Review: ‘The Killing’ concludes on Netflix, more miserable than ever

Two weeks ago, Netflix released the fourth season – and what is allegedly the final season, though I have a hard time believing that, given history – of “The Killing,” having revived the show after AMC canceled it for a second time. I have seen all six episodes, and while I already discussed it on this week's podcast, I had a few thoughts I wanted to write up, as well as provide a space for non-podcast listeners to weigh in on how they felt about the series' latest conclusion, with spoilers aplenty coming up just as soon as I”m somehow the most depressing character in a TV universe that also includes The Leftovers”…
Season 3 of “The Killing” wasn't great, but it was easily the best of the show's three years on AMC. Confining the mystery to a single season reduced a few of the show's more aggravating tics to a more manageable size, and the work done with the guest characters and subplots was a dramatic improvement over the Larsens, “viral” wheelchair basketball videos, etc. Holder's friendship with Bullet was the strongest relationship the show ever did, the episode where they executed Ray Seward was riveting – except for the various moments where Sarah Linden again proved herself to be the most gullible police detective in television history, always believing the latest piece of information placed before her above anything she knew previously – and it felt at times like Veena Sud and company had begun to figure out how to genuinely take advantage of telling a traditional police procedural story over 13 episodes rather than one.
Then, of course, they botched the ending yet again, and I resolved that if “The Killing” ever returned, I might watch it, but only “with the understanding that I shouldn't pay the slightest bit of attention to the plot.”
I entered this six-episode Netflix season curious to see whether Sud and company could carry the improvement of season 3 forward, and also how the storytelling felt with half as many episodes to work with. But I also approached it with both lowered expectations and minimal emotional investment.
And even given that minimal investment, these episodes were remarkably unpleasant to get through.
We pick up in the immediate aftermath of Linden giving her serial killer ex-boyfriend the suicide-by-cop that he desired – Linden having been manipulated into it because, again, she believes with all her heart whatever it is that someone last told her – as Holder helps her cover up the evidence of murder. But Linden turns out to be even worse at covering up crimes than she is at investigating them, and so she does remarkably stupid things like hold onto her ex's phone, or dispose of crucial evidence right near his lake house. We're meant to view Linden – who has had mental health issues in the past – as going off the deep end in the aftermath of season 3, but playing bug-eyed crazy for most of six episodes stretches the limits of what Mireille Enos does well as an actress. Joel Kinnaman(*) was always the more interesting of the two leads, and he unsurprisingly does better at portraying Holder's own struggles – falling off the wagon, being cruel to his sister and his pregnant girlfriend, confessing to the crime at an NA meeting conveniently attended by a police informant – but it's still six hours of the show's heroes being trainwrecks even as they're trying to work a new case.
(*) This is your periodic reminder that Fienberg is absolutely right in wanting Kinnaman to play the young Lou Solverson in “Fargo” season 2, especially when you compare photos of him to 1970s Keith Carradine.
That case, involving a private military academy cadet who may have massacred his entire family, is even more of a wallow than Linden and Holder's struggles. It's an opportunity to trot out every cliché about the cruelty of boys to one another, and how the sadism gets so much worse in a (faux) military setting. As the chief suspect – and the one who carries large swaths of each episode in between our glimpses of Linden and Holder going to pieces, at times barely aware that they are actively investigating a multiple homicide – Tyler Ross is asked to play every scene either through tears, or on the edge of tears, and it wears thin over even a half-length season. As the academy headmaster – and apparently its only adult employee – Joan Allen is given almost nothing to play but steely impatience with these two idiot cops. And the explanation that the boy did, in fact, kill his parents (after a psychotic break caused by the academy's hazing) does a very poor job of explaining the various mind games that Allen's character orders her co-conspirators to play as part of their own weird cover-up.
“The Killing” was never a light show in its AMC incarnation, though the culture clash between the deeply private Linden and open book Holder provided occasional levity. Season 4, though, amps up the misery, assuming that it's inherently the same as profundity. One can be linked to the other – the dark final season of “Breaking Bad” was incredible, and I remain under the spell of “The Leftovers” (even as many others are not) – but bleakness doesn't inherently make something deep and compelling, especially not when your central character isn't well-drawn enough to support all this unhappiness.
