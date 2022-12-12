mike leach
Getty Image
Sports

Mike Leach Is In Critical Condition After Reportedly Suffering A Heart Attack

On Sunday, Mississippi State announced football coach Mike Leach was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with a health emergency. Official details have been scarce beyond the severity of the situation, with the school announcing on Monday that Leach was in critical condition.

Ross Reilly of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported on Monday morning that Leach suffered a heart attack at his home and the situation was “dire,” citing multiple sources who detailed the scary situation involving the coach.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a massive heart attack on Sunday in Starkville and was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he is still being cared for on Monday.

According to multiple sources, Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.

Per Reilly, Leach was stabilized at a local hospital and then flown to Jackson by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Leach just finished his third season at Mississippi State and 21st season overall, having spent 10 years at Texas Tech and eight years at Washington State prior to taking over in Starkville. Upon learning of Leach’s condition, many of the coaches in the SEC and other prominent figures in the college football world offered their thoughts and prayers to Leach and his family.

Topics: #College Football
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×