Pete both know at this point in their lives they aren’t leaders and prefer Don to Cutler/Cooper. The devil you know.
I think you’re only partly right. Harry realizes that Don is doing him a solid by not telling his wife that he was at a party with another woman. Telling him about the Phillip Morris deal was partly a repayment for that as well as an extension of his yearning to be like Don and his hate for Cutler/Cooper.
I see Megan’s dancing skills have not improved a lick since Zou Bisou. It doesn’t stop her a bit from wanting all eyes on her. Kind of like the early version on Kim K.
Megan’s dancing is typical chic semi-hip for the era. Having been in my teens then, I find it hot.
Sorry folks, like her or not, Megan IS hot. That’s why she has acting jobs that don’t seem to require a whole lot of range.
And, although she did break up Don’s doomed marriage she hasn’t been a terrible person. Her recent weird behavior is entirely due to her insecurity about Don.
I think she’s an interesting and believable character who should probable marry an up and coming producer and catch the wave of the New Hollywood of the Seventies. She could end up being in some classic movies and sleeping with Warren Beatty!
“And, although she did break up Don’s doomed marriage …”
Nope.
This role DOES require a lot of range. Jessica Pare ruined the scenes with Stephanie with her flat expressions that gave no indication to what Megan was thinking and feeling. Pairing her with Don (who can say more with his furrowed brows than she can with her entire face) just emphasizes how out of her league she is in this cast.
Paul, what show have you been watching? Megan wasn’t introduced as a character until Season 4 (and was really only in the background until the very end of Season 4), which began in November 1964, a year almost exactly from when Betty told Don she wanted a divorce. Megan in no way broke up Betty and Don’s marriage.
When I saw Megan dancing all I could think was how at the birthday party the whole dance was focused around Don. Now Don is a bystander at best in her life. She cared what he thought (so she stopped) but she was the only one.
He didn’t even seem jealous, just annoyed and bored. A far cry from his anger at her sex scenes or the Betty/Roger incident.
That dance also reminded me of season 1 Midge and her bearded man. Don finally realizes they’re in love at a party when he’s high. When he realizes that he leaves Midge with a very big parting gift. He was paying far more attention to them than he was to Megan and that man. It’s so interesting to me that he had so much interest in free spirits as lovers and yet doesn’t seem to respond to that side of Megan.
I actually really liked this episode, it had many interesting callbacks and references. For me they helped to anchor it so that it didn’t seem so disjointed.
I agree w Abby536 regarding the episode — I liked it much.
Re Megan, I think we learned from this episode she so badly wants Don to want her she will try anything to manipulate him to that end. Dance was a try at making him jealous, menage a trois another attempt to keep him, and of course getting rid of the “niece.”
But all this just shows that Megan doesn’t really know what Don wants. (Seasons ago, she lost her chance to share something with him, leaving SCD where she was successful.) I think he is only now realizing that the firm is his true love.
Victoria: You’re right. Of course the firm is the object of his affection now that it doesn’t want him! What did Betty say? Poor Megan doesn’t know that wanting you is the worst way to get to you? He only wants what he can’t have.
Don does an interesting variation on damaged but that particular trait is a dime a dozen.
Abby536, indeed it is a dime a dozen, and that’s why so many people identify with him and root for him to grow beyond that. I suppose the interesting thing about him is: will he be able to escape this eternal cycle of never wanting those who actually want him? (Cue to scene of his childhood in the brothel, where all feminine authorities he looked up to and wanted attention/love from didn’t love/want him, or did things to him he didn’t want: aunt Abigail, the prostitutes…).
He’s damaged goods. But he’s also brilliant, and he can think. Will it be enough for him to face his demons and find peace somehow or will he (like so many others… a dime a dozen…) just spiral into self-hatred and end up self-destructing? Stay tuned…
I think the partnership deal in 703 is strange because legally its a mess and doesn’t make any sense from a financial standpoint for Don. Mostly I am trying not to think about it.
My gut says that restructure was written so Don gets fired and left with nothing at the mid-season hiatus. In every other way it makes no sense, Don has what would amount to roughly 5-10 million present day invested in the company. No one anywhere ever would give up that amount of money if they decided to do a shot at work.
I agree 100%.
What, exactly, is Don risking his personal fortune for this season?
I don’t get it.
Your point is the major reason this season does not work. Don owns somewhere between 15-20% and it unlikely, he would risk his share by accepting such a one sided agreement.
The deal with Phillip Morris explains the other partners attitude toward Don but a real partnership would call a meeting to explain the facts of life to Don and structure a buy-out.
