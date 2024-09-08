A Fight During Raiders-Chargers Led To Two Players Getting Ejected

A pair of players were sent to the locker room early after a fight during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The pair of AFC West opponents played a testy game in Week 1 — their first since an emphatic Raiders win late last season that led to Brandon Staley getting fired — and late in the fourth quarter, tension boiled over.

Justin Herbert found rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a touchdown to make it 22-10, and the Chargers decided to go for two. Their effort was stuffed, but while that was happening, things spilled out into the back of the end zone, where players for both teams got into it with one another. And despite the fact that the referees tried to break things up, there was plenty of pushing and shoving between the two sides.

Chargers and Raiders engaged in a brouhaha pic.twitter.com/XQ4YB3vLWa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 8, 2024

After the officials took some time to review what happened, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers receiver Josh Palmer were hit with offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties and ejected. As for how the remainder of the game went, the Raiders threw an interception on the ensuing possession, which led to Herbert taking knees to run down the clock and Jim Harbaugh moving to 1-0 in his return to the NFL.