On Sunday, Mississippi State announced football coach Mike Leach was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with a health emergency. Official details have been scarce beyond the severity of the situation, with the school announcing on Monday that Leach was in critical condition.

Latest statement from Mississippi State: Mike Leach remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/ZHLTTilkTx — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2022

Ross Reilly of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported on Monday morning that Leach suffered a heart attack at his home and the situation was “dire,” citing multiple sources who detailed the scary situation involving the coach.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a massive heart attack on Sunday in Starkville and was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he is still being cared for on Monday. According to multiple sources, Leach, 61, collapsed at his home in Starkville, but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.

Per Reilly, Leach was stabilized at a local hospital and then flown to Jackson by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Leach just finished his third season at Mississippi State and 21st season overall, having spent 10 years at Texas Tech and eight years at Washington State prior to taking over in Starkville. Upon learning of Leach’s condition, many of the coaches in the SEC and other prominent figures in the college football world offered their thoughts and prayers to Leach and his family.

Praying for a dear friend, @Coach_Leach, today. Mike will always be a part of the Big Blue Nation from his time here in Lexington. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his wife Sharon, their four kids and the entire Mississippi State family. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 12, 2022

Prayers for Coach Leach. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ygu6ckjSef — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 12, 2022

Thinking about @Coach_Leach tonight. Praying for you Coach🙏 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 12, 2022

Please keep Mike Leach in your prayers tonight. We are thinking about Mike, his wife Sharon, and all of his family, friends and players — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 12, 2022