The agreement is TV drama to probably to allow Don a victory over the other partners. The last episode of this season is titled “Waterloo” and it is still up in the air about which character(s) is going to
be Napoleon.
Yes the ‘stipulations’ deal is completely unrealistic. No partner in a successful firm would put their personal fortune at stake by offering the other partners a way to ‘reabsorb’ their shares just in order to be ‘allowed back to work’. That’s just not how it works.
However, I saw this episode as a hopeful sign. The move by Don wrt PM is unrealistic in a good kind of dramatic way (who would actually be able to pull that off even insofar as Don did, getting at least a glimmer of interest from PM?, but that’s what makes a TV show more fun than real life). It’s not an unrealistic pseudo-factual premise like the idea a partnership could force a deal like they did on Don. And since Don didn’t ‘follow a script’, I’m thinking it likely Cutler tries but fails to invoke the agreement in a next episode or two. I tend to doubt the final 7 eps are about what happens after Don gets kicked out and loses all his money because of that agreement.
Westy,
I remember watching the last season of “Lost” thinking there’s no way the clowns in charge decided that all the characters are dead after they promised they weren’t dead in a bunch of interviews.
And let’s not forget the ridiculous final two seasons of “Battlestar Galactica” and the awful ending to”The Sopranos,” etc., etc.
To Betsy and Angela,
Of course, my bad. Don and Betty were no longer married. I guess I was remembering that Megan very consciously set out to seduce him for ulterior motives. She was kind of acting like the other woman, the forbidden fruit. At the time I think she was trying to get ahead in advertising.
Don found that aggressive bad girl behavior appealing. The threesome was an obvious and misguided attempt to recapture the old spark.
And when I referred to the limited acting range required, I was talking about the roles Megan seems to be getting. I think Jessica Paré is fine.
I may be giving her the benefit of the doubt, but I think her blankness suits the part of someone who is very conscious of maintaining a glamorous cool reserve. And of course now she’s constantly stoned!
I don’t see Cutler trying to oust Don for crashing a meeting I’m pretty sure the other partners didn’t know anything about. If they had known about it, they wouldn’t have met in private on a Saturday.
Ponce,
The characters on LOST were NOT DEAD. The last season had some glimpses of an afterlife, but the main narrative? 100% alive. Not a cheat. There are reasons to be mad at the way LOST ended, but that ain’t one of them.
The Sopranos: The ending was brilliant. The first and only time death has been shown from a main character’s POV. We were in Tony Soprano’s head, looking out of his eyes the moment he got whacked by Members Only Jacket guy. Once you believe this, and accept his death, you’ll she how great this was. It’s hard for people to accept death, which is why people are still angry about it.
Battlestar Galactica: I got nothing. What a cluster that ending was…
The Sopranos finale didn’t require fans to accept death; it required them to accept ambiguity. Your belief he was killed by the Members Only guy is no more or less supported than a dozen other interpretations.
Looking back, I still hate that ending as much as I did when it aired.
Couldn’t agree more, RCADE. What’s so often been viewed as imaginative actually is a complete lack of imagination. David Chase let viewers choose the ending they wanted. Is Tony dead? Is he alive? You decide.
We can at least agree that there’s no guarantee Mad Men won’t have a crappy ending?
I’m actually really enjoying the latest episodes quite a lot, but that dumb contract is hanging over the ending like a Valyrian steel sword.
NO! Reabsorbed does not mean that the other partners won’t have to buy out Dons percentage! Quite the opposite. It all boils down to posturing. Don doesn’t know that they aren’t really willing to take the hit right now. They really just want him to show up do a job and be quiet until it is more feasible to buy him out or he gets fed up and quits. Don did start the agency after all. He won’t quit.
I mean its kind of a moot point now 2 weeks later and post finale. But my take from that episode was that Don was effectively risking his percentage in the company based on the contract stipulations. IE if he violated them he would get nothing. They only let him work again because they didn’t have the money to buy him out and this was an easy way around that and if he screwed up he would out of a job and out of the company he founded with nothing. Thats how it came across in the writing.
For what it’s worth:
In this episode, it’s noted that Megan lives in Laurel Canyon (her directions to Stephanie). While canyons further west (Beverley Glen, Benedict, Franklin, and Coldwater) tended to be home of fancier movie and TV homes, Laurel was more the home of the music folks (Joni Mitchell and friends). The Manson killings were in Benedict, I believe, although their other victims were in the Los Feliz neighborhood further to the east below Griffith Park.
I was a student at UCLA at that time, having grown up in the Los Angeles area.
Reminds me of the great movie “Laurel Canyon.” Frances McDormand and Alessandro Nivola! That was an almost three-way with Kate B.