After a deux ex machina appearance from Billy Campbell as wheelchair basketball mayor Darren Richmond – the chief red herring of season 1 – takes care of whatever legal jeopardy our heroes are in, we jump ahead five years for a truly bizarre epilogue. Holder's a father to an adorable little girl, and he's found a new home running a shelter for troubled teens – an effective payoff both to Holder's own struggles with addiction and his friendship with Bullet. He and his daughter's mom have split up, but that's just fine and dandy, because who should return from her soul-replenishing walking of the earth but Sarah Linden? And who should be revealed to be each other's One True Pairing but Holder and Linden, despite almost no suggestion in previous seasons that there was any romantic tension between them? For that matter, it was barely even suggested in previous seasons that the two of them were even friends, and if you choose to read the final scene as simply the two of them realizing they need each other around in a platonic sense, “The Killing” didn't even really put in the necessary work to foreshadow that. Not all opposite-gender partners must fall in love, even on television, and the Linden/Holder partnership was presented as something where two opposites gradually developed respect and trust for one another, and not that they were each other's soulmate, or even each other's best friend forever.
I suppose that the beating Sud took after season 1 failed to solve the Rosie Larsen case as the ad campaign had implied (if not explicitly promised) made her reluctant to ever again embrace ambiguity or try to deny her audience closure. And I would imagine that the majority of the people who toughed it out all the way to the end of “The Killing” season 4 did it out of genuine enjoyment of the show and/or Linden and Holder, and that therefore they might appreciate an ending that leaves them together, even if they're not cops anymore.
For me, though, “The Killing” was largely a wasted opportunity. From time to time, it really did demonstrate the power of spending so much time on a single investigation. But too often, it just felt like an elongated version of a network police procedural that lasted longer without actually going any deeper. Season 3 could have been a breakthrough, and maybe even one that set the show up for an extended Netflix run (say, with Holder as the veteran breaking in a rookie partner), but season 4 was a mess well before it got to the parts designed to wrap up the series for good.
After two resurrections by two different companies, I'm not ready to accept that “The Killing” has actually been buried just yet. Even if Netflix got what it wanted out of the deal – a definitive ending that allows the service to hype it as a complete experience alongside other, far better binge-viewing candidates – I could see some other service getting into the original content business deciding that they need a familiar name, and asking Sud to bring Linden and Holder out of retirement yet again. And if that happens, I'm hoping at a minimum that she recognizes it's not such a detrimental thing if Linden gets to smile every couple of months.
What did everybody else think?
I thought season 4 was fantastic. Loved the dreary atmosphere they always produce. Thought the acting was phenomenal. Though the plot of this series usually isn’t always stellar, all the other elements make up for it and therefore this show is always entertaining to me. If this is indeed the series finale, I personally love the way it ended.
I agree with you, I loved it. The only thing that’s always annoyed me about the show is that all of their cases are about teenagers. I’ve gotten to the point where I despise every teen on every show I watch and just want them to go away. I blame “the Sopranos” for this since every show that has followed has basically mimicked their formula. Every single critically acclaimed show has a petulant, whiny, asshole kid on it now. I cant tell you how many times I wanted someone to “whack” AJ, put a suicide vest on Dana or give Walt jr a bad batch of meth just to make the whining stop. Sorry to get off topic. Ill miss the killing for the dreary atmosphere and Holders ridiculous vernacular. I hope they do bring it back.
I agree with you about kids on these drama shows. Every kid is a spoiled brat who thinks he/she knows more than any adult on the show. The latest example includes the daughter on Ray Donovan
So you’ve now written about Linder, then Holden, then Linden and Holder on consecutive days. I’m sure that didn’t mess with you at all.
(I had to fix that sentence about 5 times to make sure I got the right people in the right spots.)
