2025 NFL Mock Draft: Checking In After Free Agency Frenzy

The NFL offseason is moving right along and we have seemingly seen all of the big trades and signings involving veterans get taken care of over the last couple of weeks. Now that rosters are starting to look more complete for the 2025 season, all eyes can shift towards the NFL Draft with a better understanding of the biggest needs teams will still have in April. With that in mind, we wanted to take another mock draft for a spin, taking into account the latest buzz about prospects post-Combine as well as the cementing of positional needs after the free agency frenzy.

1) Tennessee Titans – Cam Ward, QB, Miami Even if the best comparison for Ward wasn’t Titans legend Steve McNair, the Miami QB makes a lot of sense here. Tennessee needs a face of the franchise, and while you can easily make the case that Ward has a longer way to go than other QBs in recent years, it’s hard not to fall in love with his highs. The arm strength, the playmaking, the mobility, and the fearlessness are all top tier, and while he’s no sure thing, the Titans can afford to bet on him. 2) Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado I think any of Hunter, Sanders, or Carter are in play for the Browns. Before Myles Garrett changed his mind about requesting a trade and signing, Carter was the favorite, but now I think it’s more of a toss-up. I think they’ll go Hunter here, which would be especially interesting since they’re one of the few teams that view him as a receiver primarily. Whether on offense, defense, or a little of both, the Browns desperately need an injection of talent and there’s no question they would get that from Hunter.

3) New York Giants – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Is this a bit high for Sanders? Probably. Does he fill a gigantic need for the Giants and will he be able to handle the pressure that will immediately be put on him? Absolutely. I’d worry about him going to a team with a coach and GM that need to win — he needs some work to iron out some bad habits, namely when it comes to holding onto the ball — but Sanders is a poised and accurate passer who will get the ball to Malik Nabers. 4) New England Patriots – Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State The Patriots have spent a ton on defense this offseason so the expectation is they go offense, but if Carter is available at 4, I’m not sure how Mike Vrabel doesn’t stand on a table demanding they pick him. He’s arguably the best player in this draft and if you can get him at 4, you do it and address the offensive line the rest of the way.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars – Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Jacksonville had the worst pass rush win rate in the NFL last year. Graham is the kind of DT who can play and dominate on all three downs, as he mixes size (6’3 and nearly 300 pounds) with power and a bag of tricks that gets him into backfields. Bare minimum, he should create more 1-on-1s for Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. 6) Las Vegas Raiders – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona The Raiders receiver room is not good right now and after trading for Geno Smith, they’ve gotta upgrade that group. They have the middle of the field covered with Brock Bowers at tight end and would get the kind of big-bodied deep threat Smith would love in McMillan.

7) New York Jets – Armand Membou, OT, Missouri The Jets go with an offensive lineman for the second draft in a row. Membou blew up the combine, which has seen his stock rise as a result. New York has to keep new QB Justin Fields upright, and the mix of Membou and 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu should give them some stability at tackle, or some flexibility to use Fashanu at guard, where he played a bit last year. 8) Carolina Panthers – Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia The Panthers are still trying to replace the production of Brian Burns and they are widely projected to go EDGE with the No. 8 pick. I will join the crowd here by sending them Mykel Williams who would give them some real pass rushing juice that they desperately need.

9) New Orleans Saints – Will Campbell, OL, LSU If Campbell is still on the board here, the Saints should sprint to the podium and announce they’re taking the Louisiana native right away. He’s going to be good, whether it’s at tackle or (if his shorter arms are a concern) at guard, but New Orleans needs help all over the OL. With Campbell and 2024 first-round pick Taleise Fuaga, they will be moving in the right direction — remember, new coach Kellen Moore has been at his most successful in Dallas and Philly with elite OLs making life easier on everyone else. 10) Chicago Bears – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State The Bears solidified the interior of their offensive line in a pair of trades and freed themselves up to explore options outside of the OL with the 10th pick. Ben Johnson loves having a strong running game, and if Ashton Jeanty is sitting on the board at 10, I think he’d have a hard time not pulling the trigger on pairing the dominant runner out of Boise with Caleb Williams in the backfield. D’Andre Swift only has one year guaranteed left on his deal, and Johnson deployed a two-back system better than almost anyone while in Detroit.

11) San Francisco 49ers – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Johnson tumbling a bit would be a good thing for the Niners, which really need help at corner, especially after losing Charvarius Ward. Johnson is big and physical, which should fit the defensive approach of the Niners, and has the potential to take away half of the field. He was a potential top-5 pick before injuries limited him to six games last year. 12) Dallas Cowboys – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas The Cowboys have to get better up front, especially with Zack Martin’s retirement, and they’ll go down the road to Austin to find some line help in the form of Kelvin Banks Jr. They’re going to have to shuffle some things around and adding a talented tackle to the mix would give them more options for how to restructure their line.

13) Miami Dolphins – Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama Miami just needs help in the trenches. Booker would provide that help right away. The Alabama standout is gigantic and plays with the sort of physicality that can help a team out in the middle of their OL right away. Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa could really use that help, so the Dolphins take Booker. 14) Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State The Colts have a pretty glaring need at tight end and will likely be deciding between Warren or Loveland at this spot. I’m going with Warren who has a ton of versatility and would give them a much needed playmaker that would, I think, quickly become a favorite target of Anthony Richardson and make his life easier.