Megan’s got the whole Frenchie Boho thing going on. Musicians are definitely the worst — she seems to know this in a real way.
“…might Betty finally start working on herself and finding an identity away from being the trophy wife?”
No.
She will, however, continue to be interpreted as this archetype just because she’s a 1960’s housewife on a show made and viewed in 2014.
Well in real life not all women joined the feminist revolution (some feminist actually went to far and ridiculed the women who genuinely wanted to stay home and raise the kids) but one has to remember back in the early 60s when Betty wanted to resume her modeling career and Don torpedoed it. I don’t think she will go back to modeling now but she did try to be a career “girl” again so I wouldn’t rule it out now.
Oh and I don’ think her husband ever viewed her as a trophy wife. I give him a lot more credit than that. Remember during Peggy’s fat period? He never pressured her to loose weight, never seemed to be embarrassed by her. If anything he liked her like that, and this was after the social switch was flipped and “zofhtig” women were out and “Twiggy” types were in. He comforted her when she was worried that she was unattractive to him, so I don’t regard Betty as his trophy wife. He is a better man than that.
All the “Megan is going to get killed by the Manson Family!” conspiracy theorists must be having a field day with Megan talking to a beautiful pregnant blonde woman.
Can someone start a dumb, “Is Stephanie Sharon Tate?” theory?
Maybe the whole point of the mysterious blonde that walks up to Don during the meeting with JAG was to subconsciously remind us about Stephanie.
Don’s flight that night being cancelled by Lou added to the feeling something bad was about to happen…but they’ve been playing this game with us for the entire series now.
I already started it on page 1, thanks
MEDIAWATCH, I must respectfully disagree. I don’t think it even crossed Weiner’s mind that it was supposed to be an omen. Maybe, at best, it, when taken with the Philip Morris meeting, was meant to show how Don always wins even when he seems to lose. For example, had he not missed his flight, he would’ve seen Stephanie and the party would’ve been canceled. Had the party not been cancelled, he wouldn’t have seen Harry, who wouldn’t have told him about the Philip Morris meeting, which wouldn’t have allowed him to crash it and (depending on how you take the ending), make himself the lead man on the account.
Sally sassing Betty was the best.
Still I wonder how things will turn out for Don. I seriously doubt the partners will allow Don to be around much longer. And what can the show be if not about Don and the company? To do away much of the cast?
“I GAVE YOU that effect nose!”
“I GAVE YOU that perfect nose!”
I detest auto correct and this stupid comment function. Carry on.
Its a nose job, not an abortion.
I have also been thinking for awhile that the show might end in March of 1970, being that it would be exactly 10 years after the show began, and therefore a 10 year span in the lives of these characters. Glad to see that someone else also has that theory.
I really want to like this show more than I do right now. But they seem to have about three ideas and are trying to fill the rest of the time between now and the finale. Shocking the audience is a cheap form of drama, and Ginsberg and the three-way felt like shock because they couldn’t think of anything else to hold our interest. Seriously, does anyone care if Megan and Don’s marriage holds up anymore? Or Betty’s marriage? Right now, it feels like Weiner has a pretty good idea how he wants the series to end, but is flailing at what to fill the rest of the time with. Yes, let’s bring back a character, Stephanie, who was never all that important in the first place, while many of the characters we do care about, like Roger and Joan, are nowhere to be seen. I will say that seeing Don fight for something is a whole lot more compelling than watching him drink too much and stare into space from his balcony.
Kcranger, well, I don’t know how many people care about Megan and Don’s marriage — I do, because I actually like Megan (very much), but I seem to be in the minority on this. But don’t you think that these characters would care about that? Don was all about trying to save this marriage at the end of last season and at the beginning of this one; now he seems to have lost hope. Megan hasn’t yet. She just doesn’t know what Don wants. (And here is the interesting question: what does Don want? Does he want at all to be married? Or doesn’t he?)
Same for Betty’s marriage: does she want to be married at all, for any reason other than security and “it’s what good girls do”? Does she want to be a mother? Does she want to be a model, or the center of attention? And Henry, who seems to be a more mature person than Betty: what the heck does he want?