Should have fixed it 6 times, unless Linder is a new character that I missed.
Steven Linder is a character on “The Bridge”, a show Alan wrote about yesterday.
I would go as far as to say, this was probably my favourite of all the Netflix-seasons, but at least in the top group. The two leads are simply amazing, the atmosphere is easily on of the best created in all of television. (It has also the best cliffhanger-sound of alltime ;-)). The plot on the other hand, & I will give you that, is not The Killing’s strong point by any means. While I enjoyed the start of S1 & most of S3 and S4, without the afromentioned advantages, I’m not sure, I would watch it. Then again, that would be in any case a totally different show alltogether.
All in all I’m incredibly thankful this show was allowed to live as long as it has. while I certainly see, why people wouldn’t love this show, I also think the amount of hate is unreasonable and heavily fueled by those dreams crushed at the end of season 1. (I’m exaggerating here since reviews obviously stated criticscm before said finale, but the crass shift afterwards always felt … “wrong” for a lack of a better word right now.)
They have them get together in the end!?!?!
What a dumpster fire
It really makes about as much sense as Rust and Marty getting together at the end of “True Detective.”
Just to clarify, TAR22, are you defending The Killing as doing something no different from True Detective, criticizing both shows for bringing their cop partners back together years later, or cracking a joke about Rust and Marty hooking up romantically being as logical as the end of The Killing? I’m not trying to be pedantic, I was genuinely intrigued by your comment but can’t figure out which of the above (if any) was your intention.
You ask me, the light’s winning…. now hold me and don’t ever let go, you beautiful lug.
The murder case was interesting enough, but the savage military school boys got a bit old after a while. I love Joan Allen, brutish she’d had more to do than be snidely sexist to Linden.
Joel Kinnemann was great throughout once again. The episode with him falling apart and ripping into his sister was brutal and gripping.
I actually enjoyed the series quite a bit though – until that final epilogue. Why suddenly introduce a romantic element to a relationship that has been interesting without being sexual for 4 seasons. One consistency about this show. The endings are always awful!
I liked the ending. They both had secrets on each other – both had screwed up royally and the other had covered for them – and they needed to hang out together to keep the secrets from making them too lonely. I was really glad they reconnected, in whatever form. The story itself – the military school thing – was pretty lame. The scene where the boys goaded Kyle into wanting to kill his mother was pointlessly crass. Holder was awesome. Linden had no emotional range. Still, I loved it. Esp. the Rosie Larsen case.
*Gush* It might be that I will tolerate anything happening in a show that has Joel Kinnaman as a lead.
I enjoy Alan inexplicably punishing himself by watching and reviewing this garbage. Call it hate-writing.
Yeah right. Poor guy. This was actually the best season the show had. Big fucking surprise: it was bleak. And it had an ending. But apparently Sepinwall has enough mindless appologists to cry over his ‘tough’ experience of watching 6 hours of a show and do his job.
Well, I won’t cry over Alan’s experience – because, as you say, that’s his job.
But I will heartily concur that getting though this load of badly-written, laughably-acted manure was one of the worst slogs I’ve ever had to accomplish (thank the gods for the invention of fast-forwarding) – and it’s not even my job.
I was just hoping that they might give a decent send-off to the characters, but instead it was just one more massive mistake by the creator/writers. But, then again, I guess that makes it the perfect ending for The Killing, right?
I thought they could’ve gone into more detail in season 4. Although it was my least favorite season I thought I was fantastic and I’m truly going to miss the show. One of my faves for sure
I abandoned this show in its 2nd season, but just wanted to weigh in to cast my vote for the Kinnaman as Solverson campaign. It’s a must.
Very wise to do so…never lived up to expectations.
Couldn’t disagree more and you could do a Mad Magazine type parody review about any show. Season 1 was terrific and Season 4 was the best of the bunch due to the extra freedom the show got from Netflix
I watched the first three seasons of this, but I think I’ll skip S4. Because of not caring.
But yet somehow you’ve cared enough to read the review, read other people’s comments, then make your own comment. Maybe you should give S4 a go – it’s actually pretty good.