15) Atlanta Falcons – Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Maybe some day the Falcons will find a blue chip pass rusher in the draft. And maybe Stewart will be that guy. What he lacks in production (4.5 career collegiate sacks) he makes up for in looking the part, as he is 6’5 and 267 pounds with long arms and impressive testing numbers. Raheem Morris and new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich really need someone who can get after the QB, and this is a bite at the apple. 16) Arizona Cardinals – Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Jonathan Gannon is going to want to continue addressing defensive needs in Arizona, and here they land a defensive tackle that can push the pocket and get after the quarterback. He was a game-wrecker at Ole Miss the Cardinals would love to add that kind of player in the middle of their defensive line.

17) Cincinnati Bengals – Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia With how much trouble the Bengals are in financially, getting a versatile piece like Walker that can line up at EDGE or as an off ball linebacker should be very appealing. Plus, Walker is a big time talent who was productive in Georgia’s defense, and even if he might be a little undersized as a full-time pass rusher, he’ll get after opposing players wherever he lines up. 18) Seattle Seahawks – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas The Seahawks have two huge needs on offense. One is the interior of their offensive line, and the other is at wide receiver after trading DK Metcalf and seeing Tyler Lockett retire. If Golden is on the board here and Tyler Booker isn’t, I think the decision is pretty easy. Golden was Texas’ best receiver last year and then had a great Combine to make a strong case as WR2 in this year’s class. They need to get Sam Darnold someone to throw to other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Golden would be a welcome addition.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Even with Lavonte David coming back on a one-year deal, the Bucs could use another linebacker who takes a baton from the franchise legend when he retires. Campbell, who was at the heart of Alabama’s defense last year, should do that. 20) Denver Broncos – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan Denver has to add some pass catchers, and Loveland is the kind of receiving threat in the middle of the field that Bo Nix needs. Loveland was about the only positive from Michigan’s offense a year ago, and he’d give the Broncos a much-needed boost on the receiving front.

21) Pittsburgh Steelers – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Losing Najee Harris opens up a spot in the backfield, and Hampton is one hell of a replacement. He’s a powerful running back who can be a weapon in the passing game and is capable of breaking a big one. While we still have no clue who will be the starting QB in Pittsburgh going forward, Hampton and fellow offseason acquisition DK Metcalf should give the offense a shot in the arm. 22) Los Angeles Chargers – Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall Harbaugh’s ideal world is probably Loveland falling to this spot, but if he doesn’t, I have to think they look to go with an EDGE after Joey Bosa’s release. Khalil Mack is back, but only on a 1-year deal, and they need to get a long-term answer there. Green was highly productive at Marshall with 17 sacks last year and has the kind of motor that Harbaugh loves.

23) Green Bay Packers – James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee Pearce has to add some size to his frame, but he’s been a productive pass rusher over the last two years for the Vols due to his motor and technique. Green Bay did not get to quarterbacks nearly enough last year, and putting Pearce with Rashan Gary could be a pretty fun duo if all works out. 24) Minnesota Vikings – Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas Minnesota has a pretty clear need at corner and they land one of the two best in this class with Barron. The Longhorn product had a terrific 2024 with five picks and provides the kind of positional versatility that defensive coordinators love in the secondary having played inside and outsid.

25) Houston Texans – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State CJ Stroud ran for his life last year, so let’s get him another Buckeye to fill in for Laremy Tunsil, who is on the Commanders now. Simmons, who started his career at San Diego State and never played with Stroud, was surging up boards before he tore his patellar tendon last year, as he’s a big and athletic tackle prospect who kept getting better and better for the Buckeyes. If he’s on the board here, the Texans need to take him. 26) Los Angeles Rams – Luther Burden III, WR, Mizzou The Rams signed Davante Adams to give them a short-term answer alongside Puka Nacua after letting Cooper Kupp go, but I think they will still be in the receiver market in the Draft. I love Luther Burden III and think he’s the kind of guy Sean McVay would be a big fan of and would see a lot of opportunities to move him around in formations. Burden, as expected, has slipped a little bit in the consensus because he’s not got prototypical size, but he pops on tape, plays bigger than his 6’0, 206 pound frame, and ran a 4.41 at the Combine to confirm his speed. I still think he should be a first rounder and if he’s not off the board by 26, the Rams would be a fantastic fit.

27) Baltimore Ravens – Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina The Ravens are one of the best teams at the NFL at going Best Player Available and figuring out the rest later. Emmanwori isn’t totally necessary with Kyle Hamilton already in Baltimore, but also, pairing Hamilton with maybe the freakiest athlete in this draft is terrifying. He’s 6’3, 220 pounds, and ran a 4.38. It’s a hilarious combination of traits, and surely, the Ravens would have a blast with him. 28) Detroit Lions – Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Another one where I’m not exactly stepping out on a limb. The Lions have to improve their defense and after adding DJ Reed to bolster the secondary, I think they’re looking pass rush here. They just could not get to the quarterback well enough last year, even when Aidan Hutchinson was healthy, and adding a guy who had 16.5 sacks in college would certainly fill that need.

29) Washington Commanders – Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M A former Purdue standout who spent one year in College Station, Scourton is a powerful and physical edge rusher who looks the part and could hopefully help the Commanders get after the QB. He’ll have to be able to contribute right away with how urgently Washington is moving to put a contender around Jayden Daniels, but if he hits, Dan Quinn’s defense will have a really fun piece to play with. 30) Buffalo Bills – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia The Bills adding Joey Bosa filled some need up front and I think that could free them up to go BPA on the defensive side of the ball. For me, that’s Malaki Starks, who would be an upgrade at safety for Buffalo and give them a little more explosiveness in their secondary.