Maybe the execution of the plot is not so much to your taste: not so many ups and downs, outrages and Oh!s But this is Mad Men, not Dallas. Things are going on below the surface, and their reflections in actual events — Megan’s failed threesome attempt, which somehow mirrors her Zou Bizou performance at the beginning of last season (which also failed — Don didn’t want a surprise birthday party, and she felt just as frustrated when he didn’t… Apparently her simplistic psychology — ‘he was just a poor boy who was never loved and who never had a birthday party, so I’m going to show him how much I love him and I’ll give him a surprise party!’ — didn’t work, and she’s was then (and still is now, after the threesome) again puzzled. What the heck does he want?…
I find this fascinating. Which is why I don’t agree at all with what you said. I think Weiner is doing things quite artfully and with a lot of sensitivity, and he’s keeping me on edge — every time I think I understand Don, he manages to be(come) a little different from what i thought he was. Very stimulating.
I appreciate your comments. And I’ve heard some version of “it’s-too-subtle-for-you-to-appreciate” argument before. I don’t need legs getting chopped off by lawnmowers to be satisfied, but I do need some character progression. For the most part, there is very little….they just keep coming back to the same old place. Which is OK — that’s true for most of us — but doesn’t make for very engaging drama in my view. I’m intrigued by Don’s latest turn, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all to have the final seven seasons begin with him drunk again and trying to figure it all out. I appreciate that you still care about his marriage and about Henry and Betty. I’m lost past caring what happens to them. I am intrigued by Freddie Rumsen. There’s a guy who actually changed his life and the change has stuck. Not that it did him much good career-wise, but he does seem happier.
“Yes, let’s bring back a character, Stephanie, who was never all that important in the first place, while many of the characters we do care about, like Roger and Joan, are nowhere to be seen.”
Stephanie is important because of her biological connection to Anna, “the only person who really knew” Dick/Don (in his own words). Her presences tells us (and Megan) something about Don. His delight in calling her his niece was a type of joy we rarely see in Don, who has had difficulty even expressing love for his own children.
I trust that Mr. Weiner and crew will tie up Roger’s story, and Joan’s, in appropriate ways. They have never been in every episode of each season, yet have had memorable and compelling stories.
Kcgranger, I suppose the point I was trying to make is that there is lots of character progression going on — from Don freezing at the mere thought of revealing he was Dick Witman to Betty to him admitting it so freely to Megan we don’t even see when that happened, it’s just a given that she already knows about it (to say nothing of Don even going to his old brothel home with Sally and Bobby).
I suppose we have gotten used to ‘character progression’ that is fast and huge in other shows, so we don’t appreciate so much the effort it takes someone like Don to progress enough that he can actually talk honestly to Sally about his lies, or admit candidly to Peggy that ‘he did nothing and has nobody in his life’ — both things that Season 1 Don Draper could never have done.
Maybe we think character progression has to be like Batman going from daddy’s boy to orphan to man-with-a-purpose to more nuanced neither-good-nor-bad, I-could-just-as-well-be-in-Arkham-asylum character. But, at least in my experience, the Don Draper kind of changes is not only more realistic — it is the actual stuff of life and death for real people, so much so that it’s so easy to imagine something like the apparent suicide foreshadowed in the opening sequence to result from such (apparently) ‘petty’ ‘little’ conflicts as Don’s.
But all in all it boils down to a question of taste. The changes the characters go through in their odyssey seem quite dramatic to me (season 1 Joan is not at all the current one — from ‘landing the right husband’ to ‘I’d rather wait with the hope of real love than give up and accept an arrangement’, it’s quite a change in perspective). But if you think they are not dramatic enough — that’s OK. Life is perhaps too familiar to be really dramatic.
The most shocking part of the episode? Not the nip in a box. Not the reappearance of Stephanie. Not the (most boring) threesome (ever). It had to be Don looking actually relieved to see Harry Crane, for the love. But it’s nice to know there is still some pre-Cutler/Chaough bonding underneath it all.
Good for you, Betty. Something tells me Henry didn’t “mind” Fat Betty because she was dependent on him (and probably more docile).
Line of the episode goes to Sally: “We’re idiots, okay?”
Yeah, the people that think that Henry loves Betty sincerely just because when she was fat he was still supportive are so many! They are doing the character and the show a huge disservice. People are way more complex than that!
so what was Ginsberg actually suffering from?
undiagnosed schizophrenia?
is there a shrink in the house?
There’s nothing wrong with Ginsberg. He’s right about the computer.
I’m not a shrink but I have suffered from bipolar 2 for many many decades, though I didn’t always know it–and had to diagnose myself almost 20 years ago, despite years of shrinks and other genius doctors–snark.
Ginsberg will likely not really know what’s going on with him for some time and will get some lousy medical help for the rest of his life. Sitting around breathing in Stan’s second-hand grass fumes probably didn’t help either.
Could have been a first fully experienced in public schizophrenic event or the first, florid, and typically devastating instance of bipolar disorder, which tends to get slightly more rooted in reality, if that makes sense, but announces itself with a great big showy bang that lands you in the psych ward. Total coming out part.
