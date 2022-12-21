A Famous Chiefs Superfan Did Indeed Get Arrested For Armed Robbery

It wasn’t pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs went on the road and beat the Houston Texans in overtime, 30-24, this past week. The game happened without one notable person in attendance, as a Chiefs fan known as ChiefsAholic — real name Xavier Michael Babudar — did not make it to NRG Stadium despite tweeting that he was going to make the trip.

A whole lot of rumors began circulating on Twitter in recent days that Babudar didn’t make it because he was arrested for armed robbery, which is, to put it lightly, an extremely serious thing to allege. But according to Tulsa County arrest records, Babudar was arrested on Friday afternoon and his bond is set at $200,000 for armed robbery stemming from an incident in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby.

Here is what happened, per Emily Farris of KJRH-TV:

Around 9:35 a.m. on Dec. 16, Bixby police responded to an armed robbery happening at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. An eyewitness called in to report the robbery to the police and gave the description of the suspect and the direction he fled. After officers arrived, they set up a perimeter in a nearby neighborhood where they caught the suspect trying to escape with a weapon and a large amount of cash on hand.

Beyond the armed robbery charge, the charges facing Babudar include several other felonies. One is wearing a mask in commission of a felony, but it is unclear if he wore what he usually wears to Chiefs games.

(Via NBC DFW)