I actually would like to see S4, but I don’t get streaming. If Netflix had it on DVD, I’d go for it. I know it’s far from perfect, but I always like Joel Kinnaman and I’ve even liked Mireille Enos despite her many, many really stupid actions as a cop and her gullibility. It had such possibilities that I wish had been realized.
If I cared enough to watch S4, I wouldn’t have read a review that boasted “SPOILERS APLENTY.” I probably liked seasons 1-3 more than Alan, but not enough to bother with a 4th.
I loved Season 3, but this was like a really long and terrible episode of Law and Order: Criminal Intent.
I came into this final season – and I do believe it is exactly that, final – with the expectations that it would be like the others one…average and missing out on tons of potential.
You need a significant amount of talent to reach the level that Veena Sud has in this industry. That said, in the grand scheme of things, she’s fallen well short of some of the greats. Her inability to take a great concept and two great, lead talents and make an excellent TV show is the reason why I say that.
Here she is in a compelling, one-hour roundtable video with some of the greats in the business. If you’re really into TV like I am, I highly suggest watching it. To me, even when she talks, she seems out of place with some of these greats. Yes, she’s there because she has talent. But it’s not elite level like some of these people.
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks for the link!
I don’t agree about Veena Sud. I find The Killing excellent TV. Terence Winter stands out during the interview (rightly so, imo) but if you’ve looked at Howard Gordon’s new show Legends, the rest of these creators’ shows don’t always hit the mark. Gordon admits in interviews that the biggest challenge in Legends was creating the world it inhabits. Sud didn’t have that problem with The Killing.
A fair if slightly harsh review… I was a bit disappointed by Season 4 though it did good with that terrible ending of Season 3; Linden killing Skinner was out of character and beyond stupid but the aftermath of that in Season 4 was the strongest plot line.
I do totally second Kinnaman for Fargo or True Detective or wherever.
As much of a shipper I am in most shows, I also wasn’t convinced by Linden & Holder as a couple in the epilogue but I would looove to see a short Season 5 with a time jump where we could see them, still together, and perhaps being called to work on a case by some family involvement or some other plot device.
Will this stinking, putrefied corpse finally remain buried?
Has there ever, in the history of the human race, been someone who despised adolescent males as much as Veena Sud does? Seriously, just about every single teenage guy the show has ever depicted has been a goddamn psychopath. Jack Linden is an absolute saint compared to the majority of them, and he still had his moments of complete awfulness, especially in the early seasons.
There’s a lot to hate about this crappy show, but that particular trait has always bugged me, and it was flat-out unbearable this season.
I didn’t agree with the review, but when Alan said he remained under the spell of “The Leftovers” I just about punched my monitor. Now THAT show is a piece of crap.
I enjoyed the acting and the shorter format tightened the writing up. I agree the end was bizarre, but so were Holder and Linden. Who else would have them?
I found Alan’s bashing for the Killing S1 appalling.
But he is so right about season 4 and the series in general.
Such a waste of talent, and I am referring to the two leads.
Season 4 was too dark just to be dark and it was full with cliches and bad written characters.
The only thing I enjoyed was the final scene. Even if it doesnt make any sense how suddenly Linden started to smile.
Oh well, the original Danish series had also a bad final season,but still it was way better than all the Killing seasons together.
I loved it!!! Even though the ending might be considered contrived, I felt that Holder and Linden had and fought off brewing chemistry the entire time. Despite her seeming indifference Linden was clearly jealous of Holder’s relationship. Sure the storyline was at times filled with improbability but it is, after all a sort of soap.
We don’t watch this stuff because of its plausibility. After so many hours of devoted binge watching I was deeply satisfied with the absurdly happy ending. I love these two characters and I hope they come back.
I could never understand Holder’s street patois.
And CC wasn’t much help.
Holder’s vocab is what made me continuously come back week after week. I didn’t really care about the plot or any other character other than Holder and Linden. Really, I could have watched Holder read an instruction manual and be entertained with all the little side comments he would add.
