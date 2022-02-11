Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Fame inductee and current head coach at Jackson State University, has a height minimum for cornerbacks: “5’11 or bigger,” Sanders says. “Have to be.”
When looking at Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, however, Sanders is paying attention to far more than just cornerback play. As a head coach, Sanders tells Uproxx, he has to look at the whole game and evaluate how all of the pieces fit together. It’s also how he looks at his daily grooming routine, something he’s come to take more seriously after his playing days came to an end.
Uproxx caught up with Sanders via his partnership with Gillette Labs. Coach Prime gave insight into how’d he prepare to go against both high-powered offenses in Super Bowl LVI, his grooming routine, why he’s a daily shaver, and his Super Bowl pick.
Tell me a little bit about what you’re doing here with Gillette Labs.
Gillette is doing a phenomenal thing — I love that they provide options for every man with this new Gillette Labs Razor with this great exfoliating bar. Gives a shave as quick and easy as washing your face, man. And the nationwide launch is happening at the Super Bowl.
One of the reasons I partnered with them is that they provided me with so many options and I loved it. My kids loved it, too, and they are always well-groomed. That’s mandatory in the Sanders family. I’m happy about the Super Bowl activation.
What makes shaving with this product different?
I like the smoothness, I like the way it hugs my face, I like the way it grabs the hair. The moisturizer is great, too. The razors are just unbelievable. I like everything about it, man, and it’s quick and easy. It’s really quick and easy and I need to shave expeditiously, and I am able to do that with this. I’m a daily shaver. I’m not a weekly shaver. I’d be fully gray after two days, man, so I shave daily. And I like it.
So what is the Deion Sanders grooming routine?
I shower in the morning, of course. And I’m a shower shaver, so I have these little mirrors in my showers that has a razor holder and all of that. I can easily put my Gillette products in there. And I shave at the conclusion of the shower.
Were you a daily shaver and this meticulous when you were playing, or is this more of a recent development?
It’s something that kind of evolved. When I played, I was groomed on gameday or when I had to be on camera. But now, I’m on camera every day because of what we are doing at Jackson and the documentaries that we are doing on a daily basis. I’m shaving daily. But when I played, I definitely didn’t shave daily. But I shaved when it was time to look the part and be the part.
Do you find there’s a mental benefit to this doing this level of daily grooming?
It’s the old quote, man: You look good, you feel good. The way you look has a lot to do with how you feel and how you see yourself. I’m a guy that always looks up and looks for improvement, and looks at my glass half full instead of half empty.
To move to some football questions: How would you approach defending Cooper Kupp considering the season he’s had for the Rams?
Cooper Kupp is phenomenal. He presents a problem for everyone. He’s had one of the best seasons in NFL history in leading in three different categories as a receiver. The kid is phenomenal and he deserves all the credit.
With that extra week that’s not normal in an NFL season, do you think that’s helpful for players and preparation as much as we think it might be from the outside?
Nah, man, you want to play. You want to get it over with. You don’t want that extra week. You want to go play.
What stands out about Joe Burrow to you? And what about Matt Stafford?
[Burrow’s] very confident. And knows the game, understands the game and understands defenses. He’s very effective. [Stafford] has proven he can perform in a big game. He’s proved that he is the guy. He’s just got to prove that he can win it all. That’s the only thing left for him to prove.
Do you have a pick for the Super Bowl?
The Rams.
Why the Rams over the Bengals?
Well, they are the home team. They have true home field advantage. Secondly, I think they have more of a veteran sense and feel to them and more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. I always look at the defense first. Usually, the team with the best defense in the end wins. I know everyone is trying to make it into an offensive game, but normally, the team with the best defense wins.