Whatever it is, it will probably mean the end of his career in advertising, at the time, and total heartbreak for his father. And for him.
And Kensington is right — He was right about the computer. Spending some hours with my husband at a local Apple showroom over the weekend buying him a new iPhone totally proved that to me. What a world.
I love Ginsberg’s lack of filter, he just blurts out all this creative, crazy, funny shit; until the cheese fell off his cracker.
Poor Peggy, getting the brunt of it.
@Slam, I agree about Peggy. I tried to imagine what she was going through at the moment: what would I do if I were a woman, had just had a strange seduction attempt with this man the night before, and then saw him looking normal but giving me a box with his nipple in it?… I really don’t know. I think I would have freaked out. Peggy was admirably cool.
And Peggy is the one who knows Ginsberg was born in a concentration camp, which certainly did contribute in a large measure to his current weirdness, bipolar disorder or no bipolar disorder. She must have felt really sad for him.
Poor Peggy. I hope things will get better for her in the future, I really do.
60s Soul song played in the bar where Don and Harry were drinking? please
Soundhound tells me it’s Big John Hamilton – How Much Can A Man Take
I believe PeeWhy is correct.
thanks PeeWhy
A weird, but good episode. I like the strange moments, as it gives the actors something to do (Don’s baby impression and Pete’s pratfall). A few notes:
– I spit my beer out during Stan’s reply of “you?” to Lou’s question. Hilarious.
– the Manson thing is starting to distract me. I was convinced either Stephanie was going to bring him to Megan’s or he would be at the part. Someone even used the word “murder” in one of their scenes. However, I think this is Weiner continuing to mess with us.
– I saw the filming of the premiere in Hawaii. Even fully clothed, Jessica Pare is enchanting. I love what they are doing with her character (as they previously did with Betty). Slowly peeling back the onion to show how flawed these seemingly perfect people are. While she’s responsible for her behavior, Don’s influence has helped bring out her insecurities.
– Given Megan’s previous reaction to female affection, do you feel that Megan’s 3-way is an attempt to manipulate Don, a desperate attempt to keep him happy, or just an evolution of her character and lifestyle?
I think the “boring” threesome everyone’s talking about was exactly the point. Don and Megan have deteriorated to such an extent Megan is paying off a “niece”, due to jealousy, and she’s engaging in a passionless threesome. This is no longer the couple who couldn’t keep their hands off each other, nor the couple who, in anger, would have sex on the floor. There’s still anger there….the threesome was a clever way to illustrate the progression (or regression) of their relationship.
I’ve paid a lot of attention the last few seasons to the decline of Don’s physical state as a mirror of his mental state. Did anyone else notice that this was the first episode in a couple of seasons where Don looked slim and vibrant? After crashing Lou and Cutler’s meeting, he looked at least 10 years younger than he has in at least two seasons. I give Jon Hamm a lot of credit–the subtle physicality of his performance often goes unnoticed.
That’s right and the way I read it. And yes to the physical changes and how Hamm brings them about. Fit and trim.
I agree, the threesome is supposed to be boring. And Don is supposed to not be particularly into it except insofar as most guys’ primal reaction when a couple of attractive women start unzipping him.
I thought of that scene as mainly repeating the realization Don had with Megan’s dancing at the party: he realizes she’s screwing around, maybe in various hip counter culture ways like girls and groups and such, rather than a conventional affair like he’d have, but anyway he doesn’t like it. OTOH he’s perhaps starting to realize he doesn’t care that much.
Still, this was the best moment: [www.youtube.com].
Hey, moderators, could we get rid of the “start working at home” trolls?
But they’re making $80,00 a week in their boxer shorts.
Just sayin’
My sister in law’s cousin’s ex-boyfriend makes $0.80/hr picking up aluminum cans by the highway, if that’s of any help in your future career choices.
Alan,
Didn’t it seem like cheating to you that Don and Megan reconciled offscreen? In the previous episode, she was (justifiably) furious with Don for choosing to live across the country from her. I was shocked when he picked up the phone, told Megan that Anna Draper’s pregnant niece was headed to her house and that she needed to take care of her, and that he was coming out shortly thereafter.
Did you see echoes of “The Suitcase” in this episode (I think that is one of your favorites)? Lou keeping Don in the office simply because he could? It was a perfect illustration of just how far Don has fallen.
What was Stephanie’s relationship to Anna? I am having a hard time remembering that character from Season 4. Thanks.
She was her niece. The daughter of Anna’s sister.