I find I’m sad to watch The Killing in its final season because it’s all over. I loved the long arcs. Much more realistic than solving a serial case in 43 minutes. Since I didn’t start watching until the second season aired I didn’t have any disappointment that Rosie Larsen’s killer wasn’t revealed until season 2.
For me, the current finale recalls the resolution of the Larsen case. The scenes of the Larsen family (minus the aunt, of course) viewing Rosie’s film, with its butterflies and bicycle rides, were a welcome respite from the violence, rain, darkness and despair that preceded it. Surprising and welcome. The miracle of sunlight after a rainy night.
I also see the foundation for the romantic resolution in Holder and Linden’s season three kiss manquée and in Holder’s baby mama’s reaction to his attempt at confession in the finale. She thinks Holder’s about to tell her something about him and Linden. And it’s probably not that they killed someone.
Four years, two lighter resolutions. I found it quite satisfying and not so unrealistic.
And all this time I thought it was a murder mystery…
…only to find out it was a love story…
I swear, Sud should sell me property, or stocks… I get suckered everytime.
I love this show!! I hope they do bring it back! I literally watched it everyday till the end and was saddened to find out the 4th season was it! Great show!!
Always liked the series, but like the finale of Dexter, the final scene was such a letdown. Never had there been any real chemistry between Linden & Holder. It should have stayed that way. Why not let Holder have a happy marriage & raise his child with his wife.? Linden could have returned and taken on the role of Godmother. (if she had to return.) Sometimes writers just don’t seem to know when to leave well enough alone. Also, would have loved to see Linden in something other than a sweater. (Just my opinion so no sarcastic replies needed) Did enjoy the series, so hopefully that let’s me off the hook. Bring on House of Cards & OSTNB.
As derided The Killing is by critics, it’s actually a great series, largely fueled by the terrific chemistry between Linden and Holder.
I will say the twists in S4 were pretty tough to handle, even with my disbelief thoroughly suspended.
For me, S3 was the best of the bunch, buoyed by a great performance from Peter Sarsgaard. If the show ever returns, I hope they look at that season as a template for what the series is capable of.
They wind up together?!
Hahahahahahaha…haha…ha
No, really?
Hahahahahahahahaha
Watching this show is punishment, but that said, I’ll probably still re-up for season 5 when it airs on overstock.com.
Unbelievable series, could not stop watching it was so addicting, and it’s ALL about the relationship between those to, you obviously don’t get it do you?
Agree Lisa: This IS all about these two eccentric characters, who somehow connect as BFFs
I loved, loved, loved this series! I binged watched it over a span of 3 weeks or so. I couldn’t get enough! Some days staying up til 3 am because I couldn’t wait to see the next episode.
The ending to season 4 made me scream with anger and dismay!! What happened?? Did they end up together as a couple? Did they just stay friends? Through the whole series I was waiting for them to get together. I really, really, really hope they do bring it back for another season and more.
“The Killing” is one of the best TV series my husband and I have ever watched. In fact, since we discovered it via a comment made on the Ellen DeGeneres’ show, we’ve been binge watching it. The sad thing about most of the negative critiques of this series is because it has incredible cinematography, an amazingly talented cast, is expertly written, edited and directed, and requires some intelligence and patience to continue watching it. Most of the negative comments are written because those people want instant gratification and aren’t used to an intelligent television series. They’re a negative group of people who have ADD who only want to watch “Americanized” and slapstick TV shows with quick but dumb comebacks, a laugh track, a lot of sexual innuendos (or just plain blatantly sexual scenes) – or some handsome and/or quirky “known” celebrity to carry the show (read: The Big Bang and Jim Parsons – ugh), and are not used to what European series and most educated people (those who have an IQ higher than the US average of 98) watch overseas. I’m incredibly sad that the show was ended by AMC. They made a mistake and we would love to see it return. It’s a perfect example of how people like Joe the Plumber can influence such a unique network and the people who were backing “The Killing” by simply ending it without any major notifications or explanations. It just stopped. What a sad thing that has to say about how social media negatively impacts our society in general and how these negative critiques can influence heads of corporate television. Whether it could ever come back will be up to those who truly believe that writing, intelligence, emotions that most don’t want to feel, and beauty of real art can be accepted by the general public if through smart advertising and not listening to negativity and grousing. American TV series are dying because of this. Much smarter Americans who really want to watch something that is much more intriguing that “Duck Dynasty” or “The Housewives of Real Housewives” ridiculously idiotic, low IQ, reality shows would applaud AMC’s decision to continue “The Killing.” Aren’t you all sick and tired of those stupid reality TV shows and series that can prove you have more muscle than brain? Aren’t you all tired of the dumbing down of America? There have to be many more viewers out there who really want to watch much more intelligent series. Please, tell me who you are? Maybe we can bring this series back and have something to turn to when we need to get away from the other garbage online and/or TV.
I totally agree. Awesome series!! Miss it. Great writers and acting.
Best show and best comment yet!!! Loved it loved it loved it!!!!
Best show and best comment yet!!! Loved it loved it loved it!!!!
Amen! Brilliant writing, acting, cinematography! Quite possibly the best show I have ever watched. Television has 1000 channels and nothing on them. This show had it all. I would love more and am so glad I started watching this series and was fortunate enough to view what was produced. Brilliant! Thank you!
I really enjoyed all o the seasons but I wish season 4 was longer. Yes the seasons are drawn out but that’s detective part o the show is the best. I am glad they did not romantically engage Linden and Holder until the end. I did not want to see another show with the same corny hook up scenes.
I watched all four seasons in the last month and wish there was more!
I really thought it was great they way they had two intense murder investigations going on for suspense purposes, and yet in the middle they ran this story of the human problems that occur when … when young people get abused or abandoned or ignored. And that story line went from Linden’s childhood to the Colonel’s to the shooters to Holder, to Holder’s worries about being a good dad, to Linden’s absentee mothership with Jack … and all the way to cop who killed all those girls who were on the street for the same reasons (and ironically, the way his daughter was so upset about him). So the way they wove those three braids together was, to me, quite interesting and powerful. (And I am just now thinking it might be a comment on how much crime stems from shitty treatment of kids.) I know, lots of people hate the show. But the dreay skyscapes, the rain, the slow pacing … it all just seems to be scary and powerful, the very slowness somehow adding to the weight — like a big, black sky that’s just hanging over you about to unload. I am not a romantic, but I thought it was OK for the long-damaged Linden to realize belatedly where she really felt at home. I thought it was one of the best series-enders I have ever seen. They are tough to pull off, but I think The Killing did it — powerfully.
I loved seasons 1 (Michelle Forbes!) & 3, hated S2 and most of 4. Loved the ending episode, except for the Billy Campbell return. I did not read anything romantic into the final scenes at all. She said he was her best friend and I took it to mean they would be each other’s family. Maybe I convinced myself of that because the alternative would be too awful.
I thought the show overall was fantastic! It kept me wanting more. At times you feel super sorry for the characters and realize that these things happen to people and families. But I like shows where I have multiple suspects to choose from and multiple scenarios to apply in the process. I also have no problem with cliffhangers. I’m hoping they bring it back for another season and murder case with a further look I into what happened over the 5 years holder and linden were apart. Go Netflix! Haven’t let me down yet. So don’t start now! Cheers viewers!
I didn’t read the final scene as a romantic hook up. To me it felt like they were both admitting that the only time they had anything resembling a real relationship was when they were together…in that car…smoking cigarettes.
And because of their own personal flaws, healthy relationships with other people are not really possible, but they had each other for those few months or years and that was as good as it ever got in their lives.
I accidentally started watching out of boredom and I was unable to do much else until I had watched all episodes.
IMO there was romantic tension between Linden & Holder from the beginning. Holder made many comments that gave away his attraction. He didn’t really show up for his baby mama in the final season nor for his family in season 2 but he was always there for Linden.
I was totally satisfied with this show. It was deep, dark, gritty, sad, humorous. Linden & Holder’s characters were the most engaging. I can understand that u can’t please all ppl all the time, but for me this was the best show I have seen in many many years and I am so grateful it got the run it did. I was happiest with the ending but I agree with someone else who said they would like to see a season 5 ffwd a few years and Holder & Linden get called on a case. I honestly would love for someone to put them in a movie together. Their chemistry doesn’t even need to be written, its just there on the screen for us fanatical viewers to see!
I loved this show and really hope its not over forever!
Quit watching at – season 1 episode 11. After being led to believe by the show in every way possible a rag head was responsible for the killing of an innocent child, and then the story reversed to making the rag head a good guy and the protective father of the murdered child a bad guy, I was sick to my stomach. Typical politically correct propaganda used to make normal Americans believe we are the only bad guys, everyone else are just our victims. No wonder this country is in total disarray. Americans really are the good guys no matter what the media and Hollywood tries to make you believe. Don’t let them brain wash you and don’t support their propaganda. Just tune them out every time they try.
This is perhaps the ONLY television show that I ever felt the need to watch EVERY episode, 3 or 4 episodes at a time, from start to finish on a daily basis sometimes until 4 AM. I just do NOT do things like that. I am NOT a TV junkie, but THE KILLING is just perhaps the absolute BEST television series I have ever watched. Linden and Holder as the leads were mesmerizing. Supporting characters were well written and you either hated them or pitied them as you were meant to. I APPLAUD the production team of this show. You gave us an AMAZING series that kept the vast majority of us totally engaged. THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!!
I felt the same way. I couldn’t quit watching this. My hubby thought I was nuts because I don’t do this either. LOL Pure genius, I loved every bit of season 1 and 2. Haven’t done 3 and 4 yet. (Gotta sleep sometime)
I will say unreservedly that I think this is the best crime series in years. Also, contrary to what a lot of reviewers are putting forward, I think every season was fantastic. Hats off to the writers, actors & directors for their seamless integrity and thanks to AMC for producing a series of such outstanding quality. I must add, however, that I do have a beef or two with some the The Killing’s nay-sayers. First of all, this show has been described as a never ending, bad episode of Law & Order, which is just ridiculous. Law & Order is a good enough show but the acting & direction are thin compared to anything in The Killing. Then there are the numerous comparisons in style to other shows. We’re told it’s like a mix of Twin Peaks & 24. A crime investigation version of The Wire. All totally absurd. The Killing is what it is. It needs no comparisons. I hope this show will see a revival.
Couldn’t see the relationship between Holder and Linden?? I did, and was quite happy they ended together. I enjoyed the entire show fron point A to Z. Was hooked to my Netflix every free moment.
In fact, I wish there were more episodes.
Excellent review. I read it having just finished Season 3, and don’t care one way or other if I see 4–and now maybe I don’t need to. Is it just me, or mite much screen time have been well used to catch the real killer of Ray’s wife, now that innocent Ray has been killed by the State?
I loved every season watch everyone twice and would it to come back for many more. I love Holder
My husband and I loved the series. We watched all 4 seasons in 4 evenings and wish there were more! Agree Linder could smile a little more but realizing her childhood it is understandable. Hope Netflix decides to extend the series.
Season 4 was good, but I would have ended it with Linden looking out at Seattle like in the intro, but this time in focus.
Overall a terrific series and AMC is stupid beyond words for letting it go.
If I may be so bold, If Maria Bello were cast as Linden, her actng spin on the character would double this show’s results. Can I get a nod on this thought, or am I off?
I thought the entire series was phenomenal; had me in suspense the whole time and left me wanting more. Love the chemistry of the characters and the story line. Wish they would do more – I’m a true fan.
I think The Killing is a series that should be continued. I also think it wouldn’t hurt to have two new detectives in the rolls of the investigators. However, if Holder and Linden returned it would be good with me because I feel they were a good pair and very entertaining. I’m a fan who hopes the series will continue.