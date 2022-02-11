Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Fame inductee and current head coach at Jackson State University, has a height minimum for cornerbacks: “5’11 or bigger,” Sanders says. “Have to be.”

When looking at Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, however, Sanders is paying attention to far more than just cornerback play. As a head coach, Sanders tells Uproxx, he has to look at the whole game and evaluate how all of the pieces fit together. It’s also how he looks at his daily grooming routine, something he’s come to take more seriously after his playing days came to an end.

Uproxx caught up with Sanders via his partnership with Gillette Labs. Coach Prime gave insight into how’d he prepare to go against both high-powered offenses in Super Bowl LVI, his grooming routine, why he’s a daily shaver, and his Super Bowl pick.

Tell me a little bit about what you’re doing here with Gillette Labs.

Gillette is doing a phenomenal thing — I love that they provide options for every man with this new Gillette Labs Razor with this great exfoliating bar. Gives a shave as quick and easy as washing your face, man. And the nationwide launch is happening at the Super Bowl.

One of the reasons I partnered with them is that they provided me with so many options and I loved it. My kids loved it, too, and they are always well-groomed. That’s mandatory in the Sanders family. I’m happy about the Super Bowl activation.

What makes shaving with this product different?

I like the smoothness, I like the way it hugs my face, I like the way it grabs the hair. The moisturizer is great, too. The razors are just unbelievable. I like everything about it, man, and it’s quick and easy. It’s really quick and easy and I need to shave expeditiously, and I am able to do that with this. I’m a daily shaver. I’m not a weekly shaver. I’d be fully gray after two days, man, so I shave daily. And I like it.

So what is the Deion Sanders grooming routine?

I shower in the morning, of course. And I’m a shower shaver, so I have these little mirrors in my showers that has a razor holder and all of that. I can easily put my Gillette products in there. And I shave at the conclusion of the shower.