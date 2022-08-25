Jon Moxley is now the undisputed AEW world heavyweight champion.

Just minutes into their match, Punk landed a head kick, immediately grabbed at his left foot and the referee called for medical attention. Moxley took advantage, landing heavy elbow strike before putting the champ on his back with his double underhook DDT.

Did CM Punk just re-injure his foot in these early minutes?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gTiqp9dRL0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Just five days after winning the AEW world championship over Adam “Hangman” Page at Double or Nothing, Punk was forced to relinquish the belt. After suffering a foot injury in early June, the champ walked away only for Moxley, AEW’s first big surprise acquisition, to step into his place to run the show as the “interim” champion, winning a tournament that culminated at Forbidden Door.

Initially expected to face off at All Out in just a week and a half, Moxley and Punk settled their score on Wednesday night Dynamite, a surprise announcement last week. After the match, Punk was helped to the back by AEW medical staff as Moxley celebrated throughout the crowd. Despite the premier PPV scheduled for a week from Sunday, there’s no current announcement on what to expect for the world championship match following the surprisingly short match that lasted less than